MILTON — Ben Liscum continued his torrid start to the season as he scored two first-half goals and had two assists in the second half to lead Lewisburg to a 4-1 Heartland-II victory over Milton on Thursday.
Liscum now has six goals and seven assists through the first three games for Lewisburg (3-0, 2-0 HAC-II) after he scored in the 9th and 15th minute of the first half.
But after Milton (1-2, 0-1) cut its deficit to one following a goal by Carter Lilley 10 minutes into the second half, Lewisburg added onto its lead in the second half. The Green Dragons got a score from Anthony Bhangdia, who now has five goals and an assist.
Colton Loreman made 18 saves for the Black Panthers, who will next be at Hughesville for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday. The Green Dragons will host Camp Hill at 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
Lewisburg 4, Milton 1at Milton
First half
L-Ben Liscum, unassisted, 8:35. L-Liscum, assist Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, 14:33.
Second half
M-Carter Lilley, assist Owen Yoder, 50:00; L-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 55:00; L-Philip Permyashkin, assist Liscum, 58:57.
Shots:
Lewisburg, 25-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 9-0; Saves: Lewisburg, Anthony Burns, 0; Milton, Colton Loreman, 18.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 3-0.
Warrior Run 9, Shamokin 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Alex Hazzoum scored four goals — all in the opening 30:31 of the game — to power the Defenders to the HAC-II victory over the Indians.
Brendan Geiger, Kaden Majcher and Tyrese Hazzoum added first half goals for Warrior Run (2-2, 1-1 HAC-II), before JT Emmert and Tanner Confair tallied second-half goals for the Defenders.
Keegan Jenkins also made two saves for Warrior Run, which next hosts Mifflinburg at 11 a.m., Saturday.
Warrior Run 9, Shamokin 2
at Shamokin
First half WR-Alex Hazzoum, assist Alex Brown, 22:10. WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 18:17. WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 13:31. WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 9:29. WR-Brendan Geiger, assist T. Hazzoum, 8:14. WR-Kaden Majcher, unassisted, 7:51. WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, unassisted, 7:10.
Second half
S-Dennis Cole, assist Carter Smink, 20:45. WR-JT Emmert, unassisted, 19:38. WR-Confair, unassisted, 9:10. S-Cole, unassisted, :30.
Shots: WR, 11-2; Corners: WR, 7-0; Saves:
WR, Keegan Jenkins, 2; Shamokin, Hunter Bates, 11
Williamsport 1, Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — A goal by captain Jimmy Pombor in the 22nd minute lifted the Millionaires to the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Ryder Maurer made six saves to lead Mifflinburg (1-3, 0-2 HAC-I), which next plays at Warrior Run at 11 a.m., Saturday.
Williamsport 1, Mifflinburg 0
at Williamsport
First half
W-Jimmy Pombor, assist Issac Niemczyk, 22:00.
Shots: Williamsport, 7-2; Corners: Williamsport, 7-0; Saves: Williamsport, Elliott Wannop, 2; Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 6.
