TURBOTVILLE — All eyes were on the Warrior Run Sports Complex Wednesday afternoon as the Shamokin girls varsity soccer team came to town to battle the Defenders for sole possession of second place in the Heartland-II division standings behind undefeated Central Columbia.
Shamokin and Warrior Run entered the match with identical 3-1-1 league records and the play in the first half was particularly physical which gave the contest the feeling of a playoff game.
Despite several hard tackles by both teams, the referees let the girls play and both the Indians and Defenders took every possible inch the officials would allow.
The rough-and-tumble pace did not afford much room for either team’s offense, but the Indians finally found a crack in the Warrior Run backfield when sophomore striker Sadie Komara got behind the defense and fired a quick shot short side which beat Defenders keeper Kylee Brouse at 59:29 for the only goal of the game.
“In the second half, our girls really stepped up and they did what we asked of them at halftime,” Shamokin head coach Todd Nye said. “Great passes, great runs, and it just seemed like maybe we wore them out there toward the end.”
Shamokin got the first good chance of the game at 2:46 when Kaitlyn Dunn fired a direct kick on net from 18 yards out, but Brouse was up to the challenge as she made a difficult save.
Warrior Run then put together a couple of good rushes into the Shamokin zone, but could not convert a 3-on-1 at 11:42 when Paige Bowman’s hard cross through the box skipped over the foot of forward Zoe Reese.
The Defenders controlled the play for the majority of the first 40 minutes and saw two other glorious chances fall by the wayside which left the game scoreless at the break.
The closest the home side came to scoring was at 27:32 when, after a mad scramble in front, midfielder Maggie Sheets chipped a shot just over the Shamokin goal.
It was a half of narrowly missed opportunities, one which Warrior Run head coach Rob Ryder knew was critical to the game’s outcome.
“We were working hard in the first half and I think Shamokin came to play hard today and they just beat us to the ball,” Ryder said. “We just had a slip on defense and they’ve been playing awesome all season. It’s going to happen and (Shamokin) took advantage of it.”
Komara and her teammates pressed the issue from the opening whistle of the second half and seams began to open up in a Warrior Run defense which has been the team’s strength so far this season.
Nye instructed his team to look to the middle of the field instead of trying to execute long passes wide down the sidelines and the adjustment seemed to catch the Defenders out of position.
Prior to her game-winning goal, Komara had a chance in close at the 49:16 mark, but her left-footed attempt hit the outside of the cage. She would not miss on her next shot and Komara’s goal was the only one the Indians would need to secure a crucial mid-season road win.
“It’s been a good first half for us, but obviously we haven’t reached our goals yet,” Nye said. “We’re headed in the right direction. Our young ladies are playing well, give all the credit to them.”
Shamokin (6-2-1, 4-1-1 HAC-II) has now won three straight and the Indians will host Danville next Monday. Warrior Run (5-2-1, 3-2-1 HAC-II) will travel to Midd-West this Saturday. The teams will meet again at Shamokin for a night game on October 15.
Shamokin 1, Warrior Run 0
at Warrior Run
ScoringFirst half
None
Second half
SHA — Sadie Komara (unassisted), 59:29
Shots: SHA, 5-3; Corner kicks: SHA, 9-5; Saves: WR, Kylee Brouse (4), SHA, Olivia Haupt (1).
