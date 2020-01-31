MILTON — The Meadowbrook Christian boys varsity basketball team got out of the gates slowly against visiting Lourdes Regional on Thursday night and though they were able to rally to briefly take the lead near the end of the third quarter, the Lions ultimately fell to the Red Raiders, 59-49.
Meadowbrook (7-10) committed nine turnovers in the first quarter which allowed Lourdes to open up a ten-point lead at the end of eight minutes of play, 18-8.
“Whenever you come out flat in any game, it’s going to hurt, but it really hurt us tonight,” Meadowbrook Christian head coach Bill Lynd said. “We just can’t afford to come out flat like that.”
While the Lions committed turnovers on four straight trips down the court in the first quarter, the Red Raiders turned those miscues into points and opened up a 14-2 lead in the opening frame. Lourdes Regional (3-16) was keyed by forward Hunter Reed’s six points in the paint as well as guard Nick deManincor’s six points and two steals.
“The kids were talking a lot more, they were moving and had their hands up so that was a good thing because we’re a young, inexperienced team so it’s good to see things like that,” Lourdes Regional head coach James Sandri said. “I tell the kids all the time that if you go home and still have energy, you didn’t play hard enough and it showed (tonight). They made a couple of shots near the end to bring it close, but our kids didn’t panic.”
The Lions regained their composure in the second period and outscored the Red Raiders 14-13 in the frame, but Meadowbrook Christian still trailed by nine at the break, 31-22.
In the second quarter, guard Ashton Canelo began to heat up. Meadowbrook’s leading scorer was held to just two points and a couple of missed free throw attempts in the first quarter, but the sophomore guard dropped in 10 points in the frame.
“They have a couple of kids who can really play and they shot the lights out tonight, but we stayed with them,” Sandri said. “Our kids kept our composure down the stretch. Little by little, we’re getting better. Little by little, we’re improving. I think we are maturing a little bit, but we have a ways to go. It’s a work in progress.”
The Lions mounted their biggest charge late in the third quarter as the home team finally took the lead for the first time when senior guard Dillon Stokes knocked down a 3-pointer to put Meadowbrook Christian up, 37-36 with 1:13 left in the period.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Lourdes Regional ran off seven straight points and closed out the third quarter on a 7-0 run which gave the Red Raiders a 42-36 lead at the end of the period.
“In spurts, we really, really good and in spurts, we were really, really bad,” Lynd said. “There was no in-between. I thought our guys fought hard and showed some character. I think it’s a building experience. We’re still young and each game, I hope that we’re learning something. Even in a loss, they can learn something.”
The 7-0 Lourdes run which closed the third quarter ballooned to a 12-2 run to start the fourth and the Red Raiders held the Lions at arm’s length throughout the final six minutes.
Canelo and his teammates fought hard and played their hearts out, but deManincor knocked down 6-of-8 free throws in the final period and Reed added five more points to put the game away.
Canelo finished with a game-high 24 points and also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. Canelo also added three steals in the contest. Stokes scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and handed out three assists and Nevin Carrier added 10 points, two assists and two steals off the bench.
For Lourdes Regional, deManincor and Reed both finished with 21 points. Reed also grabbed six rebounds and recorded two assists and two steals while deManincor handed out a team-high four assists and notched three rebounds and three steals.
The Lions will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. on February 3 when they travel to Bucktail.
Lourdes Regional 59, Meadowbrook Christian 49
at Meadowbrook Christian
Lourdes Regional 18 13 11 17—59Meadowbrook 8 14 14 13—49Lourdes Regional (3-16) 59
Casen Sandri 3 0-0 6; Nick deManincor 5 11-13 21; Maxwell Reiprish 0 0-0 0; Tyler Novak 4 0-0 9; Joey Nguyen 2 0-0 4; Elliott Dodson 0 0-0 0; Mike Keer 0 0-0 0; Hunter Reed 9 3-6 21.
Totals:
22 12-17 59.
3-point goals: Novak.Meadowbrook Christian (7-10) 49
CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2; Ashton Canelo 10 3-7 24; Dillon Stokes 4 1-2 11; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Nevin Carrier 5 0-0 10.
Totals:
21 4-7 49.
3-point goals: Stokes 2, Canelo.
