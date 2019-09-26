LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg girls varsity soccer team is officially on a roll.
The Green Dragons choked off Warrior Run’s attack for 80 minutes and Sophie Kilbride and Ella Reish scored goals as Lewisburg picked up the HAC-II home victory on Wednesday, 2-0.
“We’re getting there, game by game, we’re working and we’re getting healthy and it helps to have back some of the key pieces,” Lewisburg head coach Terry Gerlinski said. “It’s a matter of gelling and working the whole game. They worked pretty hard all game, winning the midfield, and it makes a difference. They’re starting to communicate more and move into the proper spaces. We’re getting there. I’m just proud of them for the way they’re working.”
The teams looked evenly matched on paper coming into the game as both squads carried 3-3-1 records inside the division into the match. But on the pitch, Lewisburg looked calm and collected while Warrior Run looked to be chasing the play.
Several times in the early going, Warrior Run’s long touches down the sidelines were either too long or were marked off properly and in plenty of time by the speedy Lewisburg defense.
At 9:43, Reish and Kilbride made a run and though Reish was tackled out of the play, the ball skipped directly to Kilbride on a dead run and she fired it past the outstretched hands of Warrior Run goalkeeper Kylee Brouse.
Lewisburg would carry a 1-0 lead into halftime and the Green Dragons did not allow the Defenders many quality looks in the second half.
Gerlinski’s defense was able to keep the Warrior Run offense from getting started and after the game, Lewisburg’s head coach noted how his team has adjusted to the long ball because opponents have been continually trying to flip the field with long touches.
“Everything we’ve seen this year is the long ball,” Gerlinski said. “We’re working on the flying traps and things like that, but Elena (Malone)’s speed back there really helps. She’s the 400-meter record holder for the school, so it’s definitely an asset. Speed kills.”
In the second half, the Green Dragons eventually began to find cracks in the Defenders’ defensive backfield and at 59:24, Ella Reish broke in between two Warrior Run markers and fired a point-blank shot past a diving Brouse for the insurance goal which would allow Lewisburg to ice the game.
Brouse was brilliant again in net for the Defenders as she made 11 saves, several of them stellar diving stops, and earned Gerlinski’s praise following the game.
“She was fantastic, kudos to her,” Gerlinski said of Brouse’s performance. “She was just phenomenal today. I don’t know if we’ve seen a better keeper this year, she made some really tough saves today.”
Following the game, Warrior Run head coach Rob Ryder addressed his team quickly and gave them a simple message: let this one go.
“(Lewisburg) played really well today and they were beating us to most of the balls on the field,” Ryder said. “We take from this game that we need to go back to work and work harder. I told them to just let this one go and think about the next one.”
Lewisburg (7-5-1, 4-3-1 HAC-II) will travel to Shikellamy for a match at 11 a.m. Saturday while Warrior Run (5-4-1, 3-4-1 HAC-II) will have a home match against Montoursville at 4 p.m. next Tuesday.
Lewisburg 2, Warrior Run 0
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, assist Mikayla Long, 9:43
Second half
Lew-Ella Reish (unassisted), 59:24
Shots: Lewisburg, 15-5; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-1; Saves: WR, Kylee Brouse, 11; Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 7.
