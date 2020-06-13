SELINSGROVE — Freddie Rahmer, of Salfordville, wired the field for the 25-lap Modern Heritage 410 sprint car win Friday at Selinsgrove Speedway, taking home $4,000 for the victory. It was his first win at Selinsgrove.
In the 20-lap limited late model main, Andrew Yoder of Selinsgrove took the win, worth $1,200.
The initial start of the 410 sprint car main was red-flagged when Steve Buckwalter turned over at the exit of turn two. Before that happened, polesitter Rahmer drove low through the turns and watched as Kyle Reinhardt whipped to his outside through the turns, threatening to surge ahead and into control.
When Rahmer got a second chance at the start after the red, he stayed higher around the oval in the first and second turns, thwarting Reinhardt’s advances in order to hold control.
Rahmer began lapping cars with six away, allowing Reinhardt to close down some of his advantage over the field. A caution came out with 10 laps completed for a stopped Mike Walter II.
cleared the track for Rahmer on the restart.
Rahmer was able to get away when action resumed, while Brian Montieth and Blane Heimbach battled for fourth, with Heimbach taking the spot on lap 11. The pair battled for the spot for the remainder of the race before Montieth finally returned the favor with just one lap to go.
Rahmer, meanwhile, had entered traffic again with six laps to go but this time Reinhardt wasn’t able to run him down, instead settling for second, 1.691 seconds behind at the finish.
Rahmer became the 195th different super sprint car winner in the history of the track. Jeff Halligan, of Ephrata, finished third.
Shawn Miller led the first two laps of the limited late model main before a caution flag bunched the field, with Andrew Yoder restarting second.
Yoder blasted under Miller when action resumed in the first turn and drove up across the track to take Miller’s line away in the second turn.
After that, Yoder withstood several restarts with Miller giving chase however Miller failed to challenge for the win.
The race was stopped twice, once for a five-car crash in the third turn on lap 13 and again on a restart when a piece of debris struck the assistant flagman.
Yoder took the win by 1.883 seconds over Miller, Kevin Probst, Jared Fulkroad and Devin Hart.
Results:
410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Freddier Rahmer 2. Kyle Reinhardt 3. Jeff Halligan 4. Brian Montieth 5. Blane Heimbach 6. Justin Barger 7. Lucas Wolfe 8. Cale Thomas 9. Chase Dietz 10. Ryan Smith 11. TJ Stutts 12. Kyle Moody 13. Jared Esh 14. Curt Stroup 15. Dylan Cisney 16. Mike Walter II. 17. Dustin Baney 18. Steve Surniak 19. Steve Buckwalter
Limited late models, 20 laps: 1. Andrew Yoder 2. Shaun Miller 3. Kevin Probst 4. Jared Fulkroad 5. Devin Hart 6. Tommy Slanker 7. Craig Wagaman 8. Doug Ishler 9. Matt Murphy 10. John Schoch 11. Jake Buck 12. Brad Mitch 13. Mike Smith 14. Scott Dunham Jr. 15. Randy Croop 16. Kyle Bachman 17. Todd Snook 18. Ethan Beasom 19. Ryan Zook 20. Zach Kauffman
