MILTON — It’s been so long since Milton’s boys basketball team’s last victory that coach Ryan Brandt almost forgot what it tasted like.
Neither Brandt nor his players have to wait any longer.
Thanks to the hot hand and 18 points from Colton Loreman, and a supporting cast that produced 10 3-pointers in the game, Milton jumped out to a double-digit lead early before holding on to beat Midd-West, 54-48, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest Wednesday inside The Jungle.
The triumph was the first for Milton (2-11, 2-4 HAC-II) since a 58-49 win over the same Midd-West (4-9, 0-6) team back on Dec. 13.
Coincidentally, it was also Brandt’s 10th career victory as coach of the Black Panthers. It was a long time coming indeed.
“I forgot (what a win tastes like). I mean it’s like Thanksgiving right now it feels like. You forget how great that meal is,” said Brandt. “The difference tonight was that we made shots. I love the Midd-West coach — he’s a great guy and he’s got that team playing so well — and he looks at me and he goes, ‘nine 3’s in the first half?’, and I felt like the whole team was doing a Michael Jordan shrug (a reference to the Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls player’s shrug after making six 3-pointers in the first half against the Portland Trailblazers in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals), like where is it coming from, but we were due.
“Eventually, (the losses) got to break. We’ve really invested a lot of time in every practice shooting 3-pointers. Our issue has not been getting to the hoop — it’s shooting from outside,” added Milton’s coach. “The last two or three weeks we’ve been shooting nonstop a half-hour each practice with on-dribble and off the catch-and-shoot, and it finally paid off tonight. That was a big win for this team.”
A total of five 3-pointers came in the first quarter for Milton, including three by Loreman, who scored the first eight points of the game and 11 overall in the period.
Kenley Caputo and Kyle Wagner also hit treys in the opening eight minutes for the Black Panthers.
“It was a career game for (Colton), and he just found his stroke,” said Brandt. “He had games last year where he had two or three 3’s. I thought he shot a little bit better last year, but now maybe he’s starting to find his rhythm here tonight.
“If we start getting more offense out of Colton — we’re a different team — and tonight it was just him,” added Milton’s coach.
A trey from the right corner by Luke DeLong opened the second quarter for Milton, and it started an 8-0 run to give the Black Panthers a 25-12 lead.
Milton’s lead soon grew to 14 points (28-14) following another 3-pointer by Loreman with 3:15 left in the first half.
Moments later Wagner nailed another trey as the Black Panthers carried a 31-27 advantage into the break.
“I was hot and I felt really good. I got hit in the thigh (during Tuesday’s game against Mifflinburg), but I didn’t feel it tonight,” said Loreman. “The shots came off my hand really well, and I just felt good.”
A 3-pointer by Ceaser Allen early in the third quarter pushed Milton’s lead back up to seven points (34-27).
However, when Midd-West started to get back into the game later in the period, Allen and Loreman combined to score eight points and Eric Baker also had a bucket to make it an 11-point game (44-33).
Although the Mustangs refused to go away in the fourth quarter, the Black Panthers got a much-needed lay-up from DeLong with about four minutes remaining.
That was followed by a steal from Loreman and then four free throws from Allen, including two on a costly technical foul called on Midd-West’s Braedon Reid, to wrap the game up.
“We are a notorious bad second quarter team, but boy we came out in the third quarter and executed,” said Brandt. “We had a big third quarter and that’s where we able to separate the game.”
Allen added 11 points for Milton, plus Loreman chipped in seven rebounds and a pair of steals in the win.
Milton next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Milton 54, Midd-West 48
at Milton
Midd-West 12 15 6 15 — 48 Milton 17 14 13 10 — 54
Midd-West (4-9) 48
Braedon Reid 5 3-6 16; Easton Erb 0 0-0 0; Hunter Wolfley 1 0-0 2; Cordell Hostettler 0 0-0 0; Carter Knepp 2 2-2 6; Griffen Paige 1 2-2 5; Andrew Oldt 2 0-0 4; Isaac Hummel 7 1-3 15.
Totals:
18 8-13 48.
3-point goals:
Reid 3, Paige.
Milton (2-11) 54
Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 2 0-2 6; Kyle Wagner 3 0-0 8; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 1 1-4 3; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 2 1-2 6; Ceaser Allen 3 4-6 11; Colton Loreman 7 0-1 18; Jace Brandt 0 0-0 0; Eric Baker 1 0-2 2.
Totals:
19 6-17 54.
3-point goals:
Loreman 4, Wagner 2, Caputo 2, DeLong, Allen.
JV score: Milton, 65-27. High scorers: Milton, DeLong, 12; Brandt and Dillan Guinn-Bailey, 11. Midd-West, Easton Erb, 11.
