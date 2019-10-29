WILLIAMSPORT — The No. 3-seeded Lewisburg girls varsity soccer team came into the the 2019 District 4 Class 2A playoffs wanting to prove that they were capable of more than last season’s runner-up finish.
The Green Dragons’ semifinal opponent on Monday, No. 10 Warrior Run, had been on a magical run since qualifying for the district tournament. The Defenders picked up wins over No. 7 Hughesville in the first round and No. 2 Benton quarters.
In both of those games, the Defenders used set plays to score goals, thanks in large part to Maggie Sheets’ ability to place corners. Against Hughesville, Sheets set up Amber Axtman for the overtime winner in a 1-0 victory and against Benton, Sheets picked up both assists on Lindsey Trapani’s two markers which gave Warrior Run an improbable 2-1 upset over the Tigers.
Just under six minutes into Monday night’s game against the Green Dragons, Sheets did it again as she placed a corner kick into the box and after a couple of bounces, the ball came toward Jess Vognetz who swung her right foot and fired a shot past Lewisburg keeper Lauren Gross at the 5:24 mark.
Warrior Run continued to press the issue, but Lewisburg would not allow the Defenders to play the dragon slayer on this night. Two quick goals just 19 seconds apart midway through the first half swung the momentum and provided the difference in a fast-paced, hard-fought contest.
Chloe Michaels tied the game at 19:29 when her direct kick on goal took a strange hop and skipped through the arms of Warrior Run goalkeeper Kylee Brouse. Michaels’ shot was a hard, diving rocket which hit the turf in front of Brouse and seemed to catch the Defenders’ netminder by surprise.
While the Lewisburg student section roared its approval of Michaels’ marker, the Green Dragons struck again just 19 seconds later when Sophie Kilbride lofted a perfect shot over a leaping Brouse, just under the crossbar and into the back of the net.
“That was big, Sophie turning on that one was huge,” Lewisburg head coach Terry Gerlinski said after the game. “It kind of picked our girls up a little bit. You’ve got to give Warrior Run a ton of credit, they played hard all over the field. They were really working. It took us a while to figure it out and at the end (of the game) there, I think we (showed) some quality out there.”
Lewisburg held a 2-1 halftime advantage and the teams were evenly matched throughout the first 20-plus minutes of the second half as both defenses moved quickly and efficiently to cut down long passes.
For the second straight game, Lewisburg defender Elena Malone held the opponents’ main scoring threat in check with her record-setting speed.
On several different occasions throughout the contest, Warrior Run played long touches in the direction of senior forward Paige Bowman and many times, Bowman appeared to have a step before Malone was able to run her down and get in front.
It was a repeat performance of Malone’s excellent showing in the Green Dragons’ 1-0 victory over Montoursville in the quarterfinals when she was able to keep the Warriors’ Lily Saul bottled up all game.
In the final 18:22, it was the Ella Reish show as the Lewisburg junior midfielder scored a natural hat trick to close out the game.
Reish’s first goal was a perfect mix of speed and power as she beat her mark down the right side on a long run and fired a perfect shot from right to left past the outstretched arm of a diving Brouse.
“It feels good, but I have to give credit for all the great passes (from my teammates) because there were a lot of those and I couldn’t have done it without them,” Reish said.
One of those great passes came on Reish’s second goal when Kilbride put on a scintillating display of footwork to lose her mark not once, but twice before finally finding Reish open in the top of the box. Kilbride’s skill on the play was a thing to behold, even for her head coach who sees it all the time.
“That was huge, right there, it was good stuff for the girls,” Gerlinski said. “It’s nice to put some goals up. (At practice) on Saturday, we really worked on some shots and I think it kind of paid off today.”
Reish added her third marker of the contest at 78:22 as she skipped across the top of the box and fired another rocket into the corner, again just past the fingertips of a diving Brouse.
The victory not only secured Lewisburg’s spot in the District 4 Class 2A title game against Central Columbia, it punched the Green Dragons’ ticket to states. While a PIAA playoff berth is nice, Gerlinski told his players after the game that he expects them to bring home a district title.
The Green Dragons and Blue Jays will face off on Thursday at a time and location to be announced.
“Good stuff, we’re looking forward to it,” Gerlinski said. “It should be a great game.”
No. 3 Lewisburg 5, No. 10 Warrior Run 1
District 4 Class 2A semifinal game
at Loyalsock Township High School
Scoring summaryFirst half
WR—Jess Vognetz, assist Maggie Sheets, 5:24 LEW—Chole Michaels (direct kick), 19:30 LEW—Sophie Kilbride, unassisted, 19:11
Second half
LEW—Ella Reish, unassisted, 61:38 LEW—Reish, assist Kilbride, 76:31 LEW—Reish, unassisted, 78:22
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-3; Saves: Warrior Run, Kylee Brouse, 7; Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.