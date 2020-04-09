LOCK HAVEN — The Mid-American Conference (MAC) released its 2020 Academic All-MAC Wrestling Team and four members of the Lock Haven University wrestling team were honored with a place on the squad.
Seniors DJ Fehlman, Trey Hartsock, Alex Klucker were joined by sophomore Brock Port on the 2019-20 All-Academic MAC wrestling team.
The four Bald Eagles were part of 49 total wrestling student-athletes honored today by the MAC.
All four represented Lock Haven at the 2020 MAC Tournament, while both Fehlman and Klucker were 2020 NCAA Division I national qualifiers and the Bald Eagle foursome certainly played an instrumental role this season as LHU wrestling ushered in a new era.
The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the regular season meets. First-year students and junior college transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award. Outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments for the current season are only considered.
Behind Jared Siegrist’s individual MAC title, the first in LHU history, and thanks to seven of 10 wrestlers placing, Lock Haven finished fifth out of 15 in the team standings in the Bald Eagles’ MAC Championship debut in March. The 2019-20 season marked Lock Haven’s first in the MAC — as an affiliate member — for the sport of wrestling. Last spring (2019), a historic expansion was announced, one that saw all the former Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) teams move over to the MAC. The addition of Lock Haven, along with the other six new affiliate members from the EWL increased MAC wrestling membership to 15 total members, making the MAC the second largest NCAA Division I Wrestling conference this season.
