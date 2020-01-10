Junior high wrestling
From Jan. 2
Milton 41, Central Mountain 40 (won on criteria D)
80: Noah Heimbach (M) won by forfeit; 87. Abigail Moser (M) pinned Zach St Clair (CM), 1:07; 94: Brady Wolfrom (CM) won by forfeit; 101: Frank Mills (CM) won by forfeit; 108: Zane Cooper (CM) maj. dec. Ryan Bickhart (M), 8-0; 115: Cameron Quick (CM) pinned Kaden Haines (M), 0:42; 122: Rocco Serafini (CM) pinned Ethan Hamilton (M), 2:22; 130: Jake Weaver (CM) pinned Trey Locke (M), 2:54; 138: Anthony Wendt (M) pinned Chase Brush (CM), 3:49; 145: Alex Hoffman (M) dec. Kyler Friese 7-1; 155: Ben Herrick (CM) pinned Aiden Volk (M), 0:42; 170: Ethan Minium (M) Maj. Dec. Brayden Blackwell (CM), 8-0; 190: Nolan Loss (M) pinned Kaedin Kramer (CM), 0:52; 210: Paul Rohland (M) Dec. Dakota McDermott (CM), 3-0; 250: Mason Yeagle (M) won by forfeit.
College basketball
Women's basketball
Albright 92, Lycoming 88
Wednesday at Lycoming
Notes: Junior Erica Lutz had a career-high 26 points and senior Morgan Mader had 21 to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team, which overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit to force overtime, but 11th-ranked Albright escaped out of Lamade Gym with a 92-88 MAC Commonwealth win on Wednesday.
Albright;28;19;19;15;11 — 92
Lycoming;21;10;19;31;7 — 88
Albright (14-0)
Dejah Terrell 11-26 9-10 31; Brady Wassel 7-13 0-1 16; Maggie O'Hare 4-11 3-6 13; Gabby Boggs 4-10 3-6 11; Abby Gaffney 3-5 3-4 9; Hailey Dayton 2-4 1-2 6; Amina Rauf 2-8 0-0 6. Totals: 33-77 19-29 92.
Lycoming (7-5)
Erica Lutz 13-18 0-0 26; Morgan Mader 8-17 0-0 21; Kenzie Reed 7-8 2-3 16; Akilah McFadden 5-16 2-4 14; Kayla Kline 3-10 2-2 8; Kelly Vuz 0-2 3-4 3; Sydney Purcell 0-0 0-0 0; Allison Wagner 0-1 0-0 0; Emily Zoscin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 36-72 9-13 88.
3-point goals: Albright 7-25 (Rauf 2-3; O'Hare 2-8; Wassel 2-6; Dayton 1-1; Gaffney 0-1; Terrell 0-6), Lycoming 7-20 (Mader 5-13; McFadden 2-5; Vuz 0-2). Fouled out: Terrell. Rebounds: Albright 44 (Boggs 12; Terrell 12), Lycoming 42 (Lutz 14). Assists: Albright 15 (Boggs 5), Lycoming 21 (Mader 7). Total fouls: Albright 16, Lycoming 19. Technical fouls: None. A: 165.
Men's basketball
