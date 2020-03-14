TURBOTVILLE — The news, while not a complete surprise, was still disheartening to the area’s spring sports athletes, coaches and fans.
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all Pennsylvania high schools would be closed for 10 business days due to the ongoing affects of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and with that closure, spring sports practices and scrimmages would also be suspended.
“We’re proceeding as if we’re going to have a baseball season,” Warrior Run varsity baseball head coach Harold Raup said. “The coaching staff is constantly monitoring the situation, definitely on a daily basis, but almost on an hourly basis. We’re going to keep practicing until they tell us not to, and when they tell us to come back, we’ll be right back out on the field.”
The stoppage has thrown a particularly tricky monkey wrench into the Defenders’ offseason training program. Last month, the team held a chicken wing eating fundraiser at the Watson Inn to raise money for a preseason training trip to the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Defenders were schedule to participate in the Spring Training preseason program and according to Raup, the trip is still on.
“We’ve spent the last two years raising money for the team to go on this trip and it would be a shame if that gets taken away,” Raup said. “As of now, the trip is still on, but of course that could change at any time.”
Warrior Run and other local baseball and softball teams have been blessed with a mild winter and so far during the 2020 preseason, Raup said his team has been able to be outside and on the field more than any March in previous memory.
“The weather has been great and we’ve been outside almost every day for the past couple of weeks,” Raup said. “It’s been great to get out of the gym and be on our field doing the work outside.”
According to Gov. Wolf, the Commonwealth will revisit the school closure and reassess the situation with hopes of continuing the school year and the spring sports schedule.
The move to shutter the Commonwealth’s schools was made in response to the growing number of cases of COVID-19 which have been diagnosed in United States. As of Friday, there had been 1,629 cases of the virus diagnosed in 46 states and the District of Columbia, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For now, the Defeners must continue training on their own as the school’s athletic facilities will be off-limits throughout the duration of the closure.
Raup is aware that the situation can change drastically and quickly, but his hope — and the hope of his team — is that Warrior Run and its opponents will be able to play at least part of their season. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is currently hoping to resume the boys and girls state basketball tournaments as well as conclude the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships, which were postponed after Wednesday’s Class 3A preliminaries. The PIAA has also stated that spring sports teams will be able to play a truncated regular season schedule should schools reopen in time to restart their spring athletic programs.
“We just hope that we’ll be able to get on the field at some point, even with the delay (due to the school closure),” Raup said. “The seniors have been working so hard and I’d feel terrible for them if they didn’t get a chance to play this season and finish their high school careers on their terms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.