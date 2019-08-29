WILLIAMSPORT — With five upperclassmen on the roster, the Lycoming College women’s soccer team will look to continue to shape the direction of the program with its youth during 2019, as the team opens the season by hosting Susquehanna on Friday, Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at UMPC Field.
The Warriors, who started five freshman a season ago, including Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Bekki Weller, continue to build, showcasing a roster made up of 14 freshman, 12 sophomores, three juniors and two seniors in 2019.
“This has probably been the best preseason since I joined the team,” third-year head coach Kenny Fern said. “The culture of this team is changing. We started to develop it last year with the big recruiting class and have continued it this year.”
Freshman Rorie Bass Foresman, a Danville High grad, will be fighting for significant minutes, with the chance of earning a starting spot as the year progresses.
“Rorie is a newcomer who plays with great pace,” said Fern.
At goalkeeper, junior Samantha Marvin, a graduate of Milton Area High School, has made the transition back from defender to her high school position of goalkeeper. Marvin played in 16 games, starting eight on defense, last season and will push for the starting goalkeeper position during early non-conference play, as her athleticism and length has impressed the coaching staff early this year.
Weller, a sophomore, also returns after manning the net in multiple games during her rookie campaign. Weller made seven stops and had a team-best 2.46 goals-against average in 2018.
“Coach Ian Scheller has been working with the goalkeepers and he and the players have been talking about how strong this group has looked. The position battle has been very close and they will continue to push each other throughout the season,” said Fern. “Jess Riorden transferred in and has looked strong. Marvin has switched to goalkeeper this year and looks very strong. She could have been playing in net her entire career. We also return Weller. The competition between the group has been really strong and will be a strength for us this year.”
