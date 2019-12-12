CATAWISSA — During a girls basketball game that featured two hungry programs, the shot making ability of Ally Griscavage was the gift that kept on giving as Southern Columbia managed to show its claws late and down Warrior Run, 52-38.
The Tigers (4-0) defense didn’t allow many easy shots inside and made sure to contest any attempts in the lane.
After leading 4-0 early in the game, Warrior Run (0-2) struggled to develop some offensive consistency and Southern would counter by spreading the ball around for easy buckets.
The Tigers led at the half, 25-19.
In the first half, Loren Gehret led the way with 11 points and Griscavage added some extra heat with six of her own.
“I let the game come to me, instead of going out and trying to take over,” Griscavage said about her performance.
She added that her team’s 4-0 start to the season is extremely important, especially when looking toward the end of the schedule, “It gives us a cushion to get into the playoffs. A good start is good.”
Warrior Run made sure to keep the game close through the vast majority of the contest as junior captain Sydney Hoffman posted 10 points and teammate Emily McKee had a team-high 13 points.
“I think we just need to be more focused all game. We can’t come out in the first quarter and be on fire and then not maintain it throughout the game. So, I think going forward we’re going to have to focus on that, Whether it’s practicing harder or being intense the entire game,” Hoffman said.
She continued, “I think that they were ready to play and they were more focused and on a mission. We just weren’t ready for that. We’re just kind of going through the motions right now. We need to figure that out, but I also think it’s important to peak at the right time. I don’t want to be playing our best basketball in December, so hopefully we get that figured out.”
The Defenders had four made three-pointers, which were caused, in part, by good outlet passes as their players would transition inside. However, with only five made shots in the second half, Warrior Run has to find a way to generate better shot opportunities.
“I think we just need to really focus on running through plays until we are sure that that’s the best shot we can get for that possession. We’re going to take bad shots, it’s a high school varsity game. Sometimes they’ll go in. Sometimes they won’t. I think our focus is you can always have a good night on defense and we really need to pick our defense up in order to win,” Hoffman said.
Southern put the game away in the fourth quarter as Gehret and senior Morgan Marks each scored four points in the waning minutes.
Southern Columbia 52, Warrior Run 38
at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run (0-2) 11 8 11 8—38 Southern Columbia (4-0) 12 13 13 14—52
Warrior Run (38):
Emily McKee 3 7-9 13, Hoffman 4 0-0 10, Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 3, Jordan Hartman 2 2-2 7, Marissa Pick 1 1-2 3, Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2.
Southern Columbia (52): Gehret 4 7-9 16, Griscavage 4 8-11 16, Rilyn Wisloski 1 2-4 4, Marks 1 2-3 4, Faith Callahan 2 3-3 8, Grace Callahan 2 0-0 4.
