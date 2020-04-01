The Standard-Journal All-Star basketball teams feature a wide array of talent from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run.
The boys team is headlined by first-teamers Isaiah Valentine, a junior, and senior Jake Young (Mifflinburg), Nick Shedleski (Lewisburg), Ahmahd Keyes (Warrior Run) and Caesar Allen (Milton), as well as junior Ethan Hartman (Warrior Run).
Valentine averaged nearly 20 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds per game. Teammate Young averaged 11.7 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. The Wildcats finished 9-14 and fell to Danville in the first round of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Shedleski averaged 14.3 points per game to lead the Dragons to a 16-7 mark this season. He also led the team in rebounding at 7.7 caroms a game. The Dragons fell to Athens in the District 4 Class 3A first round.
Hartman led the Defenders in scoring at 12.1 points per game. Keyes tallied nearly 12 a game and led the team with 7 rebounds per game. Warrior Run finished 15-11 and third in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. They fell to Richland in the PIAA first round after making the state playoffs for the first time since 2004.
Allen led the Black Panthers with 13.8 points per game. Milton finished 2-19 this season.
Second team/honorable mention players included Warrior Run seniors Denver Beachel and Kade Anzulavich, Lewisburg senior Peter Lantz and junior Ben Liscum, Milton senior Colton Loreman and Mifflinburg senior Dante Colon and Dylan Doebler.
On the girls side, first teamers included sophomore Emily McKee and junior Sydney Hoffman (Warrior Run), seniors Roz Noone and Jamie Fedorjaka (Lewisburg) and senior Angela Reamer and junior Brooke Catherman (Mifflinburg).
McKee was a force inside for the Defenders. She averaged 16.1 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 3.1 blocks per game. Hoffman averaged 12.3 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game and nearly 3 assists per game for the Defenders, who finished 15-9 and fell to Bloomsburg in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals.
Lewisburg was led by Noone and Fedorjaka, who averaged 11.7 and 11.2 points per game collectively. The Dragons finished 8-14.
Reamer and Catherman led the Wildcats, who finished 11-14.
Second team/honorable mentions players included juniors Jordan Hartman and Gracy Beachel, Warrior Run; Taylor Snyder, senior, and Crystal Hamilton, junior, Milton; and Mollie Bomgardner, senior, Mifflinburg.
Boys basketball
First team
Isaiah Valentine, junior, Mifflinburg
Nick Shedleski, senior, Lewisburg
Ahmahd Keyes, senior, Warrior Run
Ethan Hartman, junior, Warrior Run
Ceasar Allen, senior, Milton
Jake Young, senior, Mifflinburg
Second team/honorable mention
Dante Colon, senior, Mifflinburg
Denver Beachel, senior, Warrior Run
Kade Anzulavich, senior, Warrior Run
Peter Lantz, senior, Lewisburg
Ben Liscum, junior, Lewisburg
Colton Loreman, senior, Milton
Dylan Doebler, senior, Mifflinburg
Ashton Canelo, sophomore, Meadowbrook Christian School
Girls basketball
First team
Emily McKee, sophomore, Warrior Run
Sydney Hoffman, junior, Warrior Run
Roz Noone, senior, Lewisburg
Jamie Fedorjaka, senior, Lewisburg
Brooke Catherman, junior, Mifflinburg
Angela Reamer, senior, Mifflinburg
Second team/honorable mention
Gracy Beachel, junior, Warrior Run
Taylor Snyder, senior, Milton
Crystal Hamilton, junior, Milton
Jordan Hartman, junior, Warrior Run
Mollie Bomgardner, senior, Mifflinburg
Hope Drumm, junior, Lewisburg
Jackie Stokes, junior, Meadowbrook Christian School
Sophie Kilbride, freshman, Lewisburg
Leah Walter, sophomore, Milton
