JERSEY SHORE — Jacob Hess and Hannah Mirshahi both claimed first-place finishes to lead Lewisburg’s boys and girls cross country teams to sweeps in their respective quad meets at Jersey Shore High School on Tuesday.
Hess won in 17 minutes and 23 seconds — just one second ahead of runner-up Alejandro Quintana of Loyalsock — as Lewisburg placed all of its scoring runners within the top 10.
Joining Hess in the top 10 for the Green Dragons (8-0) were Calvin Bailey (3rd, 18:20), Peter Lantz (4th, 18:20), Evan Hart (5th, 18:37) and Gianluca Perrone (8th), 19:17.
On the girls side, Mirshahi won her first career varsity race when she crossed the finish line in 21:41.6 — just ahead of teammates Olivia Beattie (2nd, 21:47) and Delaney Humphrey (3rd, 21:52). Rounding out the top five finishers for Lewisburg were Maggie Daly (6th, 20:53) and Samantha Wakeman (7th, 22:55).
BOYSLewisburg 20, Loyalsock 41
Lewisburg 16, Central Mountain 47
Lewisburg 15, Jersey Shore 47
Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 48
at Jersey Shore
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 17:23; 2. Alejandro Quintana, Loy, 17:24; 3. Calvin Bailey, Lew, 18:20; 4. Peter Lantz, Lew, 18:20; 5. Evan Hart, Lew, 18:37; 6. Michael Cashwell, CM, 18:59; 7. Alex Reed, Loy, 19:05; 8. Gianluca Perrone, Lew, 19:17; 9. Terry Allison, JS, 19:24; 10. Billy Reese, SC, 19:26; 11. Thomas Hess, Lew, 19:31; 14. Connor Murrray, Lew, 20:02; 15. Noah Shabahang, Lew, 20:09; 16. Chris Rawson, Lew, 20:11; 17. Chen Chen Gu, Lew, 20:17; 18. Micah Zook, Lew, 20:18; 19. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 20:20.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 17, Jersey Shore 46
Lewisburg 17, Southern Columbia 46
Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 50
Lewisburg 15, Central Mountain 50
at Jersey Shore
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Hannah Mirshahi, Lew, 21:41; 2. Olivia Beattie, Lew, 21:47; 3. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 21:52; 4. Abby Geist, JS, 21:59; 5. Annabelle Ruck, SC, 20:40; 6. Maggie Daly, Lew, 20:53; 7. Samantha Wakeman, Lew, 22:55; 8. Alexa Binney, Lew, 23:14; 9. Anna Batkowski, Lew, 23:20; 10. Kira Bedi, Lew, 23:34; 12. Grace Walsh, Lew, 23:42; 16. Liberty Justice-Dean, Lew, 24:40; 17. Emma Freeman, Lew, 25:17; 21. Grace Evans, Lew, 25:46; 27. Gabrielle Rosenberg, Lew, 26:25; 28. Anaya Davis, Lew, 26:33; 31. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 27:03.
Mifflinburg at HughesvilleHUGHESVILLE — Mifflinburg’s boys and girls cross country teams won a race each as they both split the tri-meet with Montoursville and Hughesville.
Tyler Foltz led Mifflinburg’s boys with a sixth-place finish in 19:46. Daniel Reimer also finished in the top-10 for the Wildcats by coming in ninth (20:12.
For the girls, Mifflinburg was led by Marissa Allen, who was second in 23:22 — 48 seconds behind winner Raya Pauling of Montoursville. Adding top-10 finishes for the Wildcats were Ashley Haberman (7th, 26:02) and Cassie Ebersole (8th, 27:07).
BOYS
Mifflinburg 19, Montoursville 39
Hughesville 15, Mifflinburg 47
at Hughesville
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Hunter Foust, Hu, 17:29; 2. Ryan Bahr, Hu, 18:01; 3. Kenny Draper, Hu, 18:51; 4. Morgan Gavitt, Hu, 19:29; 5. Logan Long, Hu, 19:33; 6. Tyler Foltz, Miff, 19:46; 7. Jeremiah Soulouff, Mont, 19:58; 8. Caiden Ruderbach, Hu, 19:59; 9. Daniel Reimer, Miff, 20:12; 10. Coen Riegner, Hu, 20:15; 11. Carson Brubaker, Miff, 20:18; 12. Izaak Grodotzke, Miff, 20:25; 14. Harrison Abram, Miff, 21:11; 19. Dominic Dorman, Miff, 22:13; 23. Alex Miller, Miff, 24:05; 28. Omar Whiting, Miff, 25:16; 30. Michael Lesher, Miff, 26:20; 32. Cameron Heimback, Miff, 28:23.
GIRLSMifflinburg 24, Hughesville 32
Montoursville 21, Mifflinburg 38
at Hughesville
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Raya Pauling, Mont, 22:34; 2. Marissa Allen, Miff, 23:22; 3. Molly Cole, Mont, 24:27; 4. Katie Musto, Mont, 25:25; 5. Haile Merriott, Mont, 25:57; 6. Rachel Detweiler, Hu, 26:00; 7. Ashley Haberman, Miff, 26:02; 8. Cassie Ebersole, Miff, 27:07; 9. Annya Walker, Hu, 27:19; 10. Mallory Fry, Mont, 27:48; 14. Alexis Scopelliti, Miff, 28:31; 178. Kendall Houtz, Miff, 29:28; 18. Kailie Stephens, Miff, 30:33.
Milton/Warrior Run at ShikellamySUNBURY — Warrior Run teammates Damein Moser and Lauren Trapani each won their respective races to lead the Defenders in the quad meet against Milton, Bloomsburg, Shamokin and Shikellamy.
Moser won in 16:54 — ahead of runner-up Tanner Walter of Milton, who ran a 17:20. Caden Dufrene added a fourth-place finish for the Defenders in 17:57, while the Black Panthers’ Brody Bender was fifth in 18:17.
On the girls side, Trapani won her race by more than a minute and a half when she crossed the finish line in 19:12. Following close behind Trapani for the Defenders were Emma Miller (4th, 20:51) and Alanna Ranck (5th, 21:31). Leah Walter (21:55) and Ariane Raymond (22:51) led Milton by finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.
BOYS
Milton 27, Shikellamy 28
Milton 26, Warrior Run 29
Milton 16, Shamokin 45
Shikellamy 26, Warrior Run 29
Milton 15, Bloomsburg 50
Warrior Run 17, Shamokin 42
Warrior Run 17, Bloomsburg 38
at Shikellamy
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Damein Moser, WR, 16:54; 2. Tanner Walter, Milt, 17:20; 3. Carter Balliet, Shik, 17:43; 4. Caden Dufrene, WR, 17:57; 5. Brody Bender, Milt, 18:17; 6. Nolan Reynolds, Shik, 18:25; 7. Eric Dixon, Shik, 18:29; 8. Tim Marvin, Milt, 18:43; 9. Andrew Adams, WR, 18:48; 10. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 18:52; 14. Brandon Newcomer, Milt, 19:57; 16. Jason Wood, WR, 20:02; 17. Liam Boyer, WR, 20:14; 20. Jonah Snyder, Milt, 20:36; 22. AJ Wendt, Milt, 20:53; 26. Tyler Lobos, Milt, 21:17; 31. Chris Wright, Milt, 22:21; 36. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 24:19.; 37. Cody Templin, Milt, 24:25.
GIRLS
Warrior Run 17, Milton 42
Milton 18, Shamokin 39
Warrior Run 23, Shikellamy 35
Milton 15, Bloomsburg 38
Warrior Run 15, Shamokin 49
Warrior Run 15, Bloomsburg 49
at Shikellamy
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 19:12; 2. Mary Carper, Shik, 20:45; 3. Alyssa Keeley, Shik, 20:49; 4. Emma Miller, WR, 20:51; 5. Alanna Ranck, WR, 21:31; 6. Mikaela Majcher, WR, 21:38; 7. Leah Walter, Milt, 21:55; 8. Ariane Raymond, Milt, 22:51; 9. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 23:11; 10. Cameron Trapani, WR, 23:12; 16. Katie Zimmerman, Milt, 24:45; ; 18. Karenza Musser, Milt, 25:02; 20. Emma East, Milt, 25:12; 25. Ryleigh Stewart, Milt, 25:55; 29. Morgan Solomon, Milt, 27:24.
