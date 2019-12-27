Editor’s note: Following each collegiate season, we catch up with locals competing at the next level. We wrap the fall season with field hockey. If there’s someone we’ve inadvertantly missed, email us at sports@standard-journal.com.
Emily Stauffer, junior, Shippensburg University, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Stauffer, a 5-foot-5 forward, started 13 out of 18 games this year for the Raiders. She had six goals and two assists for 14 points in 2019 on 21 total shots on goal for a .808 percent clip. Stauffer also had a pair of game-winning goals for Shippensburg against Mansfield (a 2-1 win) on Oct. 5 and Slippery Rock (a 3-2 win) on Nov. 1. And on Sept. 28 she had a three-point day against Bloomsburg with a goal and an assist. Stauffer’s efforts also helped Shippensburg finish ranked No. 4 in the third and final edition of the NCAA Atlantic Region rankings, which are annually used to determine the teams that qualify for the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships. Shippensburg, however, finished the season with a 12-6 record (6-2 in the PSAC) as the Raiders fell to Millersville 2-1 in double overtime in the PSAC quarterfinals.
Mashayla Valentine, sophomore, Indiana University of Pa., Mifflinburg Area High School
- Valentine, a 5-8 defender, started all 18 games this season for the Crimson Hawks. She helped the team notch five shutouts on the year as IUP went 9-9 overall and 4-6 in the PSAC-West. Valentine and the Crimson Hawks ultimately lost out on a trip to the postseason by falling to No. 3-ranked Kutztown, 2-0, in the final game of the regular season.
Katie Koch, sophomore, Susquehanna University, Lewisburg Area High School
- Koch, a 5-2 midfielder, started in all 21 games for the River Hawks this season. She finished tied for third on the team with four goals for eight points and had a .722 shots on goal percentage. Koch was also fourth on the team with 18 shots as well as 13 shots on goal. Koch registered a shot in SU’s 1-0 loss to FDU-Florham in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Prior to that, Koch helped the River Hawks (10-11, 5-2 LC) reach the Landmark Conference championship game for the first time in program history thanks to a 1-0 win over Drew on Nov. 2. In addition, Koch also earned a spot on the Landmark Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Cassie West, sophomore, Susquehanna University, Lewisburg Area High School
- West, a 5-4 forward, played in four games for the River Hawks this season. West got off a career-best two shots vs. Cabrini (on Oct. 23), and she played a season-high 22 minutes against Moravian (on Oct. 5). West, who was also named to the Landmark Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll, helped SU go 10-11 this season (5-2 LC) and reach the conference title game, which the River Hawks lost to top-seeded Scranton, 4-1.
Hope Woolway, junior, Susquehanna University, Lewisburg Area High School
- Woolway, a 5-2 defender, played in 12 games this season for the River Hawks and made four starts (vs. Elizabehtown on Sept. 28, Misericordia on Oct. 2, Moravian on Oct. 5, and Juniata on Oct. 16). Woolway recorded a shot in the game against Misericordia, and she helped the River Hawks notch 4-0 shutout wins over Moravian and Elizabethtown. All total, she helped SU out-score its opponents 37-16 on the season en route to a 10-11 year and a berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Grace Woolway, junior, Juniata College, Lewisburg Area High School
- Woolway, the sister of Hope Woolway, is a 5-2 back who appeared in all 20 games this season for the Eagles, making 19 starts. She tallied an assist against Misericordia (on Oct. 19) and totaled two shots on goal while also making two defensive saves on the year as Juniata went 10-10 (4-3 Landmark Conference) prior to making the ECAC tournament semifinals where the Eagles fell to Lebanon Valley 1-0 on Nov. 16.
Grace Alexander, junior, Juniata College, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Alexander, a 5-6 forward/midfielder, started 13 out of the 20 games she played in this season. Alexander totaled five goals and two assists for a total of 18 shots this season. She had a goal and an assist against DeSales on Sept. 21 (a 5-4 win), and then she had a five-point day with two goals and an assist against Goucher on Oct. 12. Alexander finished the season by being named to the Landmark Conference Academic Honor Roll for the Eagles (10-10, 4-3 LC).
Sarah Alexander, senior, Juniata College, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Alexander, a 5-6 forward/midfielder just like her sister, Grace, started in all 18 games this season for Juniata. She scored a goal and had three assists for five points this year for the Eagles. Two of her goals came in a 2-1 victory over Susquehanna on Oct. 16 as Juniata went 10-10, 4-3 LC. Alexander also ended her season by being named to the Landmark Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Catherine Bergmueller, sophomore, Arcadia University, Mifflinburg Area High School
- A 5-2 goalkeeper, Bergmueller made two appearances this season for Arcadia (at DeSales on Sept. 7 and vs. Hood on Oct. 12). She held opponents scoreless in 12 minutes of action as the Knights went 7-13 this season and 3-4 in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Bri Doebler, freshman, Bloomsburg University, Mifflinburg Area High School
A 5-6 forward/midfielder, Doebler appeared in all 16 games this season for the Huskies. Doebler played a season-high 38 minutes against Millersville on Oct. 22 (a 1-0, 2 OT win). Bloomsburg finished the season 7-11, 4-6 in the PSAC.
