CATAWISSA — Saturday was a pretty good day for area wrestlers competing at the District 4 Class 2A South Sectional at Southern Columbia Area High School.
A total of eight grapplers qualified for this coming weekend’s District 4 Championship Meet following their performances over the weekend.
There were four champions: Lewisburg sophomore Kaiden Wagner at 113 pounds, Mifflinburg junior Gabe Gramly at 126, Milton junior Kyler Crawford at 132 as well as Mifflinburg senior Clayton Reed at 138.
Wagner (28-3) decisioned Midd-West’s Conner Heckman, 4-0, to claim his title and get to the district tournament.
For Gramly and Crawford, they both pinned their opponents to reach the next step towards the PIAA Tournament.
Gramly (9-2) pinned Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock in 1:18, while Crawford (29-8) picked up his fall in 5:02 over Mifflinburg sophomore Troy Bingaman, who also advances to districts.
Finally, Reed (27-7) earned his title with a slim 3-2 decision over Southern Columbia’s Patrick Edmondson.
Also in the finals, Mifflinburg’s Quentin Doane and Emmanuel Ulrich had the misfortune of going up against a pair of talented Tiger grapplers.
Doane, a junior, fell to Max Tillett by an 11-8 decision. Ulrich, only a freshman, lost to Lear Quinton, 6-2.
Regardless, Doane and Ulrich both advance to districts this weekend.
The last qualifier for the District 4 Championships is Milton heavyweight Nevin Rauch, a senior, who bounced back from a loss to beat Mount Carmel’s Hunter Minnig in the consolation finals by a pin in just 16 seconds.
Southern, with nine individual champs, claimed the team title with 246 points. Mifflinburg ended up in third place with 127.5 points while Milton was fifth (87) and Lewisburg seventh (55).
Central SectionalHUGHESVILLE — Meadowbrook Christian School freshman Cade Wirnsberger claimed victory in Saturday’s Central Sectional held at Hughesville Area High School.
Wirnsberger decisioned South Williamsport’s Bobby Gardner, 6-2, at 106 pounds to punch his automatic ticket to this weekend’s District 4 Class 2A Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
In addition to Wirnsberger, a pair of Warrior Run wrestlers also advanced.
Kaden Majcher (113) and Noah Hunt (132) will both be appearing in the district championship meet following losses in the finals.
Majcher fell to Muncy’s Scott Johnson by pin in 3:45, plus Hunt fell to Muncy’s Bryce Vollman, 7-5.
Warrior Run finished eighth in the team standings with 74.5 points while Meadowbrook was 10th with 42.5. Muncy won the title with a 186 total.
The District 4 Championships are Friday, beginning at 5 p.m.; and Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
A complete list of results from the District 4 Central and South Sectional meets will be published on page A14 of today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
