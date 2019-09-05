SELINSGROVE — A hard-fought win by the No. 1 doubles team of Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade helped Milton take a 3-2 Heartland-I victory over Selinsgrove on Wednesday.
Counsil and Wade beat McKenna Parker and Avery DeFazio, 7-6, 6-2, as Milton improved to 3-2 overall this season following a pair of wins.
The other wins for the Black Panthers came from sisters Hannah and Haley Seebold at No. 1 and 2 singles. Hannah Seebold beat Daisy Ettinger, 6-1, 6-4; and Haley Seebold beat Emeline Snook, 6-3, 6-2.
Milton will host Jersey Shore in a HAC-I contest at 4 p.m. today.
Milton 3, Selinsgrove 2
at SelinsgroveSingles
1. Hannah Seebold (M) def. Daisy Ettinger, 6-1, 6-4. 2. Haley Seebold (M) def. Emeline Snook, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Payton Ritter, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade (M) def. McKenna Parker-Avery DeFazio, 7-6, 6-2. 2. Keera Scholl-Taylor Paulhamus (S) def. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm, 6-1, 6-2.
Milton 3 Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG — A 6-love, 6-love victory by the No. 2 doubles team of Maddy Chappell and Alanna Stamm lifted Milton to a 3-2 HAC-I victory over Mifflinburg on Tuesday.
Milton (2-2) also got wins at No. 1 and 2 singles from sisters Hannah and Haley Seebold. Hannah Seebold beat Abby Underhill, 6-0, 6-2; and Haley Seebold beat Kiara Gilroy, 6-1, 6-4.
The wins for Mifflinburg (0-4) came from Rockell Keister at No. 3 singles, where she defeated Payton Ritter, 6-0, 6-3; and at No. 1 doubles where Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder took a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade.
Milton next plays at Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. today, while Mifflinburg also plays its next match at Selinsgrove at 4 p.m., Thursday.
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
Tuesday at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Hannah Seebold (Milt) def. Abby Underhill, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Haley Seebold (Milt) def. Kiara Gilroy, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Rockell Kester (Miff) def. Payton Ritter, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (Miff) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 5- 7, 6-4. 2. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm (Milt) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-0, 6-0. Hughesville 5 Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — Although the Green Dragons put up good fights throughout the match, Hughesville ended up taking the HAC-II shutout victory.
Among the more-contested matches for Lewisburg (1-5) were at No. 2 singles, where Bekah Vance won five games before she fell to Riley Emerick, 6-1, 6-4.
And at No. 2 doubles, Lewisburg’s team of Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen won six games before falling to Molly Forwood and Chylee Stroup, 7-5, 6-1.
Lewisburg will host South Williamsport in its next match at 4 p.m., Thursday.
Hughesville 5, Lewisburg 0
Tuesday at Lewisburg Singles 1. Carlee Pepper (H) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Riley Emerick (H) def. Bekah Vance, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Madison Entz (H) def. Becca Brown, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
