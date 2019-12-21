UNIVERSITY PARK — The No. 23 Penn State men’s basketball team extended its home winning streak to 12 games with an 87-58 win over Central Connecticut State on Friday, December 20.
Senior Mike Watkins joined the 1,000-point club during Friday’s win as the Nittany Lions improved to 10-2 on the season.Penn State was white-hot from the field from the opening tip. The Nittany Lions made their first 11 shots and grabbed a 29-12 lead with 11:35 to play in the first half. During the scoring outburst, senior Mike Watkins became the 37th Nittany Lion to score 1,000 career points with an empathic alley-oop dunk.
With Watkins scoring his 1,000 point on Friday, he became just the third Nittany Lion in program history to score 1,000 points and grab 800 rebounds in a career.
Penn State’s hot shooting continued throughout the first half as the Nittany Lions shot 61.8% during the first 20 minutes of action. Penn State made six three-pointers in the first half, including three from Myreon Jones.
At the half, Penn State led Central Connecticut 51-31.
The Nittany Lions continued to control the game during the second half of play, holding Central Connecticut to just 25.8% shooting over the final 20 minutes of action.
Myreon Jones paced the Nittany Lions with 10 points in the second half as Penn State comfortably defeated the Blue Devils 87-58.
Jones led all scorers with 21 points on 8-12 shooting. Jones also dished out five assists and made four three-pointers. Izaiah Brockington and Lamar Stevens also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. In addition to scoring his 1,000th point, Mike Watkins finished with eight rebounds and five blocks.
The Nittany Lions continue their homestand on December 29 against Cornell at noon on ESPNU.
Penn State 87, Central Connecticut State 58
at Penn State
Penn State (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
Myreon Jones 8 1-1 21; Lamar Stevens 5 0-0 10; Myles Dread 3 0-0 9; Jamari Wheeler 3 2-2 8; Mike Watkins 4 0-0 8; Izaiah Brockington 4 2-2 11; Trent Buttrick 1 5-6 8; John Harrar 2 1-2 5; Curtis Jones 2 0-0 4; Stephen Beattie 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
33 11-13 87.
3-point goals:
10-30 (Jones 4, Dread 3, Brockington, Buttrick, Beattie).
Central Connecticut State (0-12, 0-0 NEC)
Greg Outlaw 6 2-2 14; Stephane Ayangma 2 3-5 9; Jamir Reed 3 0-1 8; Zach Newkirk 3 0-0 6; Jamir Coleman 0 2-4 2; Trey Tennyson 3 1-2 9; Ola Olamuyiwa 3 0-0 6; Myles Baker 1 0-0 3; Doneyll Marshall, Jr. 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
21 9-16 58.
3-point goals:
7-19 (Ayangma 2, Reed 2, Tennyson 2, Baker).
Halftime: Penn State, 51-31. Rebounds: Penn State, 37-35 (Watkins 8). Assists: Penn State 24-13 (Wheeler 7). Points off turnovers: Penn State, 22-13. Technical fouls: None. Total fouls: Penn State, 17-14. A: 6,404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.