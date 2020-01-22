COAL TOWNSHIP — After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Shamokin girls varsity basketball team chiseled out a come-from-behind victory against Warrior Run, 57-55, on Tuesday night.
The Defenders jumped to an early 15-0 lead with junior Jordan Hartman connecting from beyond the arc for all of those points.
Hartman said she didn’t foresee a big offensive performance.
“I thought it was going to be a bad night because in warm-ups I was missing all of my shots. I was like oh I’ll just pass the ball to the forwards. We have Emily(McKee). I trust her a lot and I trust Sydney (Hoffman) and all my other teammates. But, I started hitting and when I’m on, I’m on and I can make everything,” Hartman said after her 24-point night at the Purple Palace.
Despite trailing 31-21 at halftime, Shamokin (9-8) continued to be aggressive and battled in this three-point avalanche of a contest.
The Indians would get four treys in the third period with two of them coming from Ari Nolter — she posted a total of 10 points in the HAC-II showdown.
“My teammates were helping me get open and I was hitting shots when I knew I needed to make them,” Nolter said.
The Indians outscored Warrior Run in the third stanza, 24-14 and were relentless at hitting the big shot.
With 6:33 left in the fourth quarter, senior Kaitlyn Dunn struck a dagger from downtown, making it a 49-45 advantage for the Indians. She added a pair of made foul shots in the final frame to help add pressure on the Defenders offense. Dunn collected a team-high 19 points.
Hartman would light up the scoreboard with two three-pointers in the final quarter, but Warrior Run (10-5) struggled to gain any momentum late in their comeback attempt.
“I think it (early lead) gave us more confidence, but then we just started being lazy on defense. Just because we thought oh we have this. We kind of started turning the ball over, which is definitely something we need to work on. I definitely believe in us. One game isn’t going to stop the season. It’s not like we’re going to have a losing season now. I believe in the team and I think that we can definitely come back from this,” Hartman said about losing a double-digit lead on the road.
Nolter added that a big key in the second-half surge was clamping down on defense.
“We just tightened our defense on all of their players, but mainly No. 30. She had 18 points in the first half,” Nolter explained.
Shamokin will host Central Columbia on Friday night at 7:30. Meanwhile, Warrior Run will visit Montoursville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin 57, Warrior Run 55
at Shamokin
Warrior Run 18 13 14 10 — 55 Shamokin (9-8) 7 14 24 12—57
Warrior Run (10-5) 55
Jordan Hartman 8 0-0 24, Sydney Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Emily McKee 4 5-9 13, Grace Beachel 3 0-1 8, Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
20 5-10 55.
3-point goals:
Hartman 8, Beachel 2.
Shamokin (9-8) 57
Kaitlyn Dunn 7 4-6 19, Ari Nolter 3 1-2 10, Grace Nazih 5 0-0 12, Emma Tomcavage 2 2-6 6, Sophie Rossnock 4 1-5 10.
Totals:
21 8-19 57.
3-point goals:
Nolter 3, Nazih 2, Rossnock, Dunn.
JV score: WR, 41-31. High scorer: WR, Holly Hollenbach, 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.