LEWISBURG — Mike Muscala, one of the all-time great players in the history of the Bucknell men’s basketball program and now a seven-year NBA veteran, will have his No. 31 jersey retired on Saturday, Feb. 15 during a halftime ceremony at the Bucknell-American game at Sojka Pavilion. The event will be the centerpiece of the team’s Alumni Weekend.
The festivities begin at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15, when Muscala will be the guest of honor at a brunch in the Terrace Room on campus. The brunch is open to the public at a cost of $20 per person. The Bison men’s basketball team will take on American at 2 p.m., and all fans will receive a free Muscala poster. The jersey retirement ceremony will take place at halftime, and then Muscala will be available for autographs following the game. Fans are invited to stick around as the annual Alumni Game is scheduled to tip off at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Muscala becomes the fifth Bucknell basketball player to have a jersey retired and commemorated as part of the newly renovated display on the east concourse of Sojka Pavilion, presented by Geisinger. He joins No. 44 Hal Danzig and No. 22 Al Leslie from the men’s team, and No. 12 Jennifer Walz and No. 23 Molly Creamer from the women’s program.
A native of Roseville, Minnesota, Muscala came to Bucknell in the fall of 2009 and went on to author one of the finest careers in the storied history of the Bison men’s basketball program. Muscala was a versatile 6-foot-11 center who could score both inside and outside and with either hand, and he was also a dominant defensive player in the Patriot League.
Muscala graduated as Bucknell’s all-time leading scorer with 2,036 points, and he also ranked second in rebounds (1,093) and blocked shots (271). He became only the fifth 2,000-point scorer and just the second player with 1,000 rebounds in Patriot League history, and he is the only player to reach both milestones.
Muscala was a four-time All-Patriot League selection, and he was the Patriot League Player of the Year in both 2010-11 and 2012-13 while leading the Bison to league championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. As a senior, he made history by becoming the first Patriot League student-athlete to sweep Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
After graduation, Muscala was selected 44th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2013 NBA Draft, making him the third Bucknell men’s basketball player to be drafted. The others were Leslie, who was selected in the second round (37th overall) by the Indiana Pacers in 1981, and Jaye Andrews, who was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 1985.
Not long after hearing his name announced, Muscala was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks as part of one of several draft-night trades. Muscala played with the Hawks’ NBA Summer League team and began his pro career overseas with Rio Natura Monbus in Spain.
Muscala excelled in Spain, averaging 14.6 points and a league-best 7.8 rebounds per game, and when the Hawks experienced a rash of injuries in February, they purchased Muscala’s contract. He made his debut on March 2, 2014 in Phoenix, making him the first Bucknell alum ever to appear in an NBA game.
Muscala would go on to play five seasons in Atlanta, helping the Hawks to four straight playoff appearances from 2014-17. He averaged a career-best 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2017-18.
In July 2019, Muscala signed a free-agent contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder and is currently in his seventh season in the NBA.
