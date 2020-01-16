WASHINGTON, D.C. – Avi Toomer made two tiebreaking free throws with five seconds remaining in the game, but Connor Nelson answered with a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give American a 61-60 victory over Bucknell on Wednesday night at Bender Arena. Playing without two starters due to injury or illness and two others battling foul trouble, the Bison showed tremendous fight coming back from 12 down in the second half to take the lead, but the night ended with a tough setback and a missed chance to move into a tie for first place in the Patriot League.
John Meeks recorded 14 points and seven rebounds, and Walter Ellis scored 12 points in his first career start. Strong play from Xander Rice (8 points) and Kahliel Spear (6 points) down the stretch helped spark the comeback on a night when the Bison played without starters Andrew Funk (illness) and Bruce Moore (injury).
Nelson, one of five Eagles in double figures with 13 points, found himself wide open, albeit well beyond the arc, after two Bison defenders ran to hot-shooting Jamir Harris on the left wing. The American sophomore, who was 3-for-4 from the arc in the game, hit the clutch shot to get the Eagles to 3-2 in Patriot League play.
“I thought our guys came out with determination and showed great fight throughout the night, but we came up one play short in the end,” said head coach Nathan Davis.
Bucknell hit 7-of-17 shots from 3-point distance, but the interior shooting struggles led to a 37.5-percent overall ledger. The Bison had a very good night at the foul line, hitting 17 of 20, and they finished with 10 steals and just 11 turnovers. It was the fifth time in the last eight games that Bucknell recorded double-digit steals.
American shot 45.1 percent overall, 7-for-21 from the arc and 8-for-12 from the foul line. Harris led the Eagles with 14 points, followed by Connor Nelson with 13 and Gasperini, Stacy Beckton Jr. and Sa’eed Nelson with 10 each. Sa’eed Nelson added six assists, but the Bison kept the Eagles star to 3-for-14 shooting and six turnovers. Gasperini added 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Bucknell is back in action on Saturday night against Lehigh at 7 p.m.
Additional Notes: Ellis equaled his career high with 12 points, and he added three steals and two blocked shots … Ellis became the 10th Bison to start a game this season … Sotos collected four assists to move past Russell Peyton for ninth on Bucknell’s career list with 335 … despite the loss, the Bison are still one game out of first place in the Patriot League standings … Boston University and Colgate are 4-1, followed by Bucknell, American, Navy and Lafayette at 3-2.
American 61, Bucknell 60
at American
Bucknell (7-11)
John Meeks 5-15 2-2 14; Walter Ellis 2-4 6-8 12; Jimmy Sotos 2-9 4-4 9; Avi Toomer 2-6 2-2 7; Paul Newman 2-4 0-0 4; Xander Rice 2-4 3-3 8; Kahliel Spear 3-5 0-1 6; Malachi Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0; Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0; Ben Robertson 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18-48 17-20 60.
American (7-9)
Jamir Harris 5-11 1-1 14; Sa’eed Nelson 3-14 4-7 10; Stacy Beckton Jr. 4-7 1-2 10; Mark Gasperini 4-7 2-2 10; Jacob Boonyasith 1-4 0-0 2; Connor Nelson 5-7 0-0 13; Josh Alexander 1-1 0-0 2; Marvin Bragg 0-0 0-0 0; Yilret Yiljep 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-51 8-12 61.
Halftime: Tied 27-27. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-17 (Ellis 2-3, Meeks 2-4, Rice 1-2, Toomer 1-2, Sotos 1-5, Rhodes 0-1); American 7-21 (Nelson 3-4, Harris 3-8, Beckton 1-3, Boonyasith 0-1, Nelson 0-5). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (Meeks 7); American 33 (Gasperini 11). Assists: Bucknell 11 (Sotos 4); American 14 (Nelson 6). Total fouls: Bucknell 14; American 16. Technical fouls: None. A: 683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.