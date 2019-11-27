WILLIAMSPORT — Shooting 54 percent from the floor and scoring 31 points in transition were more than enough for the Lycoming College women’s basketball team on Tuesday evening, as it used two 30-point quarters to power past crosstown compadre, Penn College, 99-59, in non-conference action at Lamade Gym.
Four Warriors (4-1) finished in double figures, led by 14 points off the bench from sophomore Alex Jones, who hit three 3-pointers and added three steals. Senior Morgan Mader hit 4-of-5 from downtown, as she also finished with 14 points and two steals and senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, dropped in 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg High product, posted 11 points, five steals and three assists.
Several others also chipped in, led by junior Erica Lutz, who posted eight points, six rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals in 16 minutes. Sophomore Kelly Vuz added seven points, five rebounds and four assists and sophomore Allison Wagner added a career-best seven points and four rebounds in her season debut. Freshman Tess Arnold also had six points.
The Warriors knocked out several milestones in the game, as McFadden became the first Warrior in program history to post 400 rebounds and 250 assists with her first of two boards. She also moved into fourth in school history with 196 career steals. Kline became the 11th player in school history to post 500 career rebounds with her last one and Lutz became the fifth player to post 100 blocks in a career with her third of five rejections.
Lycoming took control with a 26-3 run over the last 8:23 of the first quarter, as Jones led the run with 11 points and Mader added nine. Penn College was 0-for-9 from the field in that span, turning the ball over 12 times. The Warriors turned down the pressure in the second quarter, but still took a 46-21 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, Lycoming hit 78 percent (14-of-18) of its shots, including all three of its 3-pointers, scoring 33 points and taking a 79-43 lead into the fourth, where it would lead by as many as 44 before Penn College closed the game on a 13-9 run in the final 5:35.
Cassi Kuhns led the Wildcats with 16 points and nine rebounds, Maci Ilgen added seven points and 10 rebounds, Madison Klock posted seven assists and Olivia Johnson posted 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Warriors hit the road for their next three games, starting by visiting Susquehanna for a 4 p.m. game on Sunday.
Lycoming 99, Penn College 59
at Lycoming College
Penn College 7 14 22 16 — 59 Lycoming 30 16 33 20 — 99 Penn College (1-4)
Cassi Kuhns 7-16 2-3 16; Olivia Johnson 3-6 6-8 12; Lydia Albert 4-10 0-0; 10; Maci Ilgen 2-9 3-4 7; Emily Hershey 2-4 0-0 6; Kaylin Scott 1-3 2-2 5; Tori Wolfe 1-2 0-0 2; Madison Klock 0-8 1-2 1; Makaya Shadle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-60 14-19 59. Lycoming (4-1)
Kayla Kline 7-9 0-0 14; Morgan Mader 5-6 0-0 14; Alex Jones 5-7 1-2 14; Akilah McFadden 4-12 2-3 11; Erica Lutz 4-7 0-0 8; Allison Wagner 3-4 0-0 7; Kelly Vuz 3-5 0-0 7; Tess Arnold 2-3 2-2 6; Emily Zoscin 1-2 1-2 4; Kenzie Reed 2-3 0-2 4; Diana Rantz 1-1 0-0 3; Courtney Treude 1-3 0-0 2; Ryanna Lamoreaux 1-4 0-0 2; Molly Ball 1-1 0-0 2; Sydney Purcell 0-2 1-2 1; Megan Helminiak 0-5 0-2 0. Totals: 40-74 7-15 99.
3-point goals: Penn College 5-19 (Emily Hershey 2-4; Lydia Albert 2-6; Kaylin Scott 1-2; Tori Wolfe 0-1; Madison Klock 0-3; Makaya Shadle 0-2; Maci Ilgen 0-1), Lycoming 12-21 (Morgan Mader 4-5; Alex Jones 3-3; Allison Wagner 1-2; Diana Rantz 1-1; Akilah McFadden 1-3; Kelly Vuz 1-1; Emily Zoscin 1-2; Megan Helminiak 0-2; Ryanna Lamoreaux 0-1; Courtney Treude 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Penn College 37 (Maci Ilgen 10), Lycoming 42 (Kayla Kline 7). Assists: Penn College 13 (Madison Klock 7), Lycoming 28 (Vuz, Purcell, Kline, Lutz 4). Total fouls: Penn College 13, Lycoming 19. Technical fouls: None. A: 176.
