LEWISBURG — Ellie Mack scored a team-high 16 points and Taylor O’Brien recorded a career-high five steals to lead the Bucknell women’s basketball team to a 68-43 victory over American Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The win was the fifth straight for the Bison, who improved to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in Patriot League play.
Bucknell’s defense forced 20 turnovers and totaled 13 steals. American (6-9, 2-3 PL) shot just 34.9 percent (15-for-43).
The Bison shot 50.9 percent from the field with Mack (7-for-10) and Tessa Brugler (6-for-9) combining to go 13-for-19 from the field. Brugler scored 12 points despite first half foul trouble and Abby Kapp added 14. Bucknell shot 50 percent or better in three of four quarters.
Bucknell limited the Eagles to single-digit points in each of the first two quarters and led 35-16 at halftime. The Bison led by as many as 27 points in the second half.
The Eagles shot just 23.1 percent (3-of-13) and scored seven points in the first quarter, allowing the Bison to grab a double-digit lead after 9:47 of game time. The Bison tripled American’s first quarter rebounds, leading to four second chance points.
The Bucknell lead grew to 19 by halftime after the Bison sank 3-of-5 from the arc and shot a game-high 57.1 percent. The Eagles committed eight turnovers in the second quarter to Bucknell’s one. The Bison ended the half with back-to-back 3-pointers, including one from Ally Johnson at the buzzer.
The run continued into the second half when O’Brien came up with a steal in the opening minute and scored on a fast break to put Bucknell up 37-16. The Eagles hit just 3-of-10 third quarter attempts and trailed by 23 entering the final 10 minutes.
American posted its best numbers in the final quarter, shooting 45.5 percent (5-of-11) and sinking two from beyond the arc. The fourth quarter also saw freshman Emma Shaffer score her first collegiate points, and Bridget Tobin recorded her first collegiate steal as all Bison dressed for the contest saw minutes. Bucknell shot 53.3 percent in the fourth with two triples and led by as many as 27 before closing out the 68-43 victory.
“We tried to give the team some simple things defensively to key in on. I thought we did a really good job with that for the most part,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff.
The Bison matched their season high with 19 assists, 12 of which came from Autumn Ceppi and Kapp. 12 of Kapp’s 14 points were scored from the arc. Mack grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and blocked two shots, and Johnson had an efficient evening with a pair of triples and five boards.
Bucknell has now won all five Patriot League contests by double-digits, and 10 of the team’s 12 victories on the season have been won in that fashion.
Up next, Bucknell heads to Bethlehem to take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a battle between the two remaining undefeated teams in the Patriot League. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 68, American 43
at Bucknell
American 7 9 10 17 — 43 Bucknell 16 19 14 19 — 68
American (6-9)
Morgan Bartner 1-4 0-0 2; Taylor Brown 0-5 1-2 1; Emily Fisher 2-5 1-4 5; Indeya Sanders 1-4 0-0 2; Kaitlyn Marenyi 5-11 3-6 16; Karla Vres 2-4 0-0 4; Maddie Doring 3-7 2-2 10; Laura Graytok 1-3 1-2 3; Thuraya Abdul Hamid 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15-43 8-16 43.
Bucknell (12-4)
Tessa Brugler 6-9 0-0 12; Ellie Mack 7-10 1-1 16; Taylor O’Brien 3-9 0-0 6; Ally Johnson 2-5 0-0 6; Abby Kapp 5-11 0-0 14; Autumn Ceppi 0-1 2-2 2; Tai Johnson 2-3 0-0 5; Carly Krsul 1-2 1-2 3; Gia Hayes 1-1 0-0 2; Emma Shaffer 1-4 0-0 2; Bridget Tobin 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
28-55 4-5 68.
3-point goals: American 5-15 (Marenyi 3-5, Doring 2-4, Bartner 0-1, Vres 0-1, Brown 0-2, Sanders 0-2); Bucknell 8-17 (Kapp 4-7, Johnson 2-3, Mack 1-2, Johnson 1-2, O’Brien 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: American 25 (Vres 7); Bucknell 32 (Mack 8). Assists: American 9 (Fisher 4); Bucknell 19 (Ceppi 6). Total fouls: American 8; Bucknell 18. Technicals: None. A: 805.
