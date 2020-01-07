MILTON — A big second half propelled the Blue Jays past the Lions for a 55-30 non-league win.
Emily Baney tallied 10 points to lead Meadowbrook (4-5).
Meadowbrook next hosts Northumberland Christian for an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association contest at 6 p.m.
Central Columbia 55, Meadowbrook Chr. 30
at Meadowbrook Christian
Central Columbia 11 18 12 14 — 55 Meadowbrook 8 5 11 6 — 30
Central (6-5) 55
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-0 5; Alyssa Bond 1 0-0 2; Grace Klingerman 1 0-0 2; Ellie Rowe 5 0-0 12; Lauren Bull 4 2-4 12; Alison Groshek 6 0-0 12; Alyx Flick 1 0-0 3; Emilee Rowe 1 3-5 5; Maggie Vandevere 1 0-0 2; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Madi Weatherill 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 5-9 55.
3-point goals:
Rowe 2, Eckenrode, Flick.
Meadowbrook (4-5) 30
Masy Devlin 1 2-2 4; Jackie Stokes 4 0-0 8; Shelby Hartman 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 4 2-4 10; Madison McNeal 2 0-0 6; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 4-6 30.
3-point goals:
McNeal 2.
Muncy 62
Milton 32
MUNCY — The Indians outscored the Black Panthers 28-8 in the first half to roll to a non-league victory.
Kiersten Stork, Crystal Hamilton and Tori Brink scored six points apiece to lead Milton, which hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Muncy 62, Milton 32
at Muncy
Milton 4 4 10 14 — 32 Muncy 13 15 17 17 — 62 Milton (3-5) 32 Kiersten Stork 2 1-2 6; Leah Walter 1 0-0 2; Taylor Snyder 0 2-2 2; Crystal Hamilton 3 0-1 6; Kyla Rovenolt 0 2-2 2; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Carly NEidig 0 2-2 2; Mylea Neidig 2 0-0 4; Tori Brink 2 2-2 6; Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2; Morgan Reiner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 9-11 32.
3-point goals:
Stork. Muncy (6-3) 62
Av. Bigelow 5 2-2 14; C. Charles 0 0-0 0; Copeland 2 1-2 5; Al. Bigelow 10 4-6 24; T. Snyder 0 2-2 2; LH Steele 0 0-0 0; K. Jacobs 0 0-0 0; Be. Hitesman 4 4-4 12; Br. Hitesman 2 0-0 5. Totals:
23 13-16 62.
3-point goals:
Av. Bigelow, Br. Hitesman.
Boys basketballlWellsboro 73
Meadowbrook Chr. 34
WELLSBORO — The Lions could not keep up with the Hornets, who used a 24-point first quarter to roll to the non-league victory.
Ashton Canelo tallied 13 points to lead Meadowbrook, which will host Northumberland Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Wellsboro 73, Meadowbrook Chr. 34
at Wellsboro
Meadowbrook 5 15 3 11 — 34 Wellsboro 24 12 19 18 — 73 Meadowbrook (2-7) 34 CJ Carrier 2 0-0 6; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 9; Ashton Canelo 4 0-0 13; Evan Young 1 4-4 6; Michael Eager 0 0-0 0; Gavin Millett 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0- 0-0 0; Noah Smith 0 0-0 0; Dillon Stokes 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 11-21 34.
3-point goals:
Reed.
Wellsboro (6-5) 73
Karter Witmer 1 0-0 2; Joe Grab 14 0-0 36; Conner Adams 4 0-0 10; Isaac Keane 3 0-0 6; Darryn Callahan 3 0-0 7; Liam Manning 4 0-0 8; Dan Mitchell 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
31 0-0 73.
3-point goals: Grab 2, Adams 2, Callahan.
