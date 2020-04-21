SELINSGROVE – Senior captain Kira Hunter, a Loyalsock Township High graduate, along with six of her senior counterparts from across the league, were named the Landmark Conference Women’s Golf Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 19 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Hunter helped the Susquehanna University women’s golf team to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Landmark Women’s Golf Championship.
A two-year team captain, she was a four-year member of the River Hawks women’s golf program. Hunter twice finished in the Top 30 at the conference championships, placing 29th at the 2018 Landmark Conference Women’s Golf Championships and 30th at the 2017 Centennial Conference Women’s Golf Championships.
When not on the course, Hunter is a member of the WQSU 88.9 The Pulse staff and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity.
With the unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored spring sport for the remainder of the academic year. Honorees were nominated for recognition by their respective institution.
