UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Athletics announced the 2020 Blue-White Virtual Tailgate initiative, taking place at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fans are encouraged to host their own virtual tailgates and interact with exclusive content across Penn State Football digital channels.
The virtual tailgate is an effort for fans to come together and show their Penn State pride. Fans are asked to wear white and show their Penn State spirit by hosting their own video conferences with their friends and families. Custom video conference backgrounds featuring the view from each Beaver Stadium parking lot can be found here.
Fans are able to register their Zoom virtual tailgates here for the chance to have a member of the Penn State Football coaching staff, former student-athletes or the Nittany Lion mascot join in on their video conference.
In partnership with the Nittany Lion Club, fans are encouraged to share screenshots of their virtual tailgates to be entered as one of the Nittany Lion Club Virtual Tailgates of the Game contest. The screenshots can be shared on social media, using #BWVirtualTailgate to be considered. Additionally, the Nittany Lion Club asks fans to submit their favorite tailgate recipes here for a chance to be featured in a virtual tailgate recipe book on the Nittany Lion Club web page.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., exclusive content will be posted across the Penn State Football social media channels, including 360-degree videos, the release of the 2020 virtual spring game schedule poster and a trivia contest.
At 12:30, the event will feature a Facebook Live rebroadcast of the 2016 Penn State-Ohio State football game with exclusive check-ins from former student-athletes and other special guests.
The virtual tailgate will conclude with a special episode of the Penn State Coaches Radio Show on the Penn State Sports Network featuring head coach James Franklin and the voice of the Nittany Lions, Steve Jones. The show is available on LionVision, TuneIn, Sirius XM and on Penn State Sports Network radio affiliates.
Schedule of events
11 a.m. – Virtual lots open – Begin your tailgate
11:15 a.m. – Trivia and interactive questions will be posted on social media for fans to discuss in their tailgates
11:30 a.m. – Football coaching staff members, former student-athletes and other specials guests will join Zoom tailgates
11:45 a.m. – Release of virtual spring game schedule poster
Noon – Team arrival video posted on Facebook
12:10 p.m. – Blue Band takes the field via 360° video on Facebook
12:20 p.m. – Team run out 360° video on Facebook
12:30 p.m. – 2016 Penn State vs. Ohio State game replay on Facebook Live
1 p.m. – NLC Tailgates of the Game announced
1:30 p.m. – Penn State Coaches Radio Show via the Penn State Sports Network
