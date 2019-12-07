BETHLEHEM — The Penn State Nittany Lions rolled over No. 14 Lehigh in the latest edition of Penn State’s longest running dual series. Penn State dominated the Mountain Hawks 23-10 in front of 6,047 fans, a new Lehigh Stabler Arena attendance record.
Penn State (2-1) won seven of ten bouts against Lehigh (1-3) and picked up an impressive season debut win from sophomore Brady Berge at 157 and a Lion dual debut win from true freshman Aaron Brooks at 184.
The dual began at 125 where redshirt freshman Brandon Meredith made his Lion dual debut, stepping in for classmate Brody Teske. Meredith battled No.11 Brandon Paetzell tough but dropped a 15-5 major in his Lion dual debut. Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 4 at 133, took care of Lehigh’s Jaret Lane, totaling three third period takedowns to post an impressive 7-2 win. Junior Nick Lee, ranked No. 3 at 141, gave Penn State a lead in the next bout, rolling to a 22-7 technical fall at the 7:00 mark over Lehigh’s Joe Lobeck with 3:28 in riding time.
Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren got the nod at 149 and battled Lehigh’s Jimmy Hoffman through seven minutes and into extra time before dropping a hard-fought 3-1 (sv) decision. Sophomore Brady Berge, ranked No. 6 at 157, made his season debut against a nationally ranked foe and came out on top. The Lion sophomore posted takedowns in the first and third periods to post an impressive 5-3 victory over No. 13 Josh Humphreys. Penn State led 11-7 at the midway point.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 165, posted a 7-4 win over Lehigh’s Brian Meyer to open up the second half, giving Penn State a 14-7 lead. Senior Mark Hall, ranked No. 1 at 174, took on No. 2 Jordan Kutler in the dual’s premier bout. Hall dominated the first period with a takedown and ride-out and added a takedown in the third period to roll to a 7-2 win with 2:17 in riding time.
The Nittany Lions won seven of 10 bouts and had a lopsided 24-12 advantage in takedowns. Penn State had one bonus victory, Lee’s technical fall.
Penn State is now 2-1 overall, 0-0 in the Big Ten. Lehigh falls to 1-3. The Nittany Lions return to State College for a dual with Penn this weekend. Penn State hosts the Quakers in Rec Hall at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
