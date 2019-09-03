Benton grad makes world freestyle team in wrestle-off
WILKES-BARRE — Benton Area High School and Penn State University graduate Zain Retherford is on the USA World Freestyle Wrestling team. And this time it appears to be for good.
Retherford defeated Cornell wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis 2-1 in a special wrestle-of at 65 kg at Wilkes University on Monday afternoon. The world championships are later this month at Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan.
Diakomihalis needed to win two-straight matches to take the World Team spot, Retherford only needed to win one match because he won the first Final; X bout in June, 10-4. Initially he was awarded the second match 6-6. However, an independent arbitrator ruled that an improper challenge occurred, and therefore the match had to be re-wrestled.
All of the scoring occurred in the first period. Diakomihalis earned the first point on a failed Retherford challenge. Retherford was in on a low double, and Diakomihalis tried to expose him with a chest wrap. The pair were put back on their feet, but the Penn State corner believed Retherford had either earned the takedown or exposed Diakomihalis.
Retherford scored about a minute after the failed challenge, sitting the corner on a Diakomihalis takedown attempt to take a 2-1 lead.
In the second period, the two engaged in several wild scrambles, while both wrestlers came close to scoring on numerous occasions, the situations ended in stalemates.
With this victory Retherford evens the series, 2-2. Diakomihalis earned victories at the U.S. Open and the Yasar Dogu in Turkey, while Retherford took both Final X matches. Retherford earlier competed in the world championships in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.