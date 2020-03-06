High school Wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Championshipsat Giant Center, Hershey Round of 32138: Clayton Reed (Mifflinburg) DEC Ian Sherlock (Northern Bedford), 4-3 Round of 16
106:
Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge) MD Ryan Kelly (Conwell Egan), 15-3
106:
Ethan Kolb (Benton) F Lucas Munsee (Corry), 3:18
106:
Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area) DEC Kane Kettering (Reynolds), 6-4 SV
106:
Evan Maag (Notre Dame GP) F Chase Brandebura (Carlynton), 0:27
106:
Branden Wentzel (Montoursville) F Mitchell Headley (Jamestown), 3:09
106:
Jaryn Hartranft (Catasauqua) DEC Coen Bainey Bellefonte, PA (Bald Eagle Area), 8-5
106:
Deven Jackson (West Perry) DEC Nathan Pelesky (North Star), 10-6
106:
Cayden Walter (Brookville) DEC Robert Gardner (South Williamsport), 3-1 SV
113:
Gary Steen (Reynolds) TF Zeke Dubler (Glendale), 19-3 4:11
113:
Scott Johnson (Muncy) DEC Hunter Walk (Tyrone Area), 9-4
113: Kai Burkett (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Kaiden Wagner (Lewisburg), 5-2113:
Brett Ungar (Notre Dame GP) TF Luke Geibig (Mount Pleasant), 15-0 4:34
113:
Easton Toth (Forest Hills) DEC Gavin Bradley (Athens), 6-4
113:
Owen Reinsel (Brookville) DEC Parker Davidson (Hamburg), 7-3
113:
Connor Brown (Littlestown) DEC Bryent Johnson (Port Allegany), 6-3 SV
113:
Joey Fischer (South Park) MD Deegan Ross (Lackawanna Trail), 14-4
120:
Sheldon Seymour (Troy) DEC Chase Mclaughlin (Jamestown), 8-3
120:
Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt) DEC Nate Holderbaum Osterburg, PA (Chestnut Ridge), 4-3
120:
Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian) DEC Roland Mills (Huntingdon), 7-0
120:
Logan Jaquay (Eisenhower) TF Blake Wirt (Line Mountain), 16-1 4:29
120:
Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame GP) DEC Cooper Gilham (Bald Eagle Area), 6-2
120:
Gable Strickland (Benton) MD Brayden Kunselman (Brookville), 14-1
120:
Cole Bayless (Reynolds) DEC Kole Biscoe (Southern Columbia), 4-2 SV
120:
Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) F Michael Myers (Williams Valley), 2:48
126:
Ryan Crookham (Notre Dame GP) F Hunter Horton (Tussey Mountain), 2:36
126:
Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge) MD Alex Kightlinger (Saegertown), 13-5
126:
Tyler Cymmerman (Derry Area) F Braedon Johnson (Port Allegany), 5:03
126:
David Evans (Tunkhannock) MD David Kreidler (Allentown Central Catholic), 13-1
126:
Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek) F Justice Hockenberry-folk (West Perry), 2:29
126: Levi Haines (Biglerville) F Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg), 2:49126:
Noah Frack (Brandywine Heights) DEC Jacob Blair (Muncy), 10-4
126:
Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills) F Seth Donovan (Titusville), 1:04
132:
Brock Mcmillen (Glendale) MD Bryce Vollman (Muncy), 17-5
132:
Carter Gill (Hickory) DEC Chris Arciuolo Bethlehem, PA (Saucon Valley), 1-0
132:
Kaeden Berger (Reynolds) MD Luke Fegley (Middletown), 10-2
132: Kyler Crawford (Milton) DEC Nate Yagle (McGuffey), 9-6132:
Adam Jacob (East Pennsboro) DEC Matt Leehan (General McLane), 6-2
132:
Ian Oswalt (Burrell) F Hayden Ward (Canton), 5:06
132: Noah Teeter (Forest Hills) MD Noah Hunt (Warrior Run), 8-0132:
Anthony Glasl (Brockway) MD Amonn Ohl (St. Joseph’s Catholic), 13-3
138:
Kaden Cassidy (Bedford) TF Blake Showers (Biglerville), 17-1 3:22
138:
Ayden Miller (Cambridge Springs) DEC Zach Stuart (Lake Lehman), 5-0
138:
Zach Holland (Curwensville) DEC Luke Gorg (Hughesville), 3-2
138:
Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley) DEC Kenny Duschek (Freedom Area), 14-7
138:
Holden Garcia (Notre Dame GP) DEC Patrick Edmondson (Southern Columbia), 6-2
138:
Patrick Demark (Trinity) DEC Zack Witmer Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic), 4-3
138:
Clayton Royer (Penns Valley) DEC Hunter Mays (Conwell Egan), 6-2
138: Kenny Kiser (Saegertown) DEC Clayton Reed (Mifflinburg), 5-1145:
Nathan Higley (Sullivan County) MD Cooper Warshel (Richland), 13-3
145:
Jackson Spires (General McLane) DEC Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs), 3-0
145:
Erik Gibson (Forest Hills) DEC Avery Bassett (Midd-West), 7-1
145:
Dorian Gonzalez (Newport) DEC Alex Chess (Mercer), 10-9
145:
Gage Mcclenahan (Bald Eagle Area) F Josh Bonomo (Lake Lehman), 0:19
145:
Noah Korenoski (Westmont-Hilltop) DEC Ethan Wiant (Redbank Valley), 7-6
145:
Gavin D’amato (Tunkhannock) DEC Tristan Pugh (Berlin-Brothers Valley), 5-4
145:
Thomas Spirk (Saucon Valley) F Joel Huck (Ft. LeBoeuf), 2:55
152:
Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Matty Coller (Line Mountain), 5-1
152:
Tyler Martin (Bishop McDevitt) MD Owen Jefferson (Seneca), 16-3
152:
Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg) DEC Bryce Enders (Halifax), 2-1
152:
Wesley Barnes (Southern Columbia) DEC Shane Kemper (Burgettstown), 8-1
152:
Benjamin Haubert (Palisades) DEC Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge), 7-2
152:
A.j. Corrado (Burrell) DEC Christian Good (Muncy), 5-1
152:
Malachi Duvall (Penns Valley) DEC Matthew Leslie (Western Wayne), 8-2
152:
Sully Allen (Sharon) DEC Ryan Weyandt (Forest Hills), 17-12
160:
Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) F Noah Bash (Brockway), 1:37
160:
Gavin Garcia Catawissa, PA (Southern Columbia) DEC Anthony Micci (Wilson Area), 7-0
160:
Isaac Cory (Montoursville) F Max Delaye (Camp Hill), 5:58
160:
Gage Musser (Commodore Perry) DEC Alex Taylor (Bellwood-Antis), 3-1
160:
Nolan Lear (Benton) F Daniel Moore (Chestnut Ridge), 1:47
160:
Keegan Rothrock Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Daiveon Say (Grove City), 11-10
160:
Hunter Weitoish (Philipsburg-Osceola) DEC Cole Casilio (Johnsonburg), 7-1
160:
Andrew Cerniglia (Notre Dame GP) F Ethan Barr (McGuffey), 0:34
170:
Matthew Arciuolo Bethlehem, PA (Saucon Valley) F Holden Cook (Franklin), 1:06
170
: Cade Linn (Southern Columbia) DEC Jacob Sabol (Richland), 9-6
170:
Trent Schultheis (Freedom Area) F Timmy Ward (Canton), 4:55
170:
Teddy Race (Kane) F Brant Mason (Hamburg), 7:12
170:
Cael Crebs (Montoursville) F Colby Imler (Northern Bedford), 3:24
170:
Cole Toy (Reynolds) DEC Sean Getty (Camp Hill), 10-4
170:
Cole Karpinski (Greenville) MD Damon Waltenbaugh (Faith Christian), 13-5
170:
Tyler Stoltzfus (St. Joseph’s Catholic) F Jacob Scheib (Tri-Valley), 1:44
182:
Austin Walley (Ellwood City) TF Vito Pilosi (Slippery Rock), 21-6 4:41
182:
Jacob Feese (Line Mountain) MD Brad Morrison (West Perry), 11-3
182:
Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt) F Alex West (Athens), 1:50
182:
Andrew Sharer (Penns Valley) F Bryce Mccloskey (Reynolds), 3:59
182:
Dylan Bennett (Montoursville) DEC Myles Baney (Huntingdon), 7-0
182:
Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley) F Ethan Finch (Sheffield), 1:21
182:
Ricky Feroce (Burrell) DEC Cameron Whisner (Kane), 4-3
182:
Dane Csencsits (Saucon Valley) F Ian Eckenrode (Cambria Heights), 0:43
195:
Gaige Garcia (Southern Columbia) F Ashton Dull (Bedford), 0:14
195:
Jason Sine (Notre Dame GP) F Marshall Vantassel (Union City), 4:44
195:
Danny Lawrence (Mahanoy) MD Eric Johnson (Brockway), 12-2
195:
Parker Moore (Philipsburg-Osceola) MD Dominick Bridi (Line Mountain), 18-4
195:
Braydon Herbster (Reynolds) DEC Braydyn Lugardo (Saucon Valley), 7-1
195:
Garrett Storch (Canton) F Garrett Boone (McGuffey), 1:33
195:
Tanner Dluhos (Westmont-Hilltop) DEC Damon Backes (Mt. Carmel), 2-0
195:
Ethan Rode (Newport) F Trevor Tursky (Conneaut), 0:52
220:
Cameron Wood (Montoursville) F Evan Miller (Reynolds), 1:08
220:
Cory Johnston (Glendale) F Quincy Reinnagel (Middletown), 1:26
220:
Jake Ryan (Mount Union) F Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs), 2:25
220:
Nathan Taylor (Brookville) F Robbie West (Fort Cherry), 2:20
220:
Duane Knisely (Chestnut Ridge) F Devyn Clair (Bishop McDevitt), 1:14
220:
Cael Black (Eisenhower) MD Jackson Chilson (Wyalusing), 13-4
220:
Joey King (Maplewood) DEC Max Tillett (Southern Columbia), 5-3 SV
220:
Kolby Flank (Wilson Area) F David Close (Bald Eagle Area), 1:09
285:
Colby Whitehill (Brookville) F Evan Pellegrine (Bellwood-Antis), 0:41
285:
Riley Kemper (Burgettstown) F Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg), 6:50
285:
Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford) DEC Mitch Miles (Laurel), 3-1 SV
285:
Bronson Strouse (Tamaqua) F Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain), 1:42
285:
Lear Quinton (Southern Columbia) DEC Marvin Beatty (Marion Center), 7-3
285:
Emmanuel Lawal (Church Farm School) DEC Jordan Schell (Girard), 5-2
285:
Nickolas Warnke (Saucon Valley) DEC Rocco John-daniello (Reynolds), 5-3 SV
285:
Jalen Stephens (Meyersdale) DEC Keagan Braund (Athens), 3-0 First-round consolations
106:
Nathan Pelesky (North Star) MD Colin Bartley (Laurel), 12-4
106:
Coen Bainey Bellefonte, PA (Bald Eagle Area) F Owen Lehman (Northern Lebanon), 0:40
106:
Kane Kettering (Reynolds) FOR Mason Mclendon (Susquenita), 0-0
106:
Lucas Munsee (Corry) F Jaxon Matthews (Central Martinsburg), 2:25
113:
Bryent Johnson (Port Allegany) F Aj Stayton (Faith Christian), 2:36
113:
Connor Saylor (Hickory) DEC Parker Davidson (Hamburg), 5-3 SV
113: Kaiden Wagner (Lewisburg) DEC Dillon Reinert (Brandywine Heights), 4-2113:
Hunter Walk (Tyrone Area) MD Matt Inman (Annville-Cleona), 10-1
120:
Kole Biscoe (Southern Columbia) DEC Nick Salerno (Burrell), 4-0
120:
Brayden Kunselman (Brookville) DEC Travis Riefenstahl (Saucon Valley), 5-0
120:
Roland Mills (Huntingdon) DEC Ashton Campbell (Palisades), 10-7
120:
Nate Holderbaum Osterburg, PA (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown), 6-0
126:
Jacob Blair (Muncy) MD Caden Temple (Benton), 11-3
126: Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg) DEC Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward), 9-2126:
Braedon Johnson (Port Allegany) DEC Damian George (Mount Pleasant), 5-0
126:
Alex Kightlinger (Saegertown) MD Lucas Buskirk (Pen Argyl), 12-4
132: Noah Hunt (Warrior Run) DEC Chase Esterline (Williams Valley), 4-2132:
Hayden Ward (Canton) DEC Ayden Dillon (Littlestown), 7-1
132:
Luke Fegley (Middletown) DEC Kaleb Miller (Chestnut Ridge), 5-2
132:
Chris Arciuolo Bethlehem, PA (Saucon Valley) DEC Brandon Breidegan (Northern Lebanon), 8-1
138:
Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola) DEC Hunter Mays (Conwell Egan), 6-5
138:
Zack Witmer Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic) MD Attikos Clifford (Central Catholic), 10-2
138:
Luke Gorg (Hughesville) DEC Dalton Stahli (Johnsonburg), 7-0
138:
Ian Sherlock (Northern Bedford) F Zach Stuart (Lake Lehman), 2:33
145:
Avery Bassett (Midd-West) MD Bailey Gimbor (Hamburg), 13-0
145:
Tristan Pugh (Berlin-Brothers Valley) DEC Mike Trainor (Octorara), 6-3
145:
Alex Chess (Mercer) MD Joseph Spear (Middletown), 12-4
145:
Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) DEC Tristan Rutter (Glendale), 10-4
152:
Matthew Leslie (Western Wayne) DEC Tyler Pfizenmayer (Saucon Valley), 7-0
152:
Christian Good (Muncy) DEC Jonathan Lentvorsky (West Perry), 1-0
152:
Bryce Enders (Halifax) DEC Jack Rimpa (Ft. LeBoeuf), 7-0
152:
Owen Jefferson (Seneca) F Max Schultz (Faith Christian), 1:09
160:
Cole Casilio (Johnsonburg) F Ty Csencsits (Saucon Valley), 0:54
160:
Daiveon Say (Grove City) F Tate Neiderer (Delone Catholic), 1:33
160:
Tyler Wonders (West Perry) DEC Max Delaye (Camp Hill), 1-0
160:
Anthony Micci (Wilson Area) DEC Hadyn Packer (Jersey Shore), 7-5
170:
Drake Gindlesperger (Meyersdale) MD Damon Waltenbaugh (Faith Christian), 13-4
170:
Austin Pantaleo (Quaker Valley) F Sean Getty (Camp Hill), 2:26
170:
Timmy Ward (Canton) MD Michael Klinger (Susquenita), 12-1
170:
Jacob Sabol (Richland) DEC Shane Weidner (Mt. Carmel), 4-1
182:
Nate Wickersham (Tamaqua) DEC Cameron Whisner (Kane), 6-5
182:
Ethan Finch (Sheffield) DEC Travis Colson (Hamburg), 7-0
182:
Alec Snyder (Wilson Area) DEC Alex West (Athens), 5-4
182:
Brad Morrison (West Perry) F Derek Atherton-ely (Canton), 2:40
195:
Damon Backes (Mt. Carmel) DEC Leo Muzika (Faith Christian), 6-5
195:
Garrett Boone (McGuffey) F Adam Reinhart (Catasauqua), 3:22
195:
Eric Johnson (Brockway) F Ethan Cain (Elizabeth Forward), 4:01
195:
Marshall Vantassel (Union City) TF Bret Huffman (Southmoreland), 16-0 2:02
220:
Max Tillett (Southern Columbia) F Aiden Compton (Pen Argyl), 2:35
220:
Zach Poust (Benton) DEC Jackson Chilson (Wyalusing), 7-1
220:
Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs) F Jonathan Wolfe (Jefferson-Morgan), 0:53
220:
Quincy Reinnagel (Middletown) F Joe Tinari (North Schuylkill), 4:45
285:
Joshua Schaffer (Northern Lehigh) DEC Rocco John-daniello (Reynolds), 2-0
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg) F Saywer Morgan (Bishop McDevitt), 3:20285:
Jordan Schell (Girard) DEC Kobe Bonnano (Redbank Valley), 7-1
285: Mitch Miles (Laurel) F Jake Moyer (Fairfield), 1:00
