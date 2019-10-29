TOWSON, Md. – Junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, and sophomore Sam Chillis both picked up Landmark Conference Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week honors for the week ending Oct. 17 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Chillis, a Danville High grad, earned the Landmark Offensive Athlete of the Week honor for the first time in her career while Welliver gained the Landmark Defensive Athlete of the Week award for the fourth time this season (and sixth all-time).
The duo helped the Susquehanna University women’s soccer team to a 2-0 record last week, including a key conference win at the University of Scranton this past Saturday to move to the top of the Landmark standings.
Chillis, a forward for the River Hawks, netted the game-winning goal in SU’s 1-0 road win over Scranton. She currently leads the team and ranks second in the conference with four game-winning goals.
Welliver, Susquehanna’s 6-0 goalie, started the week with one save in 58:36 minutes of action in a 4-2 win at Penn State Harrisburg on October 23. She followed that up with a season-best 10 stops and her eighth clean sheet of the season in the triumph at Scranton.
Welliver leads the Landmark in save percentage (.923), goals against average (0.28), wins (13), and shutouts (8). She also ranks third in Division III in save percentage and fourth in GAA.
The River Hawks (13-3-1, 5-1-0 LC) will home on Saturday, November 2, when they welcome Drew University (7-8-0, 3-3-0 LC) to Sassafras Field for Landmark action at 4 p.m. on Senior Day.
Bucknell linebacker earns Patriot League honorCENTER VALLEY — Bucknell, Holy Cross, Lafayette and Lehigh each claimed one of the four Patriot League Football weekly awards, when the League office announced accolades on Monday.
Bucknell junior linebacker Rick Mottram received his first Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week recognition after posting a career-highs in tackles (16) and sacks (2.0), to go along with an interception against Lafayette.
Holy Cross freshman wide receiver Ayir Asante captured his second Patriot League Rookie of the Week award with 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four catches in a 31-10 win over Colgate.
Lafayette freshman quarterback Keegan Shoemaker claimed his second Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week honor this season for his part in the Leopards’ comeback victory over Bucknell on Saturday.
Lehigh senior placekicker/punter Austin Henning earned Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week after connecting on a 27-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in the Mountain Hawks’ 27-24 win over Georgetown.
Penn State’s Gillikin and Oweh earn Big Ten weekly accolades
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior punter Blake Gillikin and redshirt freshman defensive end Jayson Oweh each claimed Big Ten weekly honors after stellar performances at Michigan State. Gillikin garners his second Big Ten Specialist of the Week accolade of the season and Oweh earns his first Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honor.
This is the third-straight week a Nittany Lion has claimed conference honors with Gillikin claiming Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Oct. 14 and Hamler earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Oct. 21.
Gillikin averaged 44.2 yards on eight punts. Of his eight punts, five landed inside the Michigan State 20, including three inside the 10. He now has 92 career punts inside the 20 and 48 career punts inside the 10. The eight punts ties Gillikin’s career high. Gillikin hit a 58-yard punt in the first quarter. He now has 50 career punts of 50 or more yards.
Oweh had three total tackles, including a pair of strip-sacks, against the Spartans. The redshirt freshman took down Brian Lewerke for a 7-yard loss to end the first half and seal Penn State’s third first-half shutout of the season. As the Spartans were driving early in the fourth quarter, Oweh also posted a 7-yard strip-sack of Lewerke, which was recovered by Ellis Brooks to halt the drive.
Penn State and Minnesota slated for noon kickoff
UNIVERSITY PARK — Following this week’s open date, the No. 5-ranked Nittany Lions visit No. 13 Minnesota Nov. 9 at noon on ABC, it was announced Monday. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (10:30 a.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.
Penn State is 9-5 all-time against Minnesota, including a 4-3 record in the Twin Cities. This is Penn State’s first visit to Minneapolis since 2013. The last time the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers met, Saquon Barkley ripped off a 25-yard run in overtime to secure a 29-26 win for the Blue & White. Trace McSorley paced the offense with 335 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and two total touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing). Marcus Allen led the defense with 22 tackles on the day, while Jordan Smith grabbed a key interception.
Susquehanna football stays put in the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 pollsSELINSGROVE — The national rankings for the Susquehanna University football team remained the same this week as the River Hawks held on to the No. 20 spot in the D3football.com Top 25 and the No. 22 spot in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Top 25 polls.
The River Hawks are coming off a dominant 36-0 Centennial Conference win over Ursinus on Homecoming this past Saturday. It was Susquehanna’s first shutout win since 2012 and the eighth against the Bears.
The Centennial Conference standings have No. 6 Muhlenberg (7-0, 6-0 CC) in first followed by Susquehanna in second and Johns Hopkins (5-2, 4-2 CC) in third. Dickinson (4-3, 3-3 CC) and Franklin & Marshall (4-3, 3-3 CC) are tied for fourth after the Red Devils’ 17-10 overtime win at F&M.
This week’s Centennial Special Teams Player of the Week, sophomore kicker Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia High School grad, tallied a career-best 12 points in the win over Ursinus as Hoffman was 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting on kicks of 27, 22, and a career-best 35 yards. He was also 3-of-4 on extra point attempts while averaging 54.4 yards on eight kickoffs, totaling 435 yards with one touchback.
Hoffman currently ranks second in the Centennial with seven made field goals while ranking third with 46 points and 25 extra points made. He is also third in the league with 43 kickoffs for 2,353 yards.
The River Hawks (6-1, 5-1 CC) will head to Gettysburg this Saturday to take on the Bullets (1-6, 1-5 CC) in conference action at noon on Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
Ume earns MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week honorsWILLIAMSPORT — With a pair of game-winning goals for the Lycoming men’s soccer team, sophomore Kalu Ume has earned his first career MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.
Ume scored in completely different situations to provide game-winners for the Warriors, as he flicked a header over the keeper in the sixth minute of a 2-0 win over Albright before dropping in a 20-yard missile that bent upper 90 in the 85th minute in the 2-1 win over Alvernia.
Ume has scored four goals this season, all game-winners for the 10-6 Warriors, who have secured their seventh straight winning season, the longest such stretch in program history. The four game-winning goals is tops in the MAC Commonwealth.
The Warriors get back on the field on Wednesday when they head to Lebanon Valley for a 3:30 p.m. MAC Commonwealth game, as they look to seal a berth in the conference championship tournament for the third year in a row.
Warriors wrap up fall at Arcadia InvitationalBLUE BELL — Sophomore Andrew Everetts led the Lycoming College golf team with a 92 at the par-72, 7,100-yard Cedarbrook Country Club as part of the Arcadia Fall Invitational on Monday afternoon.
Everetts notched a 92 to finish 39th in a field of 49, while senior Aaron Willsea posted a 102.
Penn State-Berks won the team title with a 295 and Berks’ Andrew Cornish posted a two-under-par 70 to win the individual title.
The event wrapped up the Warriors fall season and will continue the 2019-20 season when they head to the Dickinson Spring Invitational at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Club on Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m.
