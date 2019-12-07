MILTON — It wasn’t the type of season-opening game that Milton girls basketball coach Phil Davis or his players were expecting when they hosted nonleague foe Millville on Friday.
The Black Panthers played well to start the contest against the Quakers, but those efforts faltered in the second half.
Millville outscored Milton 25-6 after the half to pull away for a 44-28 victory inside The Jungle.
“I thought we played really well in the first half. We scored 22 points in the first half, which is a great half for us, but we just couldn’t make a shot in the second half. We shot 3-for-28 in the second half, and you can’t beat anybody scoring six points in a half,” said Davis. “I thought we played really hard, but I also thought Millville shot the ball really well in the second half. Things really went in their favor, but they created a lot of those opportunities themselves.
“They kept shooting and they got hot, and we kind of cooled off (in the second half),” added Milton’s coach.
One of the keys early on for Milton (0-1) was the inside presence of Crystal Hamilton, along with Mylea Neidig and Tori Brink.
Hamilton scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the first half, including a pair of buckets to end the first half, plus Neidig and Brink also knocked down some big shots in the opening 16 minutes for Milton. But all of that disappeared in the second half when the Quakers started clamping down defensively inside.
“I thought we had an opportunity to get (Crystal) the ball a few more times, but we just kind of missed and didn’t take advantage of (our opportunities),” said coach Davis. “In the first game that will happen. I thought our shot selection was good, but I would’ve liked to have been able to get (Crystal) the ball in space a little bit more, but Millville played a pretty good zone on her.
“When we did get the ball inside we were effective, but I don’t think we did that quite enough,” Davis added.
The Quakers began taking control of the game in the third quarter when the Black Panthers committed just as many turnovers as they scored points (4).
“Yeah, we turned the ball over too much. It’s one thing we talk about every game is winning the turnover battle,” said Davis. “Again, i thought in the first half aside from a few decisions we made we were good (at not turning the ball over), but in the second half we just kind of, I don’t know if we turned the ball over as much, but we just quit making shots. We hit both sides of the rim, but they didn’t go in.
“We just got to keep moving without the ball and look for open shots, and they will eventually fall,” added Milton’s coach. “I’m not upset with any of the shots the girls took, they just didn’t fall (in the second half).”
A 3-pointer by Millville’s Olivia Savage began the third and another trey by Alexa Rine ended the period and it gave the Quakers a 33-26 lead.
Savage, as well as Madison Slater, both knocked down 3-pointers in the fourth to push Millville’s lead to double digits.
Now Milton will have s short turnaround for its next game when it plays at Hughesville today at 2:30 p.m.
“I think the girls know what they have to do. They played really hard (Friday) and that’s what I expect from them — to give full effort — and I think the girls will learn from what they did wrong and improve on for sure,” said Davis. “We had a lot of positives out of this game, and we have some things we need to clean up. We play four games in six days, so it’s going to be tough to focus (on cleaning up what we need to clean up).
Millville 44, Milton 28at Milton
Millville (1-0) 44 Alexa Rine 4 0-0 10; Jessica Dodge 2 2-2 6; Madison Slater 1 1-2 4; Olivia Savage 4 2-2 14; Allison Diehl 4 2-4 10. Totals: 15 7-10 44. 3-point goals: Savage 4, Rine 2, Slater. Did not score: Riley Brown, Emily Hippensteil, Emma Kakaley, Linsey Fisk, Michaela Henry, Emilee Kline. Milton (0-1) 28 Leah Walter 1 0-0 2; Taylor Snyder 2 1-2 5; Crystal Hamilton 4 3-7 11; Mylea Neidig 1 2-4 4; Tori Brink 1 2-5 4; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 8-18 28. 3-point goals: None. Did not score: Kiersten Stork, Brooklyn Wade, Carly Neidig. Score by quarters Millville 10 9 14 11 — 44 Milton 12 10 4 2 — 28
JV score: Millville, 32-15. High scorers: Millville, Kakaley and Ava Michaels, 8; Milton, Kylie Wagner, 5.
