When Mark Cuban was interviewed by ESPN moments after he found out that the NBA season would be suspended indefinitely in the wake of a player’s positive test for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the longtime Dallas Mavericks owner reacted with predictable disbelief.
“This is crazy, this can’t be true. It’s not within the realm of possibilities,” Cuban told ESPN sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi. “It seemed more like out of a movie than reality.”
That was Wednesday night, late in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ home game against the Nuggets. Reports surfaced that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus, prompting the league to suspend operations. On Thursday, Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell was also reported to have tested positive.
Less than 24 hours after Cuban’s interview, the sports landscape — at every level — had been forever altered.
On Thursday, the National Hockey League followed suit and suspended its season. Though both professional leagues hope to resume play at some point in 2020, all games are postponed for the foreseeable future.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) then announced that it would cancel all remaining winter championships, including the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.
According to several media reports, the organization made a combined $933 million in revenue from media rights fees, ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, and television ads during the 2019 tournament.
Along with the entire winter sports postseason being cancelled, the NCAA also cancelled the spring sports season at all three division levels. Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, the Patriot League announced that it would cancel its women’s basketball tournament, hours before No. 1 Bucknell was scheduled to host No. 4 Holy Cross in the semifinals.
“Given the rapidly changing environment regarding the ongoing spread of COVID-19 (2019 novel Coronavirus) the decision was made to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and campus communities,” the Patriot League said in a press release.
On the high school scene, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) halted the Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships following Thursday morning’s preliminaries. Those times will stand as finals and the Class 2A Championships have been cancelled. While spring sports are still scheduled to go ahead as planned, the reality is that any future sporting event, let alone an entire season, will be reevaluated constantly on a daily, or even hourly basis.
The events of the past 48 hours can only be described as surreal. Senior athletes at the collegiate and high school levels will not get to finish their careers on their terms, a cruel injustice when one takes into account those athletes’ determination and sacrifice are taken into account. The economic hardships will be felt at every level of the sporting world and certainly many people like concession workers, stadium security, ushers and other game day staff will be negatively impacted. Cuban has already stated that the Mavericks will put together a program to financially assist any employee facing difficulty during the shutdown.
The next two weeks will be trying at best. The PIAA hopes to resume the girls and boys state basketball tournaments so that a proper champion can be crowned, but that outcome looks less likely by the day. In reality, we are most likely looking at a months-long hiatus from sports at every level.
We are in uncharted waters and the sting, disappointment and anger at losing something as cherished as sports is fresh in our minds and hearts. Despite those raw emotions, we must remember that this is a public health crisis and that these drastic actions have been undertaken in order to keep us and our kids healthy and safe.
All of us want sports to return and to help us cope with the new normal, whatever that may be, whenever that may be. For that to happen, we must work together.
