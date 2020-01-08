MILTON — Ever since it suffered a nine-point home loss to Montoursville on Dec. 17, Lewisburg’s boys basketball team has been a totally different squad.
The Green Dragons have reeled off five straight wins entering Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against Milton.
Although the game started off as a tightly-contested affair, the Green Dragons scored 19 points in the second quarter to blow the close game wide open and pull away for a 60-28 victory over the Black Panthers inside The Jungle.
“It was a good performance for us. I think we have started playing a lot better. I know the teams we’ve been playing don’t have the best of records, but I think that we’ve really improved since that Montoursville loss and we’ve been able to rattle off six wins in a row,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman.
“I’ve been saying to the guys, if you want to have a good season you got to make sure that you take care (of the games) that you’re supposed to win based on records. Not that going in tonight I thought we would win by 32 points — Milton has some good (players) — but tonight was just our night.”
Lewisburg (8-3, 2-2 HAC-II) got all that it could handle from Milton (1-8, 1-2) early as Colton Loreman nailed a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, the second of which tied the game at 8 for the Black Panthers with 2:55 remaining in the opening period.
After that second trey by Loreman, the Green Dragons went on a 17-4 run to turn a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 25-12 advantage midway through the second.
C.J. Mabry tallied all nine of his points in the first half for Lewisburg, including seven in the second period, and Peter Lantz scored eight points and Shedleski had six in the first half as the Green Dragons led 31-15 at the break.
Shedleski finished with 10 points, six rebounds, a block and a steal, plus Mabry added five rebounds and two steals and Lantz tallied 13 points in the win.
“I think our press started to have a little bit more of an affect on them in the second quarter, and we started to execute our offense and find a little bit more of the mismatches,” said Salsman. “Milton isn’t a very tall team, so we were able to enter the ball into (Nick Shedleski) and get C.J. (Mabry) running the floor for us and get some easy baskets.
“Once we started getting some of those easy baskets people started getting some confidence and we started really gelling and executing well offensively — the whole team,” added Salsman.
That included freshman guard Cam Michaels, who came off the bench to score five of his nine points late in the third quarter to push Lewisburg’s lead to 18 points (44-26).
“Cam is just an electrifying athlete. Some of the things he does you’re just like, ‘I can’t believe that just happened,’” said Salsman. “We’re in trouble, and the next thing you know Cam comes out and he’s scoring a lay-up or he’s dishing out for a lay-up. He’s just an exceptional talent.”
Milton coach Ryan Brandt liked the way his team executed offensively in the game, but the Black Panthers went cold too often from the field with the five-point second quarter being a prime example.
“I thought we came out and played with some aggressiveness and executed offensively what we wanted to do — we actually executed pretty well all game but we just had a lot of cold spells — and the second quarter being a big part of that,” said Milton’s coach, who got nine points from Ceaser Allen to lead the Black Panthers.
“We were missing a few guys tonight who would normally play a lot. We had next man up and we had three freshmen get in the game tonight who I thought did a real good job — not only just managing (the game), but I thought they produced as well.”
Lewisburg plays its next game at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Milton will also get back out on the court Friday with an away game at Montoursville, also scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 60, Milton 28
at Milton
Lewisburg 12 19 13 16 — 60 Milton 10 5 11 2 — 28
Lewisburg (8-3) 60
Dante Sims 0 2-2 2; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 4 1-3 9; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-0 2; Alan Daniel 1 0-0 3; Brett Herman 0 0-0 0; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 3 2-2 8; Nick Shedleski 5 0-1 10; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Ben Blough 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 4 5-9 13; C.J. Mabry 4 1-2 9.
Totals:
24 11-19 60.
3-point goals:
Daniel.
Milton (1-8) 28
Austin Gaines 0 0-0 0; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 1 1-4 3; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 1 2-2 4; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 0 2-2 2; Jose Oyola 0 0-0 0; Ceaser Allen 4 0-0 9; Colton Loreman 2 0-0 6; Jace Brandt 2 0-0 4; Eric Baker 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 0 0-0 0; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 5-8 28.
3-point goals:
Loreman 2, Allen.
JV score: Lewisburg, 68-60. High scorers: Lewisburg, Cam Michaels, 27, Zelechoski, 15; Milton, Minium, 14, DeLong 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.