LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team toppled Lafayette, 50-36, to move to 2-0 in Patriot League play on Sunday at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison (9-4, 2-0 PL) closed the game on a 20-10 run to withstand a furious comeback bid by the Leopards (5-7, 1-1 PL), who had pulled within four points at the third quarter’s 5:03 mark.
Ellie Mack had a strong game for Bucknell, posting a game-best 19 points and adding eight boards. Tessa Brugler led the Bison with nine rebounds while Marly Walls posted team-high totals in assists (3) and steals (2).
Bucknell held Lafayette to 17-for-58 shooting, including 2-for-11 from 3-point range. The Bison committed just six fouls and did not allow Lafayette to reached the free throw line. Meanwhile, the Bison shot 18-for-49 overall, 5-for-18 from beyond the arc and 9-for-16 from the charity stripe.
Bucknell opened the fourth on a 7-2 run to grow the lead to 14 and maintained the double-digit advantage until the final buzzer.
Mack’s 19 points were scored on 8-of-17 (47%) shooting and three made from the arc. It was also her fourth straight game with eight boards. Walls tacked on nine points for the Bison, which matched her season high. Seven of Walls’ points came at the free throw line.
The 36 points Lafayette scored were the fewest the Bison have allowed in a game since last season’s Patriot League semifinal game and the second time they’ve held a team under 40 this season.
The 2-0 start is Bucknell’s best in league play since the 2016-17 season. Bucknell goes back on the road this week for games at Navy and Holy Cross. The Bison head to Annapolis, Md. on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Midshipmen. Bucknell has defeated Navy nine out of the last 10 meetings.
Bucknell 50, Lafayette 36
At Bucknell
Lafaytte 5 12 11 8 – 36Bucknell 15 13 9 13 – 50Lafayette (5-7)
Natalie Kucowski 3-10 0-0 6; Sarah Agnello 2-12 0-0 5; Nicole Johnson 2-7 0-0 4; Drew Freeland 2-6 0-0 4; Alexis Santarelli 1-11 0-0 2; Tasha Vipond 4-5 0-0 9; Jiselle Havas 1-2 0-0 2; Shanell Haskins 1-3 0-0 2; Naomi Ganpo 1-2 0-0 2; Reilly Campbell 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17-58 0-0 36.
Bucknell (9-4)
Ellie Mack 8-17 0-0 19; Marly Walls 1-2 7-10 9; Tessa Brugler 2-8 2-4 6; Abby Kapp 2-9 0-0 5; Taylor O’Brien 1-3 0-0 2; Autumn Ceppi 3-5 0-0 6; Ally Johnson 1-3 0-0 3; Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 0-0 0-2 0.
Totals:
18-49 9-16 50.
3-point goals: Lafayette 2-11 (Vipond 1-1, Agnello 1-4, Havas 0-1, Haskins 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Kucowski 0-2); Bucknell 5-18 (Mack 3-9, A. Johnson 1-1, Kapp 1-6, T. Johnson 0-2). Rebounds: Lafayette 44 (Kucowski 13), Bucknell 29 (Brugler 9). Assists: Lafayette 12 (Freeland 4), Bucknell 6 (Walls 3). Technicals: None. A: 985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.