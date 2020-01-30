FRANKLIN TWP. — Wrestling is all about the grind. As much as physicality comes into play, the mental part of the game is just as important.
Mifflinburg traveled to Southern Columbia in the opening round of the District 4 Class 2A Team Duals, and the Tigers came out with a victory by a wide margin.
Wildcats coach Derek Reber is far from a rookie when it comes to wrestling. In fact, he had one of the best high school careers that the valley has ever witnessed. Still a relatively young head coach, he knows that it is a process to build a program like Southern has done.
“This match helped our guys see where they stand heading to the postseason. Some of the matches could have gone in our favor if you play them over, but they didn’t (last night),” said Reber.
In both 2018 and 2019, SCA fell to Reynolds in the final. Last night, the Tigers started out their quest to change that silver to gold in 2020. The Tigers, who did rebound to win the PIAA Class 2A Individual Team Championship last year, dominated Mifflinburg 62-6 to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals where they will take on Muncy.
“We have our team goals but we need to take it one match at a time. We can’t look ahead at what could potentially be upcoming opponents without taking care of business against whoever we will be facing,” SCA head coach Jerry Marks said.
Garcia got things rolling on Wednesday with a 26-second pin in the opening match at 220 pounds. Southern would capture the following four matches as well with Lear Quinton, Toren Cooper, Brady Feese, and Kole Biscoe extending the lead to 23-0. The match of the night went in the favor of the Wildcats when Gabe Gramly took Garrett Krebs down in overtime for a hard-fought 3-1 victory at 126 pounds.
“I thought Garrett Krebs wrestled a great match. Gramly is a tough kid that is just coming back from injury, but Krebs fought hard,” said Marks.
Cody Rokavec won at 152 with a late take-down to give Mifflinburg three more points, but then the Tigers continued to pounce for the remainder of dual meet. Gavin Garcia, Cade Linn, Tyler Waltman, and Max Tillett all earned six points to end the night with a statement.
Reber knew that his Wildcats were overmatched, but the former Lewisburg state champion was pleased with the way his guys competed.
“A couple of those matches were close and could have went our way in some of them, but it is still good experience. Our guys got to see some of the top wrestlers in the state and that experience will be beneficial,” said Reber who also wrestled at Bucknell and Penn State collegiately.
No. 4 Southern Columbia 62, No. 13 Mifflinburg 6
District 4 Class 2A Duals at Southern Columbia
220:
Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Quentin Doane, :26.
285:
Lear Quinton (SC) dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, 3-1.
106:
Toren Cooper (SC) pinned Dylan Starr, 2:31.
113:
Brady Feese (SC) dec. Dylan Linn, 6-0.
120:
Kole Biscoe (SC) tech. fall Brady Struble, 18-2, 3:19.
126:
Gabe Gramly (M) dec. Garrett Krebs, 3-1, SV-1.
132:
Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Troy Bingaman, 5:51.
138:
Patrick Edmondson (SC) dec. Clayton Reed, 5-2.
145:
Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Rylan Shuck, :57.
152:
Cody Rokavec (M) dec. Greyson Shaud, 4-2.
160:
Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Dominic Sampsell, 3:28.
170:
Cade Linn (SC) won by forfeit.
182:
Tyler Waltman (SC) pinned Graham Wiand, :31.
195: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Kaelex Shuck, :51.
