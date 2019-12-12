MIFFLINBURG — While Lewisburg’s girls basketball team is still trying to find its identity in the early going this season, Mifflinburg’s squad has no such problems.
The Wildcats can run, shoot, rebound and play clampdown defense, and they put it all on display in Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game against the Green Dragons.
Ella Shuck tallied 14 points and Angela Reamer had 13 to lead Mifflinburg to a 48-30 victory over Lewisburg at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“It was a good win. We came out and we had a game plan, and we executed what we wanted to do,” said Mifflinburg firstyear head coach Kris Shuck. “We started off a little cold and we didn’t hit some outside shots, but we then ran through our offense and got us some good looks and we were able to turn it around.”
Reamer opened the game with a pair of buckets, and then later in the period she fueled an 8-0 run with five points to help Mifflinburg (2-1) close the first quarter with a 13-7 lead.
Shuck then kept the Wildcats’ offense humming along by connecting on three buckets in the first three minutes of the second period to extend her team’s lead to 19-10.
A jumper by Hope Drumm late in the second temporarily stopped the bleeding for Lewisburg, but Mifflinburg closed out the first half on a 6-0 run to go into the break leading 27-12. Reamer had four points in the latest run for the Wildcats.
“Ang is one of our leaders. She’s a senior and a three-year starter, and we expect that from Ang every night,” said coach Shuck. “With us, it might be a different scorer every night, but Ang kind of starts our offense and she starts our defense with her intensity level. She put together a great game tonight.”
Mifflinburg kept its 15-point advantage through three quarters of play as the Wildcats amped up their defense to pick up six steals, four rebounds and two blocks in the third period alone.
“Overall, I thought our defensive effort was great all night,” said coach Shuck. “We had a quite a few steals, which led into some transitions buckets, and anytime you can do that we’re going to be successful.”
Lewisburg, however, went on an 8-0 of its own to start the fourth as Jamie Fedorjaka knocked down a 3-pointer as did Roz Noone, plus Hope Drumm hit a lay-up to get the Green Dragons to within seven points (35-28).
“We had a stretch there, and I told the girls that’s what they are capable of. I think (the run) was just hard work,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “We’ve (taken) some lumps so far this season, and we’re still smarting from the Danville and Mount Carmel games a little bit (both 20-point losses), and I think it finally clicked for the girls and they are sick of getting pushed around and getting beat to loose balls.
“They showed some fight, and I told them I was proud of them, but for everything we did well we gave Mifflinburg open lay-ups or we didn’t box out,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “That’s part of a young team, and as we keep learning from those mistakes we’ll be all right in the end.”
Reamer, in addition to her 13 points, had four steals, two rebounds and a block, plus Ella Shuck had four steals and a couple of caroms to go along with her 14 points, which included a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that proved to be final dagger.
Mara Shuck added five rebounds and three steals to go along with her eight points for Mifflinburg, which is next at Danville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Noone finished with a game-high 15 points for Lewisburg, which will play at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m, Saturday.
Mifflinburg 48, Lewisburg 30
at Mifflinburg
Lewisburg 7 5 8 10 — 30Mifflinburg 13 14 8 13 — 48Lewisburg (0-3) 30
Sophie Kilbride 0 1-2 1; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Roz Noone 5 2-2 15; Jamie Fedorjaka 3 0-1 8; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4; Regan Llanso 0 0-0 0; Lauren Gross 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 3-5 30.
3-point goals:
Noone 3, Fedorjaka 2.
Mifflinburg (2-2) 48
Cassie Keister 1 0-1 3; Ella Shuck 6 1-4 14; Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-4 6; Angela Reamer 5 3-3 13; Brooke Catherman 1 0-2 2; Mara Shuck 3 2-2 8; Jaden Keister 1 0-1 2; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 8-17 48.
3-point goals:
E. Shuck 3, C. Keister.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 31-16. High scorers: Lewisburg, Maddie Still, 9; Mifflinburg, Avery Metzger, 9.
In other girls basketball action Wednesday:Selinsgrove 45
Milton 23
MILTON — The Milton girls varsity basketball team fell to visiting Selinsgrove in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchup on Wednesday night.
The Seals (2-3) got a game-high 14 points from forward Cierra Adams while the Black Panthers’ (0-4) got a team-best 11 points from forward Crystal Hamilton.
Selinsgrove limited Milton to single digits in all four quarters, including just three in the second period, and held a 29-10 lead at halftime.
The Black Panthers actually outscored the Seals in the fourth quarter, 9-5 thanks solely to Hamilton as the junior scored all nine of Milton’s points in the frame.
Mylea Neidig was Milton’s next highest scorer with six points while Selinsgrove got 10 points out of Lexy Gabrielson and nine more from Avery Defazio.
The Black Panthers will be back in action at the Montgomery Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28 at Montgomery High School.
Selinsgrove 45, Milton 23
at Milton
Selinsgrove 18 11 11 5—45Milton 7 3 4 9—23Selinsgrove (2-3) 45
Lexy Gabrielson 4 0-0 10; Emma Atwood 3 2-2 8; Avery Defazio 4 1-2 9; Lizzy Diehl 2 0-0 4; Cierra Adams 5 4-5 14; Kaitlin Shaffer 0 0-0 0; Totals: 18 7-9 45.
3-point goals:
Gabrielson 2.
Milton (0-4) 23
Kiersten Stork 0 0-0 0; Leah Walter 0 0-0 0; Taylor Snyder 1 0-2 2; Crystal Hamilton 5 1-2 11; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Carly Neidig 0 0-0 0; Mylea Neidig 3 0-0 6; Tori Brink 1 0-0 3; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
10 2-6 23
3-point goals: Brink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.