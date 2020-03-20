MIFFLINBURG — Mark Reitz is hoping that the 2020 season will come to fruition for his Mifflinburg boys track and field team, and if it does the Wildcats are expected to be an improved team.
Last year Mifflinburg only posted one win in a very tough Heartland-I, and two wins overall on the season, and with who the Wildcats have coming back it would seem better success is achievable this year.
“We have good numbers and we are hoping to be very competitive in the league this year,” said Reitz. “We will be very solid in the jumps, throws and sprints.”
Nine qualifiers from last year’s District 4 Class 3A meet return to the fold for Mifflinburg this season.
Leading those returnees is senior thrower Michael Antonyuk, who claimed the district title in the discus with a throw of 138-7. In the same meet, Antonyuk also took seventh in the javelin (155-9) and 11th in the shot put (39-8).
Among the team’s returning jumpers are seniors Sydney Lemon and Dante Colon, plus junior Ethan Hendricks — all three of whom were district qualifiers.
At districts, Colon took third in the high jump (5-11) and 11th in the long jump (18-7 3/4), plus Hendricks was 11th in the triple jump (38-3). Lemon, who’s also a sprinter, took ninth in the 200 (24.12).
Fellow senior Dylan Doebler is also a district qualifier in the pole vault along with junior Tyler Foltz, who was 14th in the 800 (2:12.80).
In addition for Colon, Lemon and junior Jake Reitz, the trio combined with Eric Zimmerman to help the 400 relay team take third in the district meet (44.50).
“Our guys were working very hard, and they all have great attitudes,” said Reitz, who only has to deal with one major graduation loss in Zimmerman — the district champ in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. “Our only real loss that will affect our point scoring was Zimmerman, but he was a pretty big loss.”
Bolstering the Wildcats’ chances this year is the addition of several players from the football team. They include seniors Gary DeGroat jr. (sprints/relays), Mason Breed (throws), Rylee Stahl (mid-distance/relays) and Brady Getz (throws).
“With some new additions from the football team, we have a nice atmosphere at practice and it has been fun to coach these boys,” said Reitz, who has no less than seven sophomores who he thinks can make an immediate impact this year.
But having to face the likes of Danville, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Williamsport in the HAC-I, it’ll still be a challenging year for Mifflinburg, whose main weakness this year is the distance events.
“I would think Williamsport will be the favorite and Danville will be tough as well. We only beat Central Mountain last year, but we lost our other league matches — though we did beat Bloomsburg in non-league action,” said Reitz.
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Mark Reitz, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches:
Darryl Chapel, Jeremiah Allen, Katy Baker, Bradee Ruhl, Natalie Laubach, Cherie MacPherson and Stephen Mercaldo.
Last year’s record:
2-4 overall.
Key loss:
Eric Zimmerman, sprinter (district champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes).
Returning starters:
Michael Antonyuk, sr., throws; Sydney Lemon, sr., sprints/jumps; Dante Colon, sr., jumps; Dylan Doebler, sr., pole vault; Ethan Hendricks, jr., jumps; Jake Reitz, jr., sprints; Tyler Foltz, jr., mid-distance; Carson Brubaker, jr., hurdles; Carter Abram, jr., hurdles.
Remaining roster: Gary DeGroat Jr., sr., sprints/relays; Mason Breed, sr., throws; Rylee Stahl, sr., mid-distance/relays; Brady Getz, sr., throws; Ryder Maurer, jr., throws; Dan Reimer, so., spriints/relays; Dan Walter, so., mid-distance; Izaak Grodotzke, so., distance; Josh Antonyuk, so., throws; Michael Lesher, so., throws; Lane Yoder, so., jumps; Ashton Breed, so., hurdles; Ty Stroup, throws; Harrison Abram, so., distance/pole vault; Jacob Bingaman, so., sprints; Sam Deluca, so., sprints; Alex Miller, so., jumps/mid-distance; Chris Reber, so., sprints/pole vault; Carter Breed, fr., sprints; Josh Reimer, fr., pole vault; Mason Smith, fr., hurdles; Arnold Troup, fr., sprints; Evan Pachucki, fr., mid-distance.
