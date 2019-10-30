SELINSGROVE — When Camryn Murray scored an unassisted goal with under 16 minutes remaining in regulation to tie up Tuesday’s District 4 Class A semifinal with Bloomsburg, the goal seemed to breathe new life into Mifflinburg’s field hockey team.
The Panthers later snuffed out the Wildcats’ momentum and their season in one fell swoop, as Natalya Heard scored an unassisted goal with 2:17 left in the first overtime to lead No. 1-seeded Bloomsburg past No. 5 Mifflinburg, 3-2, at Selinsgrove Area High School’s Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
“It was a heck of a game. It just didn’t go our way,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “I mean, the girls didn’t stop playing — not at all. That’s all you can ask of them — play and play hard and leave it all out on the field.
“The girls did an awesome job. That was a good game,” added Orren.
The last time Mifflinburg (11-9) and Bloomsburg (16-2-1) met on Sept. 25, the Panthers took an identical 3-2 victory.
On Tuesday, the game remained scoreless until the second half despite Bloomsburg out-shooting Mifflinburg, 8-3, while getting 11 penalty corners to just one for the Wildcats.
“Gosh, I hate to say it but I think we’re a second-half team. I think we’re slow to get started for some reason, but I don’t know,” said Orren. “We didn’t have that many opportunities, but thank God we made the most of what we had (in the second half), which was great.”
Camille Finerghty helped put Mifflinburg on the board first by scoring off a Mara Shuck assist with 25:45 remaining on the Wildcats’ first real scoring opportunity of the second half.
But the lead was short-lived — 34 seconds to be exact — as Bloomsburg marched right down the field and tied the game on an unassisted goal by Aydan McFarland.
“I think honestly, (Bloomsburg scoring that goal) at that point really didn’t matter because it was still early enough in the game,” said Orren. “We were all right, but I think Bloomsburg did a better job stepping to the ball than we did.”
The Panthers later went in front 2-1 with 17:54 left on another goal by McFarland.
But 1:55 later, the game became tied again following Murray’s goal.
“This game was back-and-forth, and one of the things we talked about was keeping possession. It’s so much different (playing on turf) than on a grass field,” said Orren. “You don’t have to fight the ground, and we tend to not always make the best decisions when it comes to passing.”
And when each team failed to capitalize on their first couple of shots in overtime, it was Heard’s hard shot in the midst of a scramble in front of the cage that resulted in the “golden goal” for Bloomsburg — and an early end to the season for the defending District 4 champs.
“All in all we had a good season. They ended, I think, as best as they could. I thought they truly worked hard tonight and they didn’t give up,” said Orren. “The girls made a mistake and unfortunately Bloomsburg capitalized on it — it happens.
“it was a great game, and like i said I felt our girls played hard until the end.”
No. 1 Bloomsburg 3, No. 5 Mifflinburg 2
District 4 Class A semifinal game
at Selinsgrove Area High School
Scoring summarySecond half
Miff—Camille Finerghty, assist Mara Shuck, 25:45. BL—Aydan McFarland, unassisted, 25:11. BL—McFarland, assist Bella Luxardo, 17:54. Miff—Camryn Murray, unassisted, 15:49.
Overtime
BL—Natalya Heard, unassisted, 2:17.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 23-6; Corners: Bloomsburg, 22-3; Saves: Bloomsburg, Nadja Hartmann and Maddie Trivelpiece, 4; Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 16.
