High school bowling
Heartland Athletic Conference
Standings through Jan. 4 Boys varsity
Team W L
Midd-West 9 1 Shikellamy 11 4 Danville 7 3 Milton 7 3 Central Columbia 5 5 Mifflinburg 5 5 Selinsgrove 1 9 Lewisburg 0 15 Conference leaders
Games:
1. Carter Thomas, Shikellamy, 279; 2. Caden Mutchler, Danville, 268; 3. Adam O’Neill, Mifflinburg, 264; 4. Kyle Kizis, Danville, 259; 5. Matthew Scholl, Shikellamy, 258; 6. Hunter Beward, Midd-West, 248; 7. Braydyn Bickel, Midd-West, 247; 8. Ethan Russell, Milton, 245; 9. Eli McKercher, Shikellamy, 242; 10. Kaden Foulds, Shikellamy, 237.
Series:
1. Thomas, Shikellamy, 780; 2. Kizis, Danville, 730; 3. Bickel, Midd-West, 677; 4. Mutchler, Danville, 654; 5. Trey Wagner, Midd-West, 633; 6. Owen Keister, Milton, 632; 7. Logan Rubendall, Mifflinburg, 625; 8. Scholl, Shikellamy, 619; 9. Foulds, Shikellamy, 619; 10. Kaleb Wagner, Central Columbia, 618. Girls varsity
Team W L
Shikellamy 15 0 Selinsgrove 8 2 Mifflinburg 5 5 Central Columbia 5 5 Milton 5 5 Lewisburg 5 10 Midd-West 2 8 Danville 0 10 Conference leaders
Games:
1. Sydney Knauer, Shikellamy, 236; 2. Sierra Pehowic, Shikellamy, 233; 3. Emma Fetterman, Shikellamy, 233; 4. Lindsay Roush, Midd-West, 233; 5. Kyrsten Sims, Midd-West, 224; 6. Maddie Rowan, Selinsgrove, 223; 7. Barb Herman, Shikellamy, 218; 8. Izabel Heimbach, Selinsgrove, 214; 9. Kelly Sprenkel, Shikellamy, 213; 10. (tie) Leighann Fitch, Central Columbia, Steph Oberdorf, Mifflinburg, 212.
Series:
1. Knauer, Shikellamy, 675; 2. Pehowic, Shikellamy, 642; 3. HErman, Shikellamy, 639; 4. Fetterman, Shikellamy, 608; 5. Sprenkel, Shikellamy, 601; 6. Rowan, Selinsgrove, 583; 7. Heimbach, Selinsgrove, 579; 8. Roush, Midd-West, 579; 9. Oberdorf, Mifflinburg, 577; 10. Fitch, Central, 569.
American Hockey LEague
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 36 21 8 2 5 49 100 91 Hershey 36 21 10 2 3 47 102 92 Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101 Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107 Charlotte 34 18 13 3 0 39 102 88 WB/Scranton 36 17 14 3 2 39 95 111 Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105 Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 34 21 9 2 2 46 107 82 Utica 36 20 12 2 2 44 127 110 Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110 Belleville 35 20 12 2 1 43 130 117 Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107 Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118 Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96 Binghamton 34 13 17 4 0 30 88 111 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 36 24 6 4 2 54 123 83 Iowa 36 20 12 2 2 44 111 105 Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109 Manitoba 37 18 19 0 0 36 106 116 Rockford 34 17 16 0 1 35 95 106 San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111 Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118 Grand Rapids 37 14 19 2 2 32 104 128 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84 Stockton 32 20 7 2 3 45 129 97 Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92 Ontario 35 16 15 3 1 36 92 127 Bakersfield 32 14 13 4 1 33 96 114 San Diego 30 12 14 2 2 28 94 96 San Jose 31 11 18 0 2 24 100 119
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2 Charlotte 4, Providence 1 San Antonio 5, Grand Rapids 4 Lehigh Valley 4, Toronto 2 Chicago 3, Rockford 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m. Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 25 9 .735 — Toronto 24 12 .667 2 Philadelphia 24 14 .632 3 Brooklyn 16 19 .457 9½ New York 10 26 .278 16 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 26 10 .722 — Orlando 17 20 .459 9½ Charlotte 15 24 .385 12½ Washington 12 24 .333 14 Atlanta 8 29 .216 18½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 6 .842 — Indiana 23 14 .622 8½ Chicago 13 24 .351 18½ Detroit 13 24 .351 18½ Cleveland 10 26 .278 21 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 24 11 .686 — Dallas 23 13 .639 1½ San Antonio 15 20 .429 9 Memphis 15 22 .405 10 New Orleans 12 25 .324 13 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 25 11 .694 — Utah 24 12 .667 1 Oklahoma City 20 16 .556 5 Portland 15 22 .405 10½ Minnesota 14 21 .400 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 29 7 .806 — L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4 Phoenix 14 22 .389 15 Sacramento 14 23 .378 15½ Golden State 9 29 .237 21
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132 Miami 122, Portland 111 Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103 Memphis 121, Phoenix 114 L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99
Monday’s Games
Washington 99, Boston 94 Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89 Indiana 115, Charlotte 104 Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113 Denver 123, Atlanta 115 Utah 128, New Orleans 126 Dallas 118, Chicago 110 San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104 Sacramento 111, Golden State 98
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m. New York at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m. New York at Utah, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
