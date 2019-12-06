MILTON — Only one year removed from what most people would call a pretty good season, Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team will open the 2019-20 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association campaign in a position to do even better.
The Lions return four of five starters from a year ago who helped Meadowbrook reach the ACAA finals and qualify for the District 4 Class A playoffs.
That lone loss, however, was a major one in the form of Mari Hoffman, an All-ACAA East selection who did a little bit of everything for the Lions in 2018-19.
“Hoffman is a big loss. She led the team in assists, and she was second in scoring and steals. She was the quintessential senior leader that did a little bit of every thing to make the team better,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin, whose team fell to Northumberland Christian in the ACAA title game.
Senior guard Masy Devlin and junior guard Jackie Stokes, who were both selected as ACAA All-Stars last year, are more than capable to pick up the slack from Hoffman’s absence and lead the Lions this year.
Stokes topped Meadowbrook in scoring last season with 252 points, while Devlin added 218 points.
“It’s nice to have Masy and Jackie returning,” said coach Devlin. “Well, with the returning starters we return 3/4 of our points, and we have experience. This is their third year in the system we’ve been running. I’ve seen improvement, and I have a group of girls who regard themselves as basketball players.”
A pair of freshmen guards — Madison McNeal and Alyssa Canelo — both show promise and will add some much-needed depth behind Devlin and Stokes.
“Canelo, we’re waiting for her to get cleared. She played center for us in soccer and hurt her ACL. She’s a couple of days away from getting cleared by her doctor. She’s going to help us with some depth at the point guard position this year,” said Meadowbrook’s coach. “McNeal is the best 3-point shooter on the team right now, which is pretty impressive for a freshman.”
In the front court, Meadowbrook has junior forward Emily Toland and junior guard/forward Shelby Hartman back as starters. Adding depth there will be junior small forward Jenaka Day, as well as freshman center/power forward Emily Baney and freshman forward Ellie Sweigard.
“Toland and Hartman were our leading rebounders last year, and they are blue collar, bring the lunch pail kind of girls. They have grown their understanding of the game and have grown as players,” said coach Devlin. “Baney is a 6-footer and a really good ballplayer. She’ll make an immediate impact for us inside this year. Day played a little bit last year, her first year. She’s still developing, but she got better over the past year.
“Sweigard is in her first year back after taking a couple of years off. She’s already developed in last couple of weeks and has gotten the rust off her game,” added Meadowbrook’s coach
And according to coach Devlin, the past few years have allowed the Lions to grow into their own and become more of a team.
“They have really been growing as basketball players the last few years. We are a much more well-rounded team, and I’m excited to see that transition in practice,” said coach Devlin. “I brought (assistant coach Ryan) Torrey in and he has helped tremendously on the defensive end. There’s a lot of positives. We have to say healthy in order to make a run, but we want to build on the success we had last year in our run to the ACAA final.”
All of which should make Meadowbrook a competitive squad this year, that and an awfully tough nonleague schedule the Lions will be playing this year.
Meadowbrook opens the season against Weatherly on Friday, before playing Southern Columbia, Central Columbia as well as Warrior Run during the year.
“This is one of the toughest schedules we’ve ever put together. it will stretch us and test us this year,” said coach Devlin. “The girls will have their mettle tested this year, especially with our out of league schedule. In the long run it’ll only make us a better team. If we can pull a couple of wins out of (those games), it’ll make or break our season when the district playoffs come around.
“We definitely want to build on the success from last year. Coming in the girls first and foremost want to make the ACAA tournament. and we know Northumberland stands in the way there — they have been a tremendous team,” added Meadowbrook’s coach. “We want to make it to the final and make it a game and do our best against Norry. Following that, we want to make it back to districts.”
Meadowbrook Christian School Lions
Coach: Shane Devlin, 2nd year.
Assistant coaches: Amy Smith and Ryan Torrey.
Last year’s records:
16-9, 8-2 ACAA; ACAA Tournament runner-up; lost to Millville (58-26) in first round of District 4 Class A playoffs.
Key loss:
Mari Hoffman.
Returning starters:
Masy Devlin, sr., PG/SG; Jackie Stokes, jr., SG/PG; Emily Toland, jr.; SF; Shelby Hartman, jr., G/F.
Remaining roster: Jenaka Day, jr., SF; Emily Baney, fr., C/PF; Madison McNeal, fr., SG; Alyssa Canelo, fr., PG; Ellie Sweigard, fr., F.
