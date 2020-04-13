Editor’s note: Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve taken a look at area collegians that participated in spring sports. Today we look at lacrosse. We’ve previously featured men’s and women’s track and field, baseball and softball. If there’s someone we inadvertently missed, let us know at sports@standard-journal.com.
Matt Fedorjaka, senior midfielder
Bucknell University
Fedorjaka, a former Lewisburg standout, was named a team captain in what was to be his final year at Bucknell.
He played in all six games as a short-stick midfielder and tallied seven points, as the Bison had amassed a 5-1 record early in the season. Fedorjaka had a goal and six assists for the Bison and currently ranked second on the team in assists. Additionally, he had 16 grounds balls and caused four turnovers.
Fedorjaka played in each of the team’s 15 games in both his junior and sophomore seasons, and tallied two goals, 16 assists and 18 points.
Kaylee Long, senior attack
Lycoming College
Long, a four-year letterwinner on the college’s cross country team, was also a member of the women’s lacrosse team. A Milton graduate, Long played in four games this season and had five ground balls and forced two turnovers.
The Warriors were 1-3 prior to the cancelation of the season by the NCAA.
