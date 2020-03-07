High school Wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Championshipsat Giant Center, HersheyChampionship quarterfinals106:
Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Ethan Kolb (Benton), 11-4
106:
Evan Maag (Notre Dame GP) MD Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area), 14-2
106:
Branden Wentzel (Montoursville) DEC Jaryn Hartranft (Catasauqua), 9-2
106:
Cayden Walter (Brookville) DEC Deven Jackson (West Perry), 4-0
113:
Gary Steen (Reynolds) DEC Scott Johnson (Muncy), 3-1
113:
Brett Ungar (Notre Dame GP) MD Kai Burkett (Chestnut Ridge), 10-0
113:
Owen Reinsel (Brookville) DEC Easton Toth (Forest Hills), 7-2
113:
Joey Fischer (South Park) MD Connor Brown (Littlestown), 14-3
120:
Sheldon Seymour (Troy) DEC Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt), 3-0
120:
Logan Jaquay (Eisenhower) DEC Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian), 8-2
120:
Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame GP) DEC Gable Strickland (Benton), 3-2
120:
Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) F Cole Bayless (Reynolds), 4:38
126:
Ryan Crookham (Notre Dame GP) MD Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge), 10-2
126:
David Evans (Tunkhannock) MD Tyler Cymmerman (Derry Area), 17-8
126:
Levi Haines (Biglerville) MD Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek), 10-1
126:
Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills) MD Noah Frack (Brandywine Heights), 14-2
132:
Brock Mcmillen (Glendale) MD Carter Gill (Hickory), 11-1
132: Kaeden Berger (Reynolds) F Kyler Crawford (Milton), 1:40132:
Ian Oswalt (Burrell) DEC Adam Jacob (East Pennsboro), 2-1
132:
Anthony Glasl (Brockway) MD Noah Teeter (Forest Hills), 8-0
138:
Kaden Cassidy (Bedford) TF Ayden Miller (Cambridge Springs), 15-0 5:16
138:
Zach Holland (Curwensville) DEC Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley), 1-0
138:
Patrick Demark (Trinity) DEC Holden Garcia (Notre Dame GP), 6-5
138:
Kenny Kiser (Saegertown) F Clayton Royer (Penns Valley), 5:33
145:
Nathan Higley (Sullivan County) DEC Jackson Spires (General McLane), 10-7
145:
Gage Mcclenahan (Bald Eagle Area) DEC Dorian Gonzalez (Newport), 9-3
145:
Gavin D’amato (Tunkhannock) DEC Noah Korenoski (Westmont-Hilltop), 9-2
145:
Erik Gibson (Forest Hills) TF Thomas Spirk (Saucon Valley), 18-2 4:23
152:
Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Tyler Martin (Bishop McDevitt), 2-1 TB2
152:
Wesley Barnes (Southern Columbia) F Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg), 1:01
152:
A.j. Corrado (Burrell) DEC Benjamin Haubert (Palisades), 3-2
152:
Malachi Duvall (Penns Valley) F Sully Allen (Sharon), 1:15
160:
Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) DEC Gavin Garcia Catawissa, PA (Southern Columbia), 4-2
160:
Gage Musser (Commodore Perry) DEC Isaac Cory (Montoursville), 3-2
160:
Nolan Lear (Benton) DEC Keegan Rothrock Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic), 4-3 UTB
160:
Andrew Cerniglia (Notre Dame GP) TF Hunter Weitoish (Philipsburg-Osceola), 16-0 3:52
170:
Matthew Arciuolo Bethlehem, PA (Saucon Valley) MD Cade Linn (Southern Columbia), 16-8
170:
Trent Schultheis (Freedom Area) DEC Teddy Race (Kane), 4-2
170:
Cael Crebs (Montoursville) DEC Cole Toy (Reynolds), 3-2 TB2
170: Tyler Stoltzfus (St. Joseph’s Catholic/Mifflinburg) TF Cole Karpinski (Greenville), 16-0 3:16182:
Austin Walley (Ellwood City) DEC Jacob Feese (Line Mountain), 5-2
182:
Andrew Sharer (Penns Valley) F Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt), 2:32
182:
Dylan Bennett (Montoursville) DEC Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley), 4-2 UTB
182:
Dane Csencsits (Saucon Valley) DEC Ricky Feroce (Burrell), 10-7
195:
Gaige Garcia (Southern Columbia) F Jason Sine (Notre Dame GP), 1:39
195:
Danny Lawrence (Mahanoy) F Parker Moore (Philipsburg-Osceola), 0:58
195:
Braydon Herbster (Reynolds) DEC Garrett Storch (Canton), 6-0
195:
Ethan Rode (Newport) F Tanner Dluhos (Westmont-Hilltop), 1:00
220:
Cameron Wood (Montoursville) DEC Cory Johnston (Glendale), 4-0
220:
Nathan Taylor (Brookville) F Jake Ryan (Mount Union), 3:09
220:
Duane Knisely (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Cael Black (Eisenhower), 3-0
220:
Kolby Flank (Wilson Area) MD Joey King (Maplewood), 14-6
285:
Colby Whitehill (Brookville) MD Riley Kemper (Burgettstown), 8-0
285:
Bronson Strouse (Tamaqua) DEC Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford), 3-2 UTB
285:
Emmanuel Lawal (Church Farm School) DEC Lear Quinton (Southern Columbia), 4-2
285:
Jalen Stephens (Meyersdale) DEC Nickolas Warnke (Saucon Valley), 3-2 UTB
Second-round consolations106:
Nathan Pelesky (North Star) DEC Robert Gardner (South Williamsport), 10-7
106:
Coen Bainey Bellefonte, PA (Bald Eagle Area) F Mitchell Headley (Jamestown), 2:13
106:
Kane Kettering (Reynolds) DEC Chase Brandebura (Carlynton), 5-2
106:
Lucas Munsee (Corry) DEC Ryan Kelly (Conwell Egan), 6-2
113:
Bryent Johnson (Port Allegany) DEC Deegan Ross (Lackawanna Trail), 8-6
113:
Gavin Bradley (Athens) DEC Connor Saylor (Hickory), 7-1
113: Kaiden Wagner (Lewisburg) DEC Luke Geibig (Mount Pleasant), 4-2113:
Hunter Walk (Tyrone Area) DEC Zeke Dubler (Glendale), 7-2
120:
Michael Myers (Williams Valley) DEF Kole Biscoe (Southern Columbia), 1-1 3:13
120:
Cooper Gilham (Bald Eagle Area) DEC Brayden Kunselman (Brookville), 4-2 SV
120:
Roland Mills (Huntingdon) DEC Blake Wirt (Line Mountain), 8-2
120:
Nate Holderbaum Osterburg, PA (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Chase Mclaughlin (Jamestown), 2-0
126:
Jacob Blair (Muncy) DEC Seth Donovan (Titusville), 7-3
126: Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg) DEC Justice Hockenberry-folk (West Perry), 7-1126:
Braedon Johnson (Port Allegany) DEC David Kreidler (Allentown Central Catholic), 6-4 SV
126:
Hunter Horton (Tussey Mountain) DEC Alex Kightlinger (Saegertown), 5-4
132: Noah Hunt (Warrior Run) MD Amonn Ohl (St. Joseph’s Catholic), 17-6132:
Matt Leehan (General McLane) F Hayden Ward (Canton), 3:28
132:
Luke Fegley (Middletown) DEC Nate Yagle (McGuffey), 7-2
132:
Chris Arciuolo Bethlehem, PA (Saucon Valley) DEC Bryce Vollman (Muncy), 4-0
138: Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola) F Clayton Reed (Mifflinburg), 5:16138:
Zack Witmer Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Patrick Edmondson (Southern Columbia), 4-2
138:
Kenny Duschek (Freedom Area) DEC Luke Gorg (Hughesville), 4-0
138:
Blake Showers (Biglerville) F Ian Sherlock (Northern Bedford), 4:10
145:
Avery Bassett (Midd-West) DEC Joel Huck (Ft. LeBoeuf), 9-2
145:
Tristan Pugh (Berlin-Brothers Valley) MD Ethan Wiant (Redbank Valley), 11-0
145:
Alex Chess (Mercer) DEC Josh Bonomo (Lake Lehman), 7-0
145:
Cooper Warshel (Richland) DEC Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs), 3-1
152:
Ryan Weyandt (Forest Hills) DEC Matthew Leslie (Western Wayne), 10-5
152:
Christian Good (Muncy) DEC Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge), 4-2
152:
Shane Kemper (Burgettstown) DEC Bryce Enders (Halifax), 8-2
152:
Owen Jefferson (Seneca) F Matty Coller (Line Mountain), 4:50
160:
Cole Casilio (Johnsonburg) DEC Ethan Barr (McGuffey), 8-2
160:
Daiveon Say (Grove City) F Daniel Moore (Chestnut Ridge), 3:40
160:
Alex Taylor (Bellwood-Antis) DEC Tyler Wonders (West Perry), 6-0
160:
Anthony Micci (Wilson Area) DEC Noah Bash (Brockway), 6-4
170:
Drake Gindlesperger (Meyersdale) DEC Jacob Scheib (Tri-Valley), 6-3
170:
Colby Imler (Northern Bedford) F Austin Pantaleo (Quaker Valley), 2:24
170:
Timmy Ward (Canton) DEC Brant Mason (Hamburg), 6-3
170:
Jacob Sabol (Richland) DEC Holden Cook (Franklin), 8-2
182:
Nate Wickersham (Tamaqua) DEC Ian Eckenrode (Cambria Heights), 10-9
182:
Ethan Finch (Sheffield) DEC Myles Baney (Huntingdon), 4-2
182:
Alec Snyder (Wilson Area) DEC Bryce Mccloskey (Reynolds), 2-1
182:
Brad Morrison (West Perry) DEC Vito Pilosi (Slippery Rock), 7-4
195:
Trevor Tursky (Conneaut) DEC Damon Backes (Mt. Carmel), 5-2
195:
Garrett Boone (McGuffey) DEC Braydyn Lugardo (Saucon Valley), 5-1
195:
Eric Johnson (Brockway) DEC Dominick Bridi (Line Mountain), 12-6
195:
Marshall Vantassel (Union City) F Ashton Dull (Bedford), 2:19
220:
David Close (Bald Eagle Area) DEC Max Tillett (Southern Columbia), 3-1 SV
220:
Zach Poust (Benton) DEC Devyn Clair (Bishop McDevitt), 5-3
220:
Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs) MD Robbie West (Fort Cherry), 16-7
220:
Evan Miller (Reynolds) MD Quincy Reinnagel (Middletown), 12-4
285:
Keagan Braund (Athens) F Joshua Schaffer (Northern Lehigh), 4:37
285:
Jordan Schell (Girard) F Marvin Beatty (Marion Center), 4:48
285:
Mitch Miles (Laurel) F Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain), 3:55
285: Evan Pellegrine (Bellwood-Antis) F Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg), 3:50Third-round consolations106:
Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area) DEC Nathan Pelesky (North Star), 8-2
106:
Ethan Kolb (Benton) DEC Coen Bainey Bellefonte, PA (Bald Eagle Area), 8-4
106:
Deven Jackson (West Perry) DEC Kane Kettering (Reynolds), 1-0 UTB
106:
Lucas Munsee (Corry) DEC Jaryn Hartranft (Catasauqua), 3-1
113:
Kai Burkett (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Bryent Johnson (Port Allegany), 5-4
113:
Gavin Bradley (Athens) DEC Scott Johnson (Muncy), 5-3 SV
113: Connor Brown (Littlestown) DEC Kaiden Wagner (Lewisburg), 3-2113:
Hunter Walk (Tyrone Area) MD Easton Toth (Forest Hills), 10-2
120:
Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian) FOR Michael Myers (Williams Valley)
120:
Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt) DEC Cooper Gilham (Bald Eagle Area), 9-2
120:
Cole Bayless (Reynolds) DEC Roland Mills (Huntingdon), 5-2
120:
Nate Holderbaum Osterburg, PA (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Gable Strickland (Benton), 2-1 TB2
126:
Tyler Cymmerman (Derry Area) DEC Jacob Blair (Muncy), 5-3
126: Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg) DEC Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge), 5-4126:
Noah Frack (Brandywine Heights) MD Braedon Johnson (Port Allegany), 9-0
126:
Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek) DEC Hunter Horton (Tussey Mountain), 4-1
132: Noah Hunt (Warrior Run) DEC Kyler Crawford (Milton), 12-8 SV132:
Carter Gill (Hickory) DEC Matt Leehan (General McLane), 1-0
132:
Noah Teeter (Forest Hills) DEC Luke Fegley (Middletown), 5-4
132:
Adam Jacob (East Pennsboro) DEC Chris Arciuolo Bethlehem, PA (Saucon Valley), 4-2 SV
138:
Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola) DEC Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley), 5-2
138:
Kenny Duschek (Freedom Area) DEC Clayton Royer (Penns Valley), 3-2
138:
Blake Showers (Biglerville) DEC Holden Garcia (Notre Dame GP), 4-2
138:
Zack Witmer Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic) MD Ayden Miller (Cambridge Springs), 12-2
145:
Alex Chess (Mercer) DEC Thomas Spirk (Saucon Valley), 4-2
145:
Avery Bassett (Midd-West) DEC Dorian Gonzalez (Newport), 6-3
145:
Jackson Spires (General McLane) F Tristan Pugh (Berlin-Brothers Valley), 0:52
145:
Cooper Warshel (Richland) DEC Noah Korenoski (Westmont-Hilltop), 5-3
152:
Ryan Weyandt (Forest Hills) F Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg), 4:05
152:
Tyler Martin (Bishop McDevitt) DEC Christian Good (Muncy), 8-4
152:
Shane Kemper (Burgettstown) FOR Sully Allen (Sharon)
152:
Owen Jefferson (Seneca) F Benjamin Haubert (Palisades), 4:44
160:
Isaac Cory (Montoursville) DEC Cole Casilio (Johnsonburg), 6-1
160:
Gavin Garcia Catawissa, PA (Southern Columbia) DEC Daiveon Say (Grove City), 3-0
160:
Hunter Weitoish (Philipsburg-Osceola) DEC Alex Taylor (Bellwood-Antis), 8-4
160:
Keegan Rothrock Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Anthony Micci (Wilson Area), 6-0
170:
Teddy Race (Kane) DEC Drake Gindlesperger (Meyersdale), 3-1
170:
Cade Linn (Southern Columbia) TF Colby Imler (Northern Bedford), 16-1 2:07
170:
Timmy Ward (Canton) DEC Cole Karpinski (Greenville), 3-0
170:
Cole Toy (Reynolds) DEC Jacob Sabol (Richland), 5-0
182:
Nate Wickersham (Tamaqua) DEC Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt), 5-3 SV
182:
Ethan Finch (Sheffield) F Jacob Feese (Line Mountain), 1:53
182:
Ricky Feroce (Burrell) DEC Alec Snyder (Wilson Area), 5-3
182:
Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley) MD Brad Morrison (West Perry), 10-0
195:
Parker Moore (Philipsburg-Osceola) F Trevor Tursky (Conneaut), 5:53
195:
Garrett Boone (McGuffey) MD Jason Sine (Notre Dame GP), 9-1
195:
Eric Johnson (Brockway) DEC Tanner Dluhos (Westmont-Hilltop), 6-1
195:
Marshall Vantassel (Union City) F Garrett Storch (Canton), 4:51
220:
Jake Ryan (Mount Union) F David Close (Bald Eagle Area), 2:29
220:
Cory Johnston (Glendale) F Zach Poust (Benton), 2:31
220:
Joey King (Maplewood) MD Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs), 12-0
220:
Cael Black (Eisenhower) DEC Evan Miller (Reynolds), 3-2
285:
Keagan Braund (Athens) DEC Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford), 3-1
285:
Riley Kemper (Burgettstown) F Jordan Schell (Girard), 2:18
285:
Nickolas Warnke (Saucon Valley) F Mitch Miles (Laurel), 1:53
285:
Lear Quinton (Southern Columbia) F Evan Pellegrine (Bellwood-Antis), 3:21
Fourth-round consolations106:
Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area) DEC Ethan Kolb (Benton), 7-0
106:
Deven Jackson (West Perry) DEC Lucas Munsee (Corry), 6-2
113:
Kai Burkett (Chestnut Ridge) MD Gavin Bradley (Athens), 9-1
113:
Hunter Walk (Tyrone Area) DEC Connor Brown (Littlestown), 1-0
120:
Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt) DEC Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian), 4-0
120:
Cole Bayless (Reynolds) DEC Nate Holderbaum Osterburg, PA (Chestnut Ridge), 4-1
126: Tyler Cymmerman (Derry Area) DEC Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg), 2-1 TB2126:
Noah Frack (Brandywine Heights) DEC Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek), 7-0
132: Carter Gill (Hickory) TF Noah Hunt (Warrior Run), 15-0 2:43132:
Adam Jacob (East Pennsboro) DEC Noah Teeter (Forest Hills), 2-0
138:
Zack Witmer Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola), 6-4
138:
Kenny Duschek (Freedom Area) DEC Blake Showers (Biglerville), 3-1
145:
Avery Bassett (Midd-West) DEC Jackson Spires (General McLane), 6-1
145:
Alex Chess (Mercer) DEC Cooper Warshel (Richland), 5-2
152:
Ryan Weyandt (Forest Hills) DEF Tyler Martin (Bishop McDevitt), 3-2 1:53
152:
Shane Kemper (Burgettstown) DEC Owen Jefferson (Seneca), 4-2
160:
Gavin Garcia Catawissa, PA (Southern Columbia) DEC Isaac Cory (Montoursville), 3-2
160:
Keegan Rothrock Bellefonte, PA (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Hunter Weitoish (Philipsburg-Osceola), 6-4
170:
Cade Linn (Southern Columbia) F Teddy Race (Kane), 0:38
170:
Timmy Ward (Canton) DEC Cole Toy (Reynolds), 4-2
182:
Ethan Finch (Sheffield) DEC Nate Wickersham (Tamaqua), 6-5
182:
Ricky Feroce (Burrell) DEC Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley), 3-2
195:
Parker Moore (Philipsburg-Osceola) F Garrett Boone (McGuffey), 1:27
195:
Marshall Vantassel (Union City) DEC Eric Johnson (Brockway), 9-7
220:
Jake Ryan (Mount Union) F Cory Johnston (Glendale), 1:46
220:
Cael Black (Eisenhower) DEC Joey King (Maplewood), 4-2
285:
Riley Kemper (Burgettstown) DEC Keagan Braund (Athens), 5-1
285:
Lear Quinton (Southern Columbia) DEC Nickolas Warnke (Saucon Valley), 3-1
Championship semifinals106:
Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Evan Maag (Notre Dame GP), 9-6
106:
Branden Wentzel (Montoursville) DEC Cayden Walter (Brookville), 6-3
113:
Gary Steen (Reynolds) DEC Brett Ungar (Notre Dame GP), 3-2 UTB
113:
Joey Fischer (South Park) DEC Owen Reinsel (Brookville), 4-0
120:
Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) DEC Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame GP), 8-6
120:
Sheldon Seymour (Troy) DEC Logan Jaquay (Eisenhower), 7-4
126:
Ryan Crookham (Notre Dame GP) DEC David Evans (Tunkhannock), 6-3
126:
Levi Haines (Biglerville) DEC Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills), 5-0
132:
Brock Mcmillen (Glendale) DEC Kaeden Berger (Reynolds), 8-5
132:
Ian Oswalt (Burrell) DEC Anthony Glasl (Brockway), 3-1
138:
Kaden Cassidy (Bedford) F Zach Holland (Curwensville), 1:09
138:
Kenny Kiser (Saegertown) DEC Patrick Demark (Trinity), 7-4
145:
Gage Mcclenahan (Bald Eagle Area) DEC Nathan Higley (Sullivan County), 3-2
145:
Gavin D’amato (Tunkhannock) DEC Erik Gibson (Forest Hills), 9-4
152:
Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Catholic) DEC Wesley Barnes (Southern Columbia), 10-3
152:
A.j. Corrado (Burrell) DEC Malachi Duvall (Penns Valley), 3-2
160:
Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) TF Gage Musser (Commodore Perry), 18-1 5:25
160:
Andrew Cerniglia (Notre Dame GP) DEC Nolan Lear (Benton), 8-1
170:
Matthew Arciuolo Bethlehem, PA (Saucon Valley) DEC Trent Schultheis (Freedom Area), 11-4
170: Tyler Stoltzfus (St. Joseph’s Catholic/Mifflinburg) DEC Cael Crebs (Montoursville), 7-1182:
Austin Walley (Ellwood City) DEC Andrew Sharer (Penns Valley), 5-3
182:
Dylan Bennett (Montoursville) DEC Dane Csencsits (Saucon Valley), 5-4
195:
Gaige Garcia (Southern Columbia) F Danny Lawrence (Mahanoy), 0:57
220:
Cameron Wood (Montoursville) F Nathan Taylor (Brookville), 1:37
285: Colby Whitehill (Brookville) F Bronson Strouse (Tamaqua), 0:17
