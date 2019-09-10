WATERFALL — With his four goals scored against Forbes Road on Monday, Dillon Stokes became the third Meadowbrook Christian player to reach the 100-goal milestone as the Lions cruised to a 10-5 non-league victory.
Stokes, a senior forward, scored his 100th goal early in the second half before notching Nos. 101 and 102 later in the period. Stokes now sits behind Jed Epler and Trey Baughman on the school’s all-time scoring list. Baughman leads the way with 126 upon his graduation in 2017.
“Its impressive, and it takes an awful lot of work to get to that point,” said Meadowbrook coach Mike Millett. “Dillon is a fantastic player, and he also does well to get the rest of the team involved as well.”
Also for the Lions, Estaban Garcia tallied four goals — two in each half — while Grant Williams and Elijah Trutt tallied the other two goals for Meadowbrook, which next plays at Columbia County Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Christian 10, Forbes Road 5at Forbes Road
First half
MC-Grant Williams, unassisted. MC-Elijah Trutt, unassisted. MC-Dillon Stokes, unassisted. MC-Estaban Garcia, unassisted. FR-Holden Lupey, unassisted. FR-Shane Coffman, unassisted. MC-Garcia, unassisted.
Second half
MC-Stokes, unassisted. FR-Lupey, unassisted. MC-Garcia, unassisted. FR-Jonas Shanemer, unassisted. MC-Garcia, unassisted. FR-Isaac Kuhn, unassisted. MC-Stokes, unassisted. MC-Stokes, unassisted.
Shots:
Meadowbrook, 21-6.
Girls soccerWilliamsport 6, Milton 1
MILTON — Kailee Heinrich tallied three goals and Alexandra Lake had two scores to lead the Millionaires past the Black Panthers in a HAC-I matchup.
Janae Bergey scored for Milton (1-3 overall) with 24:22 left in the second half, plus Kamryn Snyder made nine saves for the Black Panthers who next host Lourdes Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Williamsport 6, Milton 1
at Milton
First half
W-Kailee Heinrich, unassisted, 19:14. W-Heinrich, unassisted, 12:36. W-Kathryn Penman, unassisted, 4:06.
Second half
W-Heinrich, unassisted, 30:34. M-Janae Bergey, unassisted, 24:22. W-Alexandra Lake, unassisted, 11:17. W-Lake, unassisted, 4:55.
Shots: Milton, 16-9; Corners: 5-5; Saves:
Williamsport, Lila Vogelsong, 13; Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 9.
JV score:
1-1.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 8, Central Columbia 1
ALMEDIA — Gaby Markunas recorded a hat trick while Izzy Zaleski and Rylee Dyroff tallied two goals apiece as the Green Dragons took the HAC-II victory.
Markunas scored two of her goals in the second along with a tally from Abby Gilger to give Lewisburg the blowout win. In addition to her two goals, Zaleski also had three assists in the game along with two from Kara Koch.
The Green Dragons are next at Bloomsburg at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 8, Central Columbia 1at Central Columbia
First half L-Gaby Markunas, assist Kara Koch, 18:53. L-Izzy Zaleski, assist Koch, 9:11. L-Zaleski, assist Koch, 6:42. L-Rylee Dyroff, assist Zaleski, 6:42. L-Dyroff, assist Zaleski, 4:13.
Second half
L-Abby Gilger, assist Zaleski, 21:00. L-Markunas, assist Allie Mast, 16:00. L-Markunas, unassisted, 5:30. CC-Mea Consentino, unassisted, 4:44.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-1; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 15-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 1; CC, Makiah Brewer, 9.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 2-0.
Southern Columbia 14, Milton 0
CATAWISSA — Maddie Wilcox scored eight goals as the Tigers rolled to the HAC-I win over the Black Panthers. Larissa Shearer made 37 saves to lead Milton, which next plays at Benton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia 4, Milton 1
ALMEDIA — A win from Hannah Seebold at No. 1 singles was all that the Black Panthers could get as the Blue Jays took the non-league victory at home.
Seebold defeated Tessa Gill, 6-1, 6-0, to lead Milton (4-3), which will host Shikellamy at 4 p.m. today in the team’s next match.
Central Columbia 4, Milton 1at Central Columbia
Singles 1. Hannah Seebold (M) def. Tessa Gill, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Haley Seebold, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Adrianna Rakauskas (CC) def. Lucy Bower, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Isabelle McHugh-Megan Minnig (CC) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Abby Paternostro-Grace Roberts (CC) def. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm, 6-2, 6-0.
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1
MONTOURSVILLE — A win at No. 2 singles by Bekah Vance highlighted a tough match for the Green Dragons against the Warriors in the HAC-II contest.
Vance defeated Alex Mckerna, 6-1, 6-0; for Lewisburg (1-7), which will host Central Columbia at 4 p.m. today.
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Lydia Barbour (M) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Bekah Vance (L) def. Alex Mckerna, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Jill Fitzwater (M) def. Becca Brown, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Madison Holland-Rei Saar (M) def. Liv Manner-Arya Tufail, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Maddie Adams-Libby McNamara (M) def. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen, 6-2, 6-2.
Danville 5, Mifflinburg 0
DANVILLE — The Ironmen won every individual match in straight sets to beat the Wildcats in the nonleague matchup.
Mifflinburg (0-6) next plays at Central Mountain at 4 p.m. today.
Danville 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Danville
Singles
1. Mariana Arnabar (D) def. Abby Underhill, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Paige Kupas (D) def. Kiara Gilroy, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Cara Bohner (D) def. Rockell Keister, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Paige Holcombe-Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Kyra Welliver/Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-1, 6-1.
Golf
Heartland-III
WILLIAMSPORT — Behind a pair of 47s carded by Hayden Woland and Sienna Tompkins, Warrior Run finished second at the HAC-III meet held at Williamsport Country Club.
Elliot Kelchner added a 50 and Alyssa Williams carded a 56 on the day for Warrior Run, which finished behind Central Columbia, 178-200.
HAC-III
at Williamsport Country Club
Team standings:
1. Central Columbia, 178; 2. Warrior Run, 200; 3. Loyalsock, 203; 4. Bloomsburg, 249. Individual results Central: Logan Conner, 42; Gavin Wagner, 43; Hunter Valles, 46; Kolton Weaver, 48.
Warrior Run:
Hayden Woland, 47; Sienna Tompkins, 47; Elliot Kelchner, 50; Alyssa Williams, 56; Braden Bomberger, 59; Mason Sheesley, 67.
Loyalsock:
Grace Shaible, 49; Cooper Lytle, 50; Jake Bombay, 50; Jackson Emery, 54.
Bloomsburg: Ben Sahosky, 41; Zach Thrush, 66; Tanner Mattern, 70; Logan Reifendifer, 72.
