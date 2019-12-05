FAIRFAX, Va. — Tessa Brugler scored a career-high 24 points and notched her second double-double of the season, as Bucknell women’s basketball cruised to a 64-51 victory over George Mason at EagleBank Arena Wednesday afternoon. It was the third straight victory for Bucknell (5-3).
Brugler was joined in double-figures by Abby Kapp, who added 14 points with four from the arc. Ellie Mack hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds for a second straight game, and Marly Walls provided four assists.
The Bison limited George Mason (4-5) to just 27.5 percent shooting and 3-of-15 from 3-point range in the win. 20 of George Mason’s points came at the free throw line, where they finished 20-of-30. The Patriots were led by a 10-point effort from Jacy Bolton.
The first quarter was played fairly even by both teams, but the Bison captured the lead when Walls was fouled on a 3-pointer and converted each of her attempts at the line. The free throws were followed up with a 3-pointer by Mack that helped give Bucknell a 15-13 edge heading into the second.
Bucknell stepped up defensively in the second quarter and limited George Mason to 2-of-12 (16.7%) shooting. The Bison didn’t allow a field goal until 4:04 remained in the quarter, as the Patriots came up empty on their first eight shots from the floor. However, the Patriots did end the quarter on a 9-2 run and pulled within three by halftime. Eight of George Mason’s 13 second quarter points came at the line.
The Bison opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run to gain their biggest lead of the game to that point. The first six points were scored by Brugler in the paint, and Kapp added one from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, George Mason failed to score during the first 3:28 of the quarter. George Mason also did not sink a field goal through the first eight minutes of the third. Back-to-back threes by Kapp and Ally Johnson gave Bucknell a 49-30 lead, and the Bison entered the fourth leading by 16.
It was a rocky start to the final quarter for the Bison, who committed turnovers on each of their first five possessions. However, George Mason’s shooting struggles continued as it hit just 5-of-15 shots, including an 0-for-6 quarter from the arc, and managed to sink just 45.5 percent of its attempts from the free throw line.
Brugler finished the game 9-of-11 and 6-for-7 at the charity stripe. She also added a block to go with her 11 rebounds. Kapp was 5-of-10, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc with a pair of steals. Taylor O’Brien contributed eight points off the bench, and Johnson sank two from deep for six points.
The Bison, who have earned three straight victories for the first time this season, return to Sojka Pavilion for a game against the Drexel Dragons on Sunday. Tip is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 64, George Mason 51
at George Mason
Bucknell (5-3)
Tessa Brugler 9-11 6-7 24; Abby Kapp 5-10 0-1 14; Ally Johnson 2-6 0-0 6; Marly Walls 1-6 3-3 5; Ellie Mack 2-7 0-0 5; Taylor O’Brien 3-10 1-2 8; Carly Krsul 1-2 0-0 2; Autumn Ceppi 0-3 0-0 0; Tai Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 10-13 64.
George Mason (4-5)
Jacy Bolton 2-9 7-8 12; Nicole Cardano-Hillary 2-10 4-6 10; Alexsis Grate 4-7 1-2 9; Sarah Kaminski 0-3 0-0 0; Allie McCool 0-2 0-0 0; Camarie Gatling 2-4 3-6 7; Vita Stam 2-8 3-3 6; Marika Korpinen 2-5 0-0 4; Jordan Wakefield 0-2 2-4 2; Tamia Lawhorne 0-1 1-2 1; Jazmyn Doster 0-0 0-0 0; Livija Kaktaite 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-51 20-30 51.
First quarter score: Bucknell, 15-13; Halftime: Bucknell, 29-26; Third quarter: Bucknell, 52-36. 3-point goals: Bucknell 8-19 (Kapp 4-8, Johnson 2-6, O’Brien 1-2, Mack 1-3); George Mason 3-15 (Cardano 2-4, Bolton 1-5, Kaminski 0-1, Wakefield 0-1, Korpinen 0-2, Stam 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 40 (Mack 12); George Mason 38 (Gatling 9). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Walls 4); George Mason 5 (Grate 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 26; George Mason 19. Technicals: None. A: 1,414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.