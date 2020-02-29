GRANTHAM — A trio of seniors — 149-pounder Joe Santomarco, 157-pounder Trevor Corl and 174-pounder Hadyn Swartwood, a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School, all advanced to the semifinals with a pair of wins each on the first day, and five are still alive in the wrestlebacks, as the Lycoming College wrestling team finished Day 1 of the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional in sixth-place at Messiah College’s Hitchcock Arena on Friday.
Freshman 184-pounder Gable Crebs and sophomore heavyweight Connor Fulmer also advanced into the placement rounds, with both needing to win three matches on Saturday to earn a third-place finish and earn a bid to the NCAA Division III Championships.
Santomarco used a reversal in the first tiebreaker period before adding a takedown in the second to defeat fourth-seeded Nick Barnhart of Messiah, 5-2. Santomarco posted an 18-0 tech fall over Averett’s Caleb Harmon to open his tournament. He moves on to face the tournament’s top-seed, Stevens’ Brett Kaliner.
Corl made quick work of Averett’s Gavin Hollingsworth with a fall in 1:51 before getting the winning takedown in the final three seconds to defeat Waynesburg’s Colby Morris, the No. 4, 3-1 in the quarterfinal round. Corl will also face the tournament’s top seed in the semifinals, Stevens’ Dylan Van Sickell.
Swartwood, the top-seeded 174-pounder, pinned Trevor Carter of Greenboro in 48 seconds and used an escape and third period takedown for a 3-0 win over Johns Hopkins’ Joe Paul to advance to the semifinal round, where he will face fourth-seeded Brian Shermeyer of Messiah.
Crebs reached the consolation quarterfinals, as the 184-pounder posted a 16-0 technical fall against Ferrum’s Demontay Wimbush before Averett’s George Moseley pinned Crebs in the semifinal. In his first consolation round match, Crebs downed Alvernia’s Ali Capobianco, 15-10, building a 12-4 lead heading into the third period thanks to a pair of first-period turns. He will face seventh-seeded Nathan Wertheimer of Johns Hopkins in his next match, with the winner facing the loser of the semifinal between No. 1 seed Ress Hallyburton of Washington & Lee and No. 5 seed Bruce Parola of Stevens.
Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, reached the consolation quarters with a pair of wins, as he opened the tournament with a 4-2 win over Thiel’s Gavin Colligan. After a loss in the quarterfinals to the No. 4 seed, Fulmer rebounded with a pin of Washington & Jefferson’s Jacob Walker in 56 seconds. He will face Johns Hopkins’ Henri Behaeghel in the next round with the winner facing the loser of the semifinal between sixth-seeded Delaware Valley’s Youssef Ait Bouthari and second-seeded Palmer Rodenhaber of Alvernia.
Senior 197-pounder Brody Keefe won a pair of matches as he came out of the pigtails of the tournament, pinning King’s David White and Messiah’s Joe Embleton, but he fell out of the tournament with losses to Washington & Lee’s Brad Basham and Wilkes’ Moustafa Almeky.
Wrestling resumes today at 9 a.m., with the consolation quarterfinals and the championship semifinals. The medal round is set to begin at 12:30 p.m., with the top three wrestlers in each of the 10 weight classes earning bids to the NCAA Division III Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on March 13-14.
