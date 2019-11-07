UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 1 nationally, will open up the 2019-20 season on Sunday by hosting the Navy Midshipmen. The dual meet is slated for a 2 p.m. start in Rec Hall. Penn State utilizes InterMat’s individual and tournament power index for rankings, both team and for each weight.
Penn State has won eight of the last nine NCAA titles and heads into the new campaign with a talented lineup. Many preseason ranking services have as many as nine Nittany Lions ranked. Penn State has eight returning All-Americans on its roster, including three wrestlers who have won national titles.
Penn State has returning starter Devin Schnupp and talented redshirt freshman Brody Teske available at 125. Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young, one of Penn State’s eight returning All-Americans, is ranked No. 3 at 133. Junior Nick Lee, a two-time All-American, is ranked No. 3 at 141. Sophomore Jared Verkleeren is ready to compete at 149 as is junior Luke Gardner.
Sophomore Brady Berge, an NCAA qualifier at 149 last year, is ranked No. 6 at 157 heading into the year. Three-time All-American, three time NCAA finalist and two-time NCAA Champion Vincenzo Joseph returns for his senior season with a No. 1 ranking at 165. Fellow senior Mark Hall, also a three-time All-American, three-time finalist and one-time NCAA Champion, returns at 174 and is ranked No. 1 nationally.
Senior Shakur Rasheed, an All-American in 2018, is ranked No. 3 at 184. Newly minted Nittany Lion Kyle Conel, an All-American at Kent State in 2018 as well, is ranked No. 3 at 197 for his final season of eligibility and his first in the Blue and White singlet. Defending NCAA Champion Anthony Cassar, who won the heavyweight title last year in Pittsburgh, enters the season ranked No. 1 at 285.
Navy (2-1) saw action last weekend, going 2-1 on a West Coast swing that saw the team compete on the Broadway Pier in San Diego and aboard the celebrated USS Midway. Navy beat Fresno State 25-9 and dropped a hard-fought dual to No. 6 Wisconsin, 24-12, on Friday. Navy closed out its weekend trip with a 27-6 victory over California Baptist. The Midshipmen featured two ranked grapplers. Junior Tanner Skidgel is No. 11 at 165 and went 2-1 this past weekend. Senior Spencer Carey is No. 17 at 174 and went 2-1 as well. Junior 125-pounder Logan Treaster went 3-0 in the California duals as did freshman 197-pounder Jacob Koser. Navy’s Josh Roetman is ranked No. 13 at 197 but did not compete last weekend.
Penn State will then head to West Point, N.Y. next Sunday for the Army-West Point Invite on Nov. 17. The invitational will begin at 10 a.m. with many Lions making the trip.
Penn State and Ohio State set for noon kickoffUNIVERSITY PARK — The No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions travel to No. 1 Ohio State at noon on Nov. 23 and shown on FOX, it was announced today. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (10:30 a.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.
In addition, FOX announced Big Noon Kickoff will be live for Columbus for two hours from 10 a.m.-noon. The first hour of the show will be outside at Recreation and Physical Activity Center, while the second hour of the show will take place inside Ohio Stadium.
The teams have met every year since Penn State began Big Ten competition in 1993. The last three contests have been decided by a total of five points. The last time the teams met Penn State jumped out to a 13-0 lead on a pair of Jake Pinegar field goals and a 93-yard touchdown reception by KJ Hamler. However, Dwayne Haskins hit K.J. Hill for the game-winning score with 2:03 remaining as the Buckeyes left Happy Valley with a 27-26 win. Trace McSorley rushed for 175 yards, while Hamler finished with 138 yards on four catches. Defensively, Koa Farmer led the way with eight tackles.
The Nittany Lions visit No. 13 Minnesota Saturday at noon on ABC. The Nittany Lions’ remaining home schedule includes Big Ten games against Indiana (Nov. 15) and Rutgers (Nov. 30 – Senior Day).
Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 9UNIVERSITY PARK — A total of 32 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 20 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions are perennially a top-20 program in producing players in the NFL. Each week throughout the year, GoPSUsports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
Sean Lee of the Cowboys and Saquon Barkley and Grant Haley of the Giants all wore the Nittany Lion logo on the gridiron again, as the NFL honored the 150th anniversary of the first college football game on Monday Night Football with college logo helmet stickers. The veteran Lee did not let up on the recent alums on the other side of the ball, as half of his 12 tackles on the night came at Barkley’s expense.
A trio of former Nittany Lions set career bests in Week 9, led by tight end Mike Gesicki, who did so in catches (6) and yards (95) to help the Dolphins to their first win since Week 14 of the 2018 season. Additionally, Sam Ficken converted on a career-long 52-yard field goal for the Jets in the loss to the Dolphins and Troy Apke started his second-straight game at safety for the Redskins and made a career-high seven tackles.
Lycoming men’s soccer advances to MAC championship gameWILLIAMSPORT — For the third straight year, the No. 2-seeded Lycoming College men’s soccer team will take a trip to the MAC Commonwealth Championship, as it notched an impressive 3-0 win over No. 3-seed Arcadia on Wednesday at UPMC Field.
The Warriors will face the winner of Wednesday night’s game between No. 4 seed Stevenson and No. 1 Messiah. The championship game is set for Saturday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
The Warriors (13-6 overall) won their sixth straight game and the 100th in the career of head coach Nate Gibboney with a solid defensive effort, allowing just five shots. During the win streak, the Warriors have allowed just two goals and scored 12.
The team has advanced to the MAC Commonwealth Championship for the sixth time in seven years, having won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
The offense, meanwhile, did plenty to avenge a 1-0 loss to Arcadia on Oct. 12, as sophomore Kalu Ume chipped a high arcing shot from the right side that went over the goalkeeper’s head and sophomore Tajhon Willis headed it into the net to finish the goal in the 21st minute.
In the second half, senior Nick Thornton clipped down a corner kick at the top of the box and senior George Charalabidis got to it, beat a defender and fired a shot into the left corner. The Warriors capped off the win when Ume started a fast break with a quick pass to sophomore Josh Zinngrebe, who passed a one-timer to senior Lance Klingler, who finished off the play with the team’s third goal.
Sophomore Zack Donoway earned the win by making two saves. Jake Varrato had three stops for the Knights, who finished the season with a 9-9-2 record.
Gibboney is the second coach in program history, joining Scott Kennell, who posted a 110-87-12 (.555) record from 2000-10. Gibboney has posted a 100-32-15 (.731) record since 2013.
