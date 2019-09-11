MIFFLINBURG — A coach can only prepare his team for what happens on the field of play yet once in a blue moon, the most difficult opponent can be Mother Nature.
Such was the case for the Mifflinburg girls varsity soccer team Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats had just surrendered a goal to visiting Montoursville which made the score 2-1 in favor of the Warriors when lightning strikes illuminated the hazy late-afternoon sky with 13:55 left in the second half.
After four resets of the delay clock due to recurring strikes, the officials made the decision to call the game. Since more than 20 minutes had been played in the second half, by rule, the game was deemed official. Montoursville, which trailed 1-0 at halftime, snuck out of Mifflinburg with a 2-1, HAC-I victory.
Several Mifflinburg players were emotional following the announcement and Wildcats’ head coach Erich Hankamer shared his team’s frustration.
“I think we’re pretty hurt right now, we’d like to go out and finish that game, but with lightning, we have to make sure the players are safe,” Hankamer said. “You know, it’s a tough one, but we have to go out (today) and play Jersey Shore and just do our job.”
The Warriors attempted to set the tone early and several Montoursville players were throwing their bodies around and into the Wildcats in an attempt to out-physical the home team. Mifflinburg, however, was not to be intimidated and the Wildcats matched the Warriors’ physical tone with some aggressive play of their own.
“We knew coming in that this was going to be a physical game, the past between these two schools has always been hard-nosed,” Hankamer said. “So we made sure we focused on that during training — to make sure we’re tackling and sticking our marks physically and just coming out and matching whatever they’re bringing.”
Each team had limited offensive opportunities in the first 40 minutes and both squads combined for only seven total shots in the first half. The play was clogged up in the middle of the field as every 50-50 ball was thoroughly challenged and neither side could break loose for a good scoring chance.
Near the halfway point of the first half, Mifflinburg sophomore midfielder Peyton Yocum put forth an impressive individual effort which resulted in the Wildcats’ first and only goal of the afternoon.
Yocum dribbled toward the top left corner of the box, changed direction, was knocked off the ball and to the ground by her defender, recovered, regained possession, split two more Warriors’ defenders and lobbed a perfect shot over Montoursville keeper Avery Zales.
The marker gave the home team a 1-0 lead and following the game, Hankamer commented on Yocum’s play and her approach on the pitch so far in 2019.
“She’s been a great athlete for the first four games of the season, she does it on and off the field for us,” Hankamer said. “She’s a good leader in practice and you can see it on the field that she can take the game and just go with it. She’s been a great asset to come back to this program and help make a difference.”
Montoursville came out of the intermission determined to knot the score as evidenced by their repeated shots and chances to begin the half.
The Warrior finally broke through at the 49:57 mark when sophomore striker Lily Saul executed a dazzling individual effort of her own as she spun left off of a Wildcats’ defender and popped a shot into the top left corner of the goal to tie the game, 1-1.
The teams remained even for the next 14 minutes and change, but Saul scored what turned out to be the eventual game-winning goal at 64:19. Mifflinburg’s defense pulled up as Saul drove the middle of the field, apparently thinking that a handball would be called, but the whistle never blew and Saul made the Wildcats pay as she broke in alone and potted her second tally of the afternoon.
Less than two minutes later, the lightning came.
Mifflinburg will travel to Jersey Shore for a non-league match at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon and Hankamer knows that his team must put the Montoursville loss behind them immediately if they are to be successful against the Bulldogs.
“These girls bounce back very well,” Hankamer said. “We had a slow start against Milton, a slow start against Central Mountain, but they bounced back and that’s the best thing that they can show me. They come out and battle, work hard and forget (losses) just like that. This is a great group to have.”
Montoursville 2, Mifflinburg 1at Mifflinburg
ScoringFirst half
MIFF — Peyton Yocum, (unassisted), 19:35
Second half
MONT — Lily Saul, (unassisted), 49:57 MONT — Saul (Alexa Ulmer, assist), 64:19
Team statisticsShots: Mifflinburg, 10-8; Saves: Montoursville, 9-6; Corner kicks: Miff, 1-0; Direct kicks: Montoursville, 9-7
