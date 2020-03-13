MILTON — With the continuing spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) around the globe, the dominos are beginning to fall throughout the sports world.
The impact of the virus and its rapid spread has shut down, at least temporarily, the professional sports seasons of the NHL, NBA and now Major League Baseball — with the latter’s season expected to start two weeks late.
In addition, all postseason NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including the men’s and women’s Final Fours, have been cancelled along with practices and games for many spring collegiate teams around the country.
Those cancellations include the remainder of the Patriot League Women’s Basketball Tournament, and the semifinal game between No. 1-seeded and host Bucknell and Holy Cross that was to be played on Thursday, along with all spring athletics in the PL.
PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Postponed
Also on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletics Association decided to postpone the Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships that were to be held at Bucknell University. The Class 3A swim meet, however, went on as scheduled before being halted following the morning’s preliminaries.
Lewisburg Area High School was ready to send a group of seven swimmers and divers into the Class 2A competition, but now those plans are put on hold. As of now, the PIAA plans to reschedule the Class 2A meet in a couple of weeks, but only time will tell if that holds true.
“While it’s a disappointing and upsetting situation, I do support the PIAA’s decision to postpone. I think all organizations attempting to host large scale sporting events have had to make some hard decisions over the last few days,” said Lewisburg swimming coach Derek Updegraff. “They are making the best decisions they can with the information available to them for the safety of the participants and spectators. I know they don’t make a decision like this lightly.”
Regardless, Updegraff wasn’t very surprised the decision was made, especially when the country’s professional leagues and the NCAA both began cancelling their events.
“In light of the rapidly changing circumstances and seeing how the NBA, NCAA and other sporting organizations have attempted to navigate the situation, I am not entirely surprised they decided to postpone it,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I had hoped they would continue with the 2A meet since they started the 3A meet. However, I understand.”
The swimmers and divers Updegraff was preparing to send to the Class 2A meet are, on the girls side, senior Anna Batkowski, juniors Delaney Humphrey and Jewels Hepner, plus sophomores Alexandra Decker and Kassie McTammany.
Batkowski, Humphrey, Hepner and Decker were to compete in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, plus Humphrey was to compete individually in the 200 IM and 500 free and McTammany was set to take part in the diving competition. On the boys side, junior Caleb Leaman and senior Hunter Grimes were to compete in the diving competition as well.
Aside from the meet being postponed, Updegraff feels bad for his swimmers who have worked hard to prepare themselves for the opportunity to compete at states.
“While we do understand the decision, it is nevertheless very upsetting to the athletes because this is the culmination of what they have worked so hard for over the entire season,” said Updegraff. “The athletes have expressed various degrees of sadness and frustration at the postponement, but everyone understands.”
For the time being, Updegraff and his swimmers are left to figure out what to do next while the PIAA decides on the meet’s fate during the next two weeks.
“For now, we are going to take a day or two off from practice to reflect on the situation and gather more information as it becomes available. The coaching staff and athletes will consult with school administrators over the next few days to determine how we should proceed,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Regardless of what happens, the swimmers and divers should feel very proud of what they’ve accomplished as individuals and as a team this season. They worked very hard this season to earn the right to compete at the State Championship swimming and diving meet.”
In a statement released Thursday by the PIAA, it said: “In support of the recommendation of the CDC and health officials throughout the country, that large indoor sporting events should not continue as the country seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships have been postponed. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”
As of press time Thursday, the spring sports seasons at Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run high schools are slated to begin as scheduled.
Collegiate sports affected
Along with the cancellation of the NCAA postseason basketball tournaments, Penn State and other colleges are also beginning to cancel their spring football practices as well as their spring sports teams. The Nittany Lions’ annual Blue-White game slated for mid-April has also been cancelled.
In a statement released by Penn State, it said: “We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice. We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority. We will continue to seek guidance from university leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, Pro Day and any other football-related activities. A final decision on the annual Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made.”
The Big Ten Conference has cancelled all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. As such, Penn State Athletics teams will no longer compete for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. In addition to the Big Ten’s announcement Thursday, Penn State Athletics is suspending athletically-related activities indefinitely. This will include the cancellation of the annual Blue-White game.
In a separate statement, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour commented on the situation.
“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action. This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution,” said Barbour. “We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community.
Fans who already have purchased tickets to any affected competition will be receiving a communication for all of those who have purchased through Penn State ticket office or TicketMaster. Fans can also contact the Penn State Ticket Office at 1-800-NITTANY with questions. The University has established a website that offers the latest information and guidance to the Penn State community. For more information, go to: https://sites.psu.edu/virusinfo/.
In a statement by the Big Ten, it said: “The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
On a more local level, all spring athletics at Bucknell and other Patriot League institutions will also be cancelled.
In a statement released by the Patriot League, it said: “Recognizing that the health and safety of our students and broader communities is our priority, and based on the ongoing spread of COVID 19, the Patriot League Council of Presidents has made the difficult and challenging decision to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year.”
The majority of Patriot League institutions have announced a temporary or semester-long transition to remote learning, including at Bucknell. While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable.”
The decision will be effective Monday, March 16.
Individual institutions will decide the championship participation status of winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified.
