SELINSGROVE — The 2019 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Scholars of Distinction were announced Wednesday morning and Susquehanna University sophomore Katie Koch, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and freshman Abbey Reist were among the 321 student-athletes honored by the NFHCA.
The Division III Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
A repeat Scholar of Distinction, Koch is a two-sport athlete at SU as she is the starting catcher on the Susquehanna softball squad. She is a double major in physics and education, working towards a secondary certification, with a 4.0 grade point average. Koch is also a double minor in mathematics and Spanish studies. Outside of the classroom, she is involved with Sealinsgrove Buddies.
The 5-2 midfielder is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society that recognizes first-year students with outstanding records, and made the Landmark Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll this season. She has also been named twice to the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad.
This season, Koch started all 21 games for the River Hawks. She scored her first collegiate goal at Dickinson College on September 10 and finished the year with four goals.
The River Hawks have had four players earn Scholar of Distinction five times – Koch (2018 and 2019), Reist (2019), Kelsey Murray ’22 (2018), and Stephanie Sachs ‘19 (2015). The Division III Scholars of Distinction program came into existence in 2012. Koch, Reist, and Murray were all named to the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad on March 12.
Susquehanna finished the 2019 campaign with a 10-11 (5-2 Landmark) overall record, advancing to the program’s second straight Landmark Conference Championship title game as the No. 3 seed.
