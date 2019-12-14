MIDDLEBURG — Qamar Bradley scored a game-high 24 points to lead Milton to a 58-49 Heartland Athletic Conference Division-II win Friday.
Kenley Caputo added 11 points for Milton (1-2, 1-0 HAC-II), which pulled away with an 18-4 fourth quarter that was highlighted by five points from Ceaser Allen.
Milton next plays at Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Milton 58, Midd-West 49
at Midd-West
Milton 15 14 11 18 — 58Midd-West 9 15 21 4 — 49Milton (1-2) 58
Qamar Bradley 8 6-6 24; Kenley Caputo 5 1-2 11; Xavier Minium 1 2-2 5; Ceaser Allen 3 0-2 7; Colton Loreman 1 2-2 5; Eric Baker 3 0-0 6; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Luke Delong 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyala 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 11-14 58.
3-point goals:
Bradley 2, Minium, Allen, Loreman. Midd-West (2-2) 49 Braeden Reid 4 0-1 10; Hunter Wolfley 3 2-3 9; Carter Knepp 1 3-6 5; Stefen Leitzel 4 4-4 12; Andrew Oldt 0 1-2 12; Isaac Hummel 6 0-4 12; Cordell Hostettler 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 10-20 49.
3-point goals:
Reid 2, Wolfley.
JV score: Milton, 67-36. High scorers
: Milton, Gainer, Oyola, Delong, 9.
Danville 77
Mifflinburg 44
DANVILLE — The Wildcats hung close with the Ironmen until the second quarter, but the hosts pulled away for the HAC-I victory.
Dante Colon tallied 11 points and Jake Young had 10 for Mifflinburg (0-2, 0-1 HAC-I), which will play Central Mountain at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Danville 77, Mifflinburg 44
at Danville
Mifflinburg 12 12 9 11 — 44Danville 21 21 21 14 — 77Mifflinburg (0-2) 44
Seth Kline 2 1-1 6, Lane Yoder 0 2-2 2, Dante Colon 3 4-6 11, Liam Church 0 1-2 1, Rylee Stahl 1 2-6 4, Gabe Yoder 1 0-0 3, Cannon Griffith 2 0-2 4, Jake Young 3 4-4 10, Ryan Darrup 1 0-1 2, Carter Breed 0 1-2 1; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 15-26 44.
3-point goals:
Kline, Colon, G. Yoder.
Danville (2-1) 77
Mavin James 5 5-5 15, Jack Smith 6 0-0 12, KJ Riley 2 0-0 4, Jagger Dressler 6 2-2 15, Dante Harward 5 4-6 15, Mitch Vanden Heuvel 1 0-0 2, Brady Hill 3 1-1 7, Connor Kozick 2 0-1 5, Carson Persing 1 0-0 2; Aiden Wiktor 0 0-0 0; Dawson Follmer 0 0-0 0; Charlie Betz 0 0-0 0; Zach Gordon 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
31 12-15 77. 3-point goals: Dressler, Harward, Kozick.
Grace Prep 47
Meadowbrook Chr. 46
STATE COLLEGE — Ashton Canelo and Noah Smith tallied 14 points apiece, but the Lions fell a point short in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association game.
Meadowbrook (0-4) led 17-10 after the first quarter thanks to six points apiece from Canelo and Smith, but Grace Prep answered late in the fourth quarter to comeback and take the win.
Meadowbrook’s next game is a home contest against Belleville Mennonite on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Grace Prep 47, Meadowbrook Chr. 46
at Grace Prep
Meadowbrook 17 8 15 6 — 46Grace Prep 10 10 11 18 — 47Meadowbrook (0-4) 46
Evan Young 3 0-0 6; Ashton Canelo 7 0-0 14; Nevin Carrier 0 2-2 2; Noah Smith 7 0-1 14; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 8; CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 2-3 46. 3-point goals: Reed 2.
Grace Prep (1-0) 47
Andrew Summers 8 3-4 18; Isaac Maas 7 8-9 22; Daniel Rhoads 1 0-0 2; Jesse Gardner 1 0-1 3; Isaiah Smith 0 1-1 1; Ethan Castella 0 0-0 0; Lee Konghyuk 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 12-15 47.
3-point goals:
Summers, Gardner.
Girls basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 43
Grace Prep 13
STATE COLLEGE —Fifteen points from Shelby Hartman and 14 from Emily Baney propelled the Lions to the ACAA victory.
Hartman scored all but four of her points in the first half, and Baney tallied eight in the first half as Meadowbrook got out to a 30-8 halftime lead.
Meadowbrook next plays Belleville Mennonite at home at 6 p .m. on Dec. 20.
Meadowbrook Chr. 43, Grace Prep 13
at Grace Prep
Meadowbrook 17 13 7 6 — 43Grace Prep 8 0 0 5 — 13Meadowbrook Chr. (2-1) 43
Masy Devlin 2 0-0 4; Shelby Hartman 7 1-2 15; Emily Baney 6 2-2 14; Jenaka Day 1 0-0 2; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Madison McNeal 3 0-2 8.
Totals:
19 3-6 43.
3-point goals:
McNeal 2.
Grace Prep (0-1) 13
Maddison Boyer 1 0-0 2; Makayla Ley 1 0-0 2; Moriah Smith 1 0-0 2; Sarah Zubler 3 0-2 7; Madelyn Boone 0 0-0 0; Sarah Douglas 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Ciolkosz 0 0-0 0; Norah Fisher 0 0-0 0; Lauren Hildebrand 0 0-0 0; Jenny Kenney 0 0-0 0; Grace Moyer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
6 0-2 13.
3-point goals: Zubler.
